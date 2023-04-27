LIVE Updates | PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs KL Rahul
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play host to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023). The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are coming into this contest after almost a week-long break. In their last encounter, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs to register their fourth win of the season. At the same time, LSG will have to forget abut their close loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home and ensure they beat Punjab to keep the playoffs chances alive.
As far as the points table is concerned, Punjab are placed on sixth spot while Lucknow are on the fourth place. In their first encounter of the season, PBKS had beaten LSG by 2 wickets. Lucknow will be aiming to avenge that loss in Mohali. All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan, who is nurshing a shoulder injury at the moment. If he plays, PBKS will benefit hugely from his batting and leadership.
Punjab Kings Squad: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza, Kagiso Rabada, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Prerak Mankad, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Quinton de Kock, Krishnappa Gowtham, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma
