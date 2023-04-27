LIVE Updates | PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Shikhar Dhawan vs KL Rahul

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will play host to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 38 of Indian Premier Legaue (IPL 2023). The Shikhar Dhawan-led side are coming into this contest after almost a week-long break. In their last encounter, PBKS beat Mumbai Indians by 13 runs to register their fourth win of the season. At the same time, LSG will have to forget abut their close loss to Gujarat Titans (GT) at home and ensure they beat Punjab to keep the playoffs chances alive.

As far as the points table is concerned, Punjab are placed on sixth spot while Lucknow are on the fourth place. In their first encounter of the season, PBKS had beaten LSG by 2 wickets. Lucknow will be aiming to avenge that loss in Mohali. All eyes on Shikhar Dhawan, who is nurshing a shoulder injury at the moment. If he plays, PBKS will benefit hugely from his batting and leadership.

Check PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.