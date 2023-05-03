topStoriesenglish2602052
MI: 0-1 (0.3) | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Mumbai Indians Off To Horror Start As Rohit Sharma Departs

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: PBKS have posted 214 runs on the board against MI in Mohali.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:33 PM IST|Source:

Punjab Kings have scored 214 runs in the first innings against MI. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against PBKS. Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians are up against Punjab Kings in match no. 46 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan's PBKS have already defeated MI once in IPL 2023, posting a 13-run win over Rohit Sharma's side at the Wankede Stadium in Mumbai.

Rohit Sharma's side are struggling in the IPL 2023 Points Table currently with just four wins in the season so far along with 4 losses. PBKS have done slightly better with 5 wins and 4 losses in 9 matches. However, the home side did concede 257 runs in their last match against Lucknow Super Giants at home. Skipper Dhawan is back opening the innings and they will be buoyed by their impressive win over MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in Chepauk in their last match.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match HERE.

03 May 2023
21:33 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Chase begins

Rohit Sharma 0 (3) caught by bowled by Rishi Dhawan. Mumbai Indians off to a horror start in their chase of 215 runs. Cameron Green walks in at number 3 for the Mumbai Indians. PBKS off to dream start.

MI: 0/1 (0.3 Overs)

21:18 PM

LIVE Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match

Punjab Kings have posted a massive total of 214 runs on the board after Mumbai Indians captain won the toss and elected to bowl first in Mohali. Liam Livingstone and Jitesh Sharma are the ones who were on song tonight with the bat for PBKS.

'Kya Karun Bata?': Rohit Sharma's Bromance With Shikhar Dhawan At Toss Goes Viral, Watch Video Here

21:09 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Archer taken to the cleaners

Liam Livingstone is on fire for the Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians pacer Jofra Archer is taken to the cleaners by his international teammate. Three maximums off three balls in the eighteenth over.

PBKS: 206/3 (19.1 Overs)

20:48 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Jitest on fire

Jitesh Sharma has changed the scenario for the Punjab Kings in blink of an eye. He has given Liam Livingstone a very good stage now to free his arms and get the scorecard up as much as possible.

PBKS: 151/3 (15.4 Overs)

20:35 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Jitesh take charge

Jitesh Sharma takes on Jofra Archer as Mumbai Indians put under some real pressure by the right-hander. The plan is clear from Punjab, Jitesh will go all guns blazing and he is taking on Archer at the moment.

PBKS: 115/3 (12.4 Overs)

20:26 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Chawla strikes!

Piyush Chawla is on fire! Matthew Short 27 (26) put bowled by the leggie. What a time to take a wicket for his team, just when PBKS were looking to attack the opposition, Chawla hands his skipper an important wicket.

PBKS: 95/3 (11.2 Overs)

20:18 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Punjab need to push

The Punjab Kings need to push the run-rate from here on with Liam Livingstone and Matthew Short in the middle. 78 runs have been scored off the first ten overs and now PBKS should look to cross the 200-run mark.

PBKS: 78/2 (10 Overs)

20:04 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Dhawan dropped

Shikhar Dhawan dropped by Jofra Archer on 23, how costly is that going to cost for the Mumbai Indians? PBKS are off to a fine start but the conditions suggest they should aim at least 200 on this wicket.

PBKS: 58/1 (7 Overs)

19:51 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Trouble for Mumbai

Matthew Short packs Arshad Khan for a maximum over square leg and then for a four at fine-leg. Punjab Kings bounce back as Short gets going. Mumbai Indians need to take a wicket to put Punjab under pressure again.

PBKS: 35/1 (4 Overs)

19:40 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Short comes in

Prabhsimran Singh 9 (7) caught behind by Ishan Kishan bowled by Arshad Khan. Punjab Kings lose their first wicket very early in the innings and now Matthew Short walks in at number 3.

PBKS: 17/1 (2 Overs)

19:34 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Action begins

Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh open the batting for Punjab Kings as they eye a fiery start in the powerplay on this beautiful batting pitch. Cameron Green attacks the stumps for Mumbai Indians.

PBKS: 5/0 (0.4 Overs)

19:16 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Playing 11s

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

19:05 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 MI vs PBKS score: Toss report

Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first against PBKS in Mohali.

18:35 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Predicted 11s

PBKS Predicted XI (batting first): Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

PBKS Predicted XI (bowling first): Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), M Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran (c), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

MI Predicted XI (batting first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla,

MI predicted XI (bowling first): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith

18:08 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Toss coming up shortly

The Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians will lock horns in Mohali tonight and the action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place at 7 PM.

17:34 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Battle for the sixth spot

Tonight is a battle for the sixth spot in the IPL standings between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians. MI have a game in hand with 8 points under their belt whereas PBKS have already played nine games this season and they have 10 points.

17:11 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Weather report

According to weather reports, the temperature in Mohali will be around 25 degrees Celcius during the day and fall to 18 degrees Celcius at night. The conditions will be partly cloudy during the day and night.

16:31 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Mumbai eye win

Mumbai Indians have blown hot and cold this season, they will surely eye to win this contest against the Punjab Kings who are coming off a wonderful win over the Chennai Super Kings.

16:12 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Ishan Kishan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Cameron Green, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza

Bowler: Piyush Chawla

15:18 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 PBKS vs MI score: Pitch report

The conditions in Mohali are known to support the batters. In the previous game, over 450 runs were scored in an evening game at this venue, Lucknow Super Giants posted a massive total of 257 against PBKS.

14:33 PM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav eyes big landmark

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav is just six maximums short of achieving 100 sixes in the Indian Premier League. He also just needs one more maximum to complete 250 sixes in T20 cricket. Can 'SKY' achieve this feat against Punjab Kings in Mohali?

14:04 PM

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: Ranveer Singh send best wishes to MI, WATCH

Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey send best wishes to Mumbai Indians ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings. WATCH here...

13:43 PM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Will rain affect clash in Mohali

The threat of rain is looming large over the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Mohali. Will rain wash out the match tonight?

Check PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 weather report HERE.

13:06 PM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan eyes 50th IPL fifty

Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan is just fifty short of scoring 50 half-centuries in the Indian Premier League. Can Dhawan achieve this feat against Mumbai Indians tonight?

12:18 PM

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: Ramandeep Singh expects tough match on 'homecoming'

Mumbai Indians batter Ramandeep Singh from Punjab is excited about his 'homecoming' to Mohali ahead of IPL 2023 match against the Punjab Kings tonight. Can Ramandeep shine on his 'home' turf, hear from him HERE...

11:46 AM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks

Shikhar Dhawan or Rohit Sharma? Arshdeep Singh or Jofra Archer? Who should be your top fantasy picks?

Check PBKS vs MI IPL 2023 match Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.

11:06 AM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: PBKS bank on consistent Jitesh Sharma

 Punjab Kings wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma has played a pivotal role in the middle order for the side in IPL 2023. The 29-year-old has scored 190 runs in nine matches at an excellent strike rate of 162.39. Can Jitesh fire against Mumbai Indians tonight in Mohali?

10:13 AM

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Vs Ishan Kishan

Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has the edge over Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan in IPL encounters. Arshdeep has bowled four balls to Ishan Kishan in T20s and dismissed him twice. Can PBKS pacer provide the early breakthrough against MI tonight?

09:29 AM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: MI may bring back Hrithik Shokeen

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma might be tempted to play off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen against Punjab Kings in Mohali with the PBKS featuring at least three left-handers. Will all-rounder Shokeen be back in MI playing XI tonight?

08:41 AM

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: All even in head-to-head

There have been 30 matches in the past between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians and both sides have won 15 matches each with PBKS winning the last clash at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in IPL 2023. Which of these two sides will edge ahead after tonight's clash?

07:46 AM

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023: Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen 'punished'

Mumbai Indians players Arshad Khan and Hrithik Shokeen were hilariously 'punished' by the franchise for being late for practice and team meetings. Watch their punishment HERE...

06:46 AM

PBKS vs MI IPL 2023: Will Arjun Tendulkar return to MI side?

All-rounder and son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Arjun Tendulkar, was dropped by Mumbai Indians for the last match against the Rajasthan Royals and replaced by Arshad Khan. Will Arjun Tendulkar return to lineup against Punjab Kings in Mohali, although he conceded 31 runs in one over against the same side in their last match.

06:45 AM

Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 match in Mohali tonight.

