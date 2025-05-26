Live Cricket Score | PBKS vs MI, IPL 2025 Updates: Shreyas’ Punjab Face Hardik’s Mumbai

PBKS vs MI LIVE: The 69th match of IPL 2025, scheduled for Monday, features a high-stakes clash between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Both teams are vying for a top-two finish, which would secure a spot in Qualifier 1 and provide a significant advantage in the playoffs.

Beyond batting firepower and bowling strength, what truly sets these two teams apart is their ability to handle pressure. Mumbai Indians, with a retained and seasoned core, are treading familiar ground; they've been here before and know how to navigate high-stakes matches. In contrast, Punjab Kings have hit the reset button, fielding a relatively new unit in a scenario they rarely reach. Unburdened by past failures, the question is whether this rejuvenated side can rise to the occasion and finally chase down the glory that has eluded them for 18 long seasons.

Squads For The PBKS VS MI IPL 2025 Match

Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Josh Inglis(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Praveen Dubey, Suryansh Shedge, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Xavier Bartlett, Kyle Jamieson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs