PBKS: 150-10 (18.2) | PBKS vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Bangalore Beat Punjab By 24 Runs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) opted to field first vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in day game of Thursday double header and restricted them to 174 for 4 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis, who is playing this game just as batter, put on 137 for the first wicket but the middle order crumbled just when they needed a boost in strike rate. Earlier, there was a big surprise for RCB fans as Virat Kohli came out at the toss as captain of the RCB as Faf was not going to take the field due to rib injury.

Shikhar Dhawan also misses out for Punjab as Sam Curran leads the team. Ther is no Kagiso Rabada in PBKS playing 11. PBKS are currently placed at fifth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. At the same time, RCB are eigth in the table. Punjab are coming into the contest on back of a superb win over Lucknow Super Giants in their last match. All eyes will on their finisher Shahrukh Khan, who smashed unbeaten 23 off 10 balls to take the team home.

RCB too registered a win in their last game of IPL 2023, which was against winless Delhi Capitals (DC). It was a dominant show from RCB team as they beat DC by 23 runs. The Bengaluru-based franchise has blown hot and cold in the tournament so far, winning 2 and losing 3 games. A win over Punjab will be crucial in their aim to move into the top 4.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 match HERE.