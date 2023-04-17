RCB: 105-2 (9) | RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf Hits Fifty, RCB Bounce Back
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis's RCB need 227 runs to win against CSK.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, in the 'Southern Derby' of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK. In reply, CSK posted a massive total of 226 runs. RCB have been dominant at their home in Bengaluru this year with two impressive wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
The clash will also witness two of Indian cricket's biggest stars - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - taking on each other for the first time this season. Four-time IPL champions CSK have the edge over RCB, who are yet to win the title even once, in the historical head-to-head between the two sides. Chennai have won a whopping 19 out of the 29 matches between the two sides so far. Can RCB turn the tables on Dhoni's CSK in Bengaluru? You can watch the action for free on Jio Cinema website and app.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: RCB on top
Pathirana was brought into the attack and delivered a good start and finish to his over. However, in the middle, he attempted a few variations which were punished by Glenn Maxwell with boundaries. This game, which was highly anticipated as one of the best, is living up to its expectations. Despite the momentum being with CSK in the first innings, RCB has done well to pull the game back in their favour.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Faf, Maxwell Steady RCB
The captain has made a decision to not waste any time in building a partnership and instead make full use of the powerplay overs by aggressively hitting the bowlers all over the park. He is putting on display a wide range of shots to entertain the Bangalore crowd. The success of this partnership is crucial if RCB is to come close to achieving the target.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: RCB 2 Down
Gaikwad catches Lomror off Tushar Deshpande's delivery! Despite being dropped at the start of his innings and not contributing anything to the scorecard, the missed opportunity did not impact the game's result. Tushar Deshpande bowls a short, speedy ball on off, and Lomror takes a swing at it. However, he misjudges the timing and ends up miscuing it towards the point. Fortunately for the fielding team, the fielder stationed there don't miss the chance this time and takes a comfortable catch. As a result, Lomror departs for a score of 0 off 5 balls.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Virat Out For 6
Kohli gets bowled! Unfortunately, Kohli couldn't deliver one of his signature performances tonight due to the immense pressure of the daunting run chase. The ball is pitched back of a length around off, and Kohli takes a big swing at it. However, he only manages to get an inside edge as the ball clips his shoe and bounces back onto the stumps. Akash Singh is ecstatic as he gets the prized wicket of Kohli in the very first over of the game. Kohli's score is 6 off 4 balls with one four.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK score: Chennai post 226 runs
Chennai Super Kings have posted a massive total of 226 runs in the first innings against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Devon Conway was the top-scorer as he smashed 83 off 45 along with Shivam Dube 52 (27), Rahane 37 (20) and Rayudu 14 (6) also doing their part.
CSK: 226/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: 200 up
200 up for the Chennai Super Kings with Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali in the middle. MS Dhoni is still to make an entrance at the Chinnaswamy. Ali has just smashed Siraj over fine-leg for a maximum.
CSK: 206/5 (18.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Dube gone!
Shivam Dube 52 (27) caught by Mohammed Siraj bowled by Wayne Parnell. Moeen Ali with a maximum off Parnell to set the mood for Chennai to post a total above 210 runs.
CSK: 186/4 (17 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Chennai eye big total
Devon Conway 83 (44) and Shivam Duber 40 (20) in the middle for Chennai Super Kings, RCB desperate for a wicket at the moment. CSK eye a massive total against Bangalore to put the pressure on the opposition.
CSK: 165/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Conway keeps CSK on top
Devon Conway batting on 66 off 38 balls at the moment, he is looking in dangerous rhythm. Chennai Super Kings still have plenty of batters who can come in and damage the opposition bowling.
CSK: 117/2 (11.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Conway on fire
Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane on fire at the moment as both batters are batting with absolute freedom. RCB need to get a wicket as soon as possible at the moment and break this partnership.
CSK: 83/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Rahane on fire
Ajinkya Rahane packs Vijaykumar for a maximum, CSK steady themselves after an early wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. RCB looking in trouble at the moment as Conway on the other end is looking in dangerous rhythm.
CSK: 38/1 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Gone!
Ruturaj Gaikwad 3 (6) caught by Parnell bowled by Mohammed Siraj. RCB get the first wicket as Siraj strikes, Gaikwad flicks it in hope of clearing the rope but he is 10 meters short to get a maximum.
CSK: 16/1 (2.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RR score: Action begins
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad open the batting for Chennai Super Kings at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mohammed Siraj attacks the stumps for RCB eyeing an early wicket for the hosts.
CSK: 3/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: CSK playing 11
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK: Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Toss report
Faf du Plessis wins the toss and elects to bowl first against the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK score: Toss coming up shortly
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The toss will take place at 7 PM (IST) and the action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Head-to-Head
Matches - 30
CSK - 19
RCB - 10
No Result - 1
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Weather Report
On April 17, the weather in Ahmedabad is forecasted to remain clear, with no likelihood of rain interrupting the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The wind velocity is projected to be between 17 to 21 km/h throughout the 20-over game. The temperature may range from 19 to 35 degrees Celsius, with humidity levels predicted to be approximately 31-38 percent.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The upcoming match in Bengaluru will mark the fourth game of the season at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. The previous three games have seen the team batting first scoring more than 170 runs. It is expected that the pitch will continue to provide ample support to the batsmen in the upcoming match, thus making it a high-scoring game.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Struggling with knee injury
In a press conference after their recent game, Chennai Super Kings' head coach Stephen Fleming revealed that team captain MS Dhoni has been playing with a knee injury. While both Fleming and former batting coach Michael Hussey assured that Dhoni has been able to handle the injury well, fans are concerned about their beloved "Thala" struggling. In the last game, Dhoni was seen running between the wickets with caution, and a new video has now confirmed the worst fears of the fans.
Our hero is getting old. Sad scenes as we see fastest runner between wicket is limping like this.
And still he's giving his more than 100%, that's definitely inspiring _____#MSDhoni _ @msdhoni _ #WhistlePodu _ @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/9WfsscnlrV
— TELUGU MSDIANS__ (@TeluguMSDians) April 17, 2023
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Let-Arm Pacers
Left-arm seamers like Wayne Parnell or David Willey could be a concern for Ruturaj Gaikwad. Since IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings opener has been dismissed by left-arm seamers 11 times in 19 innings, more than any other batter.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Dhoni vs Siraj
In the IPL, Dhoni has hit Siraj for 51 runs in 28 balls without being dismissed.
LIVE RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja vs Glenn Maxwell
In the IPL, Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed Glenn Maxwell six times in ten innings while limiting him to 49 runs in 40 balls. He has also been successful in keeping Virat Kohli quiet, taking three wickets and conceding only 140 runs in 131 balls against him.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Chinnaswamy set for action
Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to host the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. The venue is expected to be packed with fans ready to support their respective teams.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK score: Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway
Batters: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Glenn Maxwell (vc), Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga
Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Tushar Deshpande
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK score: Playing 11s
Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vyshak Vijaykumar and Wayne Parnell.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Tushar Deshpande, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana and Akash Singh.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: MS Dhoni opens up retirement
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni opens up on retirement ahead of clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
LIVE IPL 2023 CSK vs RCB score: Pitch report
The conditions at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are known for its advantage for the batters. The venue is a bowler's nightmare. However, the wicket might help the spinners tonight in the RCB vs CSK clash.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK score: Weather report
The weather at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to be clear and fit for a cricket game. The Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Chennai Super Kings in their IPL clash on Monday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik eyes 7,000 T20 runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik needs just 49 more runs to complete 7,000 runs in T20 cricket. Karthik has been struggling for form in IPL 2023 and was dismissed for a first-ball duck in last match against Delhi Capitals. Can Karthik reach this landmark against Chennai Super Kings tonight?
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli? Ruturaj Gaikwad or Glenn Maxwell? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: All smiles as MS Dhoni hits the nets
It is all smiles ahead of the 'Southern Derby' between Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Chennai Super Kings tonight with MS Dhoni & Co hitting the nets in Bengaluru. Watch RCB and CSK players meet up ahead of IPL 2023 match here...
When the rivalry is healthy, the smiles are contagious! _
Are you excited for tonight, 12th man Army? _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023 #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/yqSYNtsdfS
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2023
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: MS Dhoni eyes 50 IPL sixes
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is just four maximums away from reaching the landmark of 50 sixes in IPL. Can Dhoni achieve this feat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni aims for another IPL record
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is just a couple of boundaries short of hitting 350 fours in IPL. Can 'Thala' Dhoni achieve this landmark in his next against against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight?
RCB vs CSK IPL 2023: Virat Kohli eyes big landmark vs Chennai
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli is the highest run-getter in history of IPL. Kohli needs 21 more runs on Monday night to complete 1,000 runs against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Can Kohli achieve this feat in Bengaluru tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: MS Dhoni has edge over Mohammed Siraj
RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has bowled the most number of 'dot balls' in IPL 2023 so far. But CSK skipper MS Dhoni has the edge over Siraj. Dhoni has smashed Siraj for 51 runs off 28 balls without being dismissed in the IPL. Can Dhoni continue in same vein against RCB tonight?
RCB vs CSK IPL: All set for 'Southern Derby'
The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings has been billed as the 'Southern Derby' of the IPL. CSK have the edge over RCB in the past but can Faf du Plessis-led side turn the tables on MS Dhoni's team in Bengaluru tonight?
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match in Bengaluru.