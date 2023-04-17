RCB: 105-2 (9) | RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf Hits Fifty, RCB Bounce Back

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by MS Dhoni, in the 'Southern Derby' of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bowl first against CSK. In reply, CSK posted a massive total of 226 runs. RCB have been dominant at their home in Bengaluru this year with two impressive wins over Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

The clash will also witness two of Indian cricket's biggest stars - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli - taking on each other for the first time this season. Four-time IPL champions CSK have the edge over RCB, who are yet to win the title even once, in the historical head-to-head between the two sides. Chennai have won a whopping 19 out of the 29 matches between the two sides so far. Can RCB turn the tables on Dhoni's CSK in Bengaluru? You can watch the action for free on Jio Cinema website and app.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RCB vs CSK IPL 2023 match HERE.