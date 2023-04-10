RCB: 212-2 (20) | RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB Post Massive Total Of 212 Runs
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted a massive total of 212 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB. Faf du Plessis and co enjoyed their homecoming to Bengaluru, thrashing five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their last match here.
However, RCB couldn't back up that impressive win, losing their second match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs after a special innings by Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul's side, on the other hand, have notched up a couple of impressive wins at home in Lucknow but lost their only away game in Chennai so far. RCB have never lost to LSG in IPL and are full of confidence with history on their side.
RCB have posted a total 212 runs in the first innings against the Lucknow Super Giants. Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis were enough to put up a total of over 200 runs on the board for RCB against LSG.
Watch: Faf du Plessis Hits Biggest Six Of IPL 2023 In RCB Vs LSG Clash
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: RCB on fire
Maxwell batting on 40 off 22 along with Faf du Plessis batting 67 off 41 balls. Dominant performance by the hosts so far. Lucknow Super Giants bowlers have been taken to the cleaners by this RCB batting lineup.
RCB: 183/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: RCB eye big total
Royal Challengers Bangalore eye big total with captain Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in the middle. Anything around 180 is chasable at this venue, surely RCB are eyeing a total above 200 runs now.
RCB: 146/1 (16 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: RCB 1 down
Royal Challengers Bangalore are 1 down at the moment as Kohli has departed for 61 off 44 balls. LSG bring in Mark Wood and Amit Mishra to get a wicket.
RCB: 117/1 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: LSG eye wicket
Lucknow Super Giants are still searching for the first wicket of the this game as Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis keep RCB going. Amit Mishra brought into the attack by captain KL Rahul now.
RCB: 95/0 (11.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli hits fifty
Virat Kohli completes his fifty in just 35 balls. What a brilliant knock by the former RCB captain. He has smashed 4 boundaries and 4 maximums so far. Faf du Plessis on the other end is providing good support batting on 20 off 19.
RCB: 80/0 (9.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli keeps RCB afloat
Virat Kohli is in fine rhythm at the moment as he is batting on 46 off 30 balls with 4 boundaries and 3 maximums so far. RCB have good amount of wickets in hand to take the charge now.
RCB: 65/0 (7.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Kohli on fire
Virat Kohli is batting on 30 off 21 balls. So far he has smashed 3 fours and 2 maximums for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. LSG looking clueless at the moment as both RCB batters get their side to a fine start.
RCB: 47/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 score: Fine start
Fine start for the Royal Challengers Bangalore so far, 25 runs off the first three overs bowled by three different bowlers so far. LSG still searching for that first wicket to put the pressure on RCB.
RCB: 29/0 (3.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Action begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Jaydev Unadkat has bowled a good tight over for the Lucknow Super Giants.
RCB: 4/0 (1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG: Playing 11s
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Toss report
KL Rahul wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The venue is known for its advantage for the team batting second.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Chinnaswamy ready for action
The fans at M Chinnaswamy Stadium are known for their roar when Kohli and RCB play at the venue. Surely, this game will be another intense battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI (Bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell/Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Batting first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI (Bowling first): KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Amit Mishra.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Toss to take place at 7
Captains Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul will be coming out for toss shortly for the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye win
RCB will eye another win at home after a disappointing away game against the Kolkata Knight Riders recently. Their first game at home was magical as Kohli and du Plessis were seen in fine rhythm.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Head to head stats
Matches played: 2
Royal Challengers Bangalore won: 2
Lucknow Super Giants won: 0
Last result: Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 14 runs (Eden Gardens; 2022)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: KL Rahul vs RCB
In the 13 matches he has played against Bangalore, KL Rahul has scored 610 runs in 413 balls at a strike rate of 147.7, hitting 35 6s and 45 4s. Over the course of his career, spanning 109 matches, he has amassed 3,889 runs at an average of 45.75.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Head To Head
RCB - 2
LSG - 0
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Weather Report
On Monday evening, the temperature is expected to be around 25 degrees with clear weather conditions and humidity close to 50 per cent. The likelihood of rain is negligible. However, as is typical at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, dew is predicted to play a significant role in the match. This could lead the captains to choose to chase, given the potential impact of the dew on the game.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Pitch Report
Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium is known for its batting-friendly surface in T20 cricket, with an average first innings score of 183. Fans can anticipate a high-scoring match on Monday as the teams take on each other on this ground.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score and updates: Should Kohli open for RCB?
Faf du Plessis-led RCB are set to face Lucknow Super Giants in match No. 15 of IPL 2023 in Bengaluru tonight. Virat Kohli and du Plessis are key for RCB's batting lineup and Irfan Pathan thinks Kohli should not open for the Bangalore team.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul, Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis/Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, K Gowtham/Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Avesh Khan/Jaydev Unadkat, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammad Siraj.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG score: Weather report
The action is set to begin at 7:30 PM (IST) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The venue is known as a batters paradise and anything around 180 is considered chasable for the team batting second. The rain prediction at the venue is low, fans can expect a good game without any interruptions.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: KL Rahul tees off in Bengaluru
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Mark Wood set to return for LSG?
Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood, who missed the last game due to flu, is all set to return to the playing 11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight. Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga should be available for RCB but it remains to be seen if Faf du Plessis will pick him immediately or not.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Predictions
Virat Kohli or KL Rahul? Glenn Maxwell or Marcus Stoinis? Who should be your top Fantasy picks for tonight.
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Karn Sharma vs Ravi Bishnoi
It will be a battle of leg-spinners in Bengaluru as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants tonight. RCB's Karn Sharma will be up against LSG's Ravi Bishnoi and even Amit Mishra, if he plays. Which leggie will reign supreme in Bengaluru tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: KL Rahul eyes BIG landmark
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul needs 48 more runs to complete 4,000 runs in IPL. Can he achieve this feat in front of his 'home town' crowd in Bengaluru against RCB tonight?
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: RCB are unbeaten against Lucknow
Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lost an IPL match to Lucknow Super Giants. Both teams reached IPL 2022 playoffs and Faf du Plessis-led RCB defeated LSG in both their match last season. Can LSG post their first win over RCB tonight?
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Homecoming for KL Rahul
KL Rahul will be playing first game in 'home' Bengaluru after four season. However, Rahul will be leading Lucknow Super Giants against the home team Royal Challengers Bangalore. Will Rahul find any home support in Bengaluru?
RCB vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants eye top spot
KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants can move to the top of the IPL 2023 Points Table if they can beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru tonight. LSG have 4 points from 3 matches, same as Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders - the top two teams on the Points Table currently.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of match No. 15 of IPL 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru.
