RCB: 212-2 (20) | RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RCB Post Massive Total Of 212 Runs

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have posted a massive total of 212 runs against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match No. 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl first against RCB. Faf du Plessis and co enjoyed their homecoming to Bengaluru, thrashing five-time champions Mumbai Indians by eight wickets in their last match here.

However, RCB couldn't back up that impressive win, losing their second match to Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs after a special innings by Shardul Thakur. KL Rahul's side, on the other hand, have notched up a couple of impressive wins at home in Lucknow but lost their only away game in Chennai so far. RCB have never lost to LSG in IPL and are full of confidence with history on their side.

