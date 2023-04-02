MI: 171-7 (20) | RCB vs MI, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score And Updates: Tilak Varma Gets Mumbai Indians To 171, RCB Need 172 Runs To Win

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their first match of IPL 2023 which also happens to be their first home game since 2019. Young batter Tilak Varma saved the day for MI as he smashed 84 off 46 balls to help his side get to a total of 171 runs after 20 overs. RCB now need 172 runs to win.

With IPL returning to home and away format, all ten teams in the competition will get to play 7 games on their homeground. M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru will be buzzing with fans cheering out loud for home team. The Faf du Plessis-led side will be aiming for a strong start in the competition.

MI, on the other hand, will be looking for a better show this season after two poor baack-to-back seasons. After winning the title in 2020, MI failed to qualify for playoffs in 2021 and 2022 season. With Jasprit Bumrah missing due to back injury, Jofra Archer will be under tremendous pressure to perform in his first season with Mumbai. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli too, who had a terrible IPL 2022.

Check LIVE Updates from Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Match No. 5 here.