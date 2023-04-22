RR: 47-1 (6) | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Padikkal, Jaiswal Steady RR After Buttler's Wicket
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: RCB have posted 189 runs on the board against RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Sanju Samson won the toss and elects to bowl first against RCB. In reply, RCB have posted 189 runs on the board. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are hosting the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23. Last year's finalist are on top of the points table at the moment despite facing defeat against the Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) in their previous game at home. Bangalore on the other hand got back to winning ways with a victory over Sam Curran's Punjab Kings in their latest IPL match.
The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and many more are in red-hot form in this IPL season. RR are on top of the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses in their 6 games played so far whereas RCB are fifth with 3 wins and as many losses in their 6 matches played.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR Score: Padikkal, Jaiswal Steady RR After Buttler's Wicket
After the wicket of Jos Buttler in the first over, Padikkal and Jaiswal steady RR's chase by scoring quick runs. RCB has used four bowlers in powerplay however there is no sign of Hasaranga yet.
Live Score RR 47/1 (6) CRR: 7.83 REQ: 10.21
Rajasthan Royals need 143 runs in 84 balls
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR Score: Huge Blow For RR
Mohammed Siraj's fiery delivery knocks over Buttler's middle stump in IPL 2023! The young bowler's versatility with the ball and cunning setups has made him a force to be reckoned with, taking on stalwarts with ease. Without a proper inswinger, Siraj's scrambled seam and outswing deliveries have proven to be a match-winner for his team. Buttler was left stunned, playing outside the line in hopes of movement, only to be beaten by a stunning delivery that shattered the stumps. Siraj's impressive story is only just beginning.
Live Score RR 5/1 (1.3) CRR: 3.33 REQ: 10
Rajasthan Royals need 185 runs
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: RCB finish at 189/9
Royal Challengers Bangalore finish at 189 runs on the board as Rajasthan Royals did some very good work in the last five overs after Glenn Maxwell's wicket. RCB would be disappointed not getting a total above 200 runs.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Dinesh Karthik in middle
Royal Challengers Bangalore pin hopes on Dinesh Karthik get them close to 200 at the moment. All the batters have departed cheaply after Maxwell's wicket, Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack for RR.
RCB: 176/6 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Maxwell gone
Glenn Maxwell is caught by Jason Holder bowled by R Ashwin. Tries his usual switch-hit but he is caught by Holder who did not had to move an inch for that one. RCB needed Maxwell for the last five overs and now two new batters are in the middle.
RCB: 163/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Du Plessis gone
Faf du Plessis is gone, runout by Yashasvi Jaiswal. What a breakthrough for the Rajasthan Royals, finally the partnership is broken. RR look for another wicket with R Ashwin.
RR: 153/3 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Bangalore on top
The hosts are on fire at the moment as Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis keep getting runs. The run-rate is over 10 at the moment and it is looking very bad for the Rajasthan Royals.
RCB: 130/2 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Maxwell on fire
Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis are looking in dangerous rhythm at the moment, Rajasthan Royals need to take a wicket else it could get ugly for them. Yuzvendra Chahal and Holder attack the stumps for RR.
RCB: 85/2 (9 Overs)
Watch: Virat Kohli Gets Out For 'Golden Duck' Against Trent Boult In RCB vs RR Clash, Twitter Reacts
LIVE IPL 2023 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals score: Maxwell on fire
Glenn Maxwell is in no mercy mode at the moment, he is batting on 40 off just 19 balls. Faf du Plessis on the other end is also looking in fine rhythm at the moment. RR need to get a wicket now to bounce back.
RCB: 72/2 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Bangalore bounce back
Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis revive RCB after two wickets in quick succession. Rajasthan Royals desperate for a wicket at the moment to put the pressure on Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both batters look in fine rhythm at the moment.
RCB: 50/2 (5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Another one!
Shahbaz Ahmed caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled by Trent Boult. What a start this is for the Rajasthan Royals, Boult gets his second wicket in his second over. RCB on the backfoot at the moment.
RCB: 22/2 (3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Gone!
First ball! Trent Boult gets Virat Kohli LBW. What a start for the Rajasthan Royals here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bangalore in trouble at the moment.
RCB: 1/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Action begins
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Trent Boult attacks the stumps for Rajasthan Royals eyeing an early wicket as he always does.
RCB: 0/0 (0 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Playing 11
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Toss report
Sanju Samson wins the toss and he elects to bowl first against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR: Predicted XIs
RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RR Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
RR Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: all eyes on Kohli
Virat Kohli is in fine form so far this season, his performance at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium this year has been sensational along with Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. It will be interesting to see how Rajasthan attack the RCB batting lineup.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: Toss coming up
We are just one hour away from the toss of the game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis will come out for toss at 3 PM (IST) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score
M Chinnaswamy is known as a batters paradise and bowlers graveyard. Anything below 180 runs at the venue is considered chasing easily, let's see who wins the toss and what decision they make today.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Watch out for Maxwell
Glenn Maxwell has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023. Tonight is an opportunity for him to come good at the biggest stage.
RCB vs RR LIVE Update: Points Table
Punjab Kings jumped to fifth spot in the IPL 2023 Points Table. RCB are currently placed on sixth place. RR are table toppers currently.
RCB vs RR LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
RCB vs RR LIVE Updates: Sandeep vs Kohli
Virat Kohli does not like facing Sandeep Sharma. At least, the head to head record reveals this: Kohli has scored just 78 runs in 59 balls against Sandeep while getting out 7 times by the pacer.
RCB vs RR LIVE: Watch Out For Virat Kohli
With 279 runs in 6 games, Kohli is having a good IPL. His strike rate is nearly 150 which is a good sign.
LIVE Bangalore vs Rajasthan: Check Faf du Plessis Injury Update
Du Plessis batted vs PBKS despite the rib injury. He was not fully recovered and that's why he chose to not take the field during the bowling innings. RCB bowling coach Adam Griffith has an update on Faf's fitness: "He came to the ground in a pretty positive frame of mind to play the full game but just when he was doing his running out on the grass he got a bit sore. He'll no doubt be pushing to be out there full time."
RCB vs RR LIVE Updates: Live streaming details
Match 32 of IPL 2023 will be played between hosts RCB and RR at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. The match will have its TV broadcast on Star Sports Network while Jio Cinema app will live stream on its app.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Updates: Head to head record
RCB and RR have played in 27 games against each other with RCB winning 13 time sand and RR coming out victorious on 12 occasions. Not to forget, two games saw no result. An interesting fact: RR have won 4 out of 8 games at M Chinnsawamy stadium in Bengaluru against RCB's 2.
RCB vs RR LIVE Updates: Kohli vs Boult
Two amazing cricketers on the moder-day cricket take on each other. Boult is known for his pacer and swing. Kohli is playing at his homeground in IPL. Shorter boundaries give Kohli an edge over Boult. But he needs to still watch out for that screamer from Boult which swings into the right-handed batters and castles the stumps. This will be a mouth watering contest between the two.
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, KM Asif, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore
RCB vs RR Live IPL 2023: Probable XIs
RCB predicted playing 11 Virat Kohli (C), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Suyash Prabhudessai, Harshal Patel,
RR predicted playing 11 Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals clash. We will take you through all the key updates of the match no 32 of the IPL 2023 season between RCB and RR.