topStoriesenglish2598056
NewsCricket
IPL 2023

LIVE Updates | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf du Plessis Vs Sanju Samson

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 Cricket Scorecard: RCB will host Sanju Samson's RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 10:22 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf du Plessis Vs Sanju Samson
LIVE Blog

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23. Last year's finalist are on top of the points table at the moment despite facing defeat against the Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) in their previous game at home. Bangalore on the other hand got back to winning ways with a victory over Sam Curran's Punjab Kings in their latest IPL match.

The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and many more are in red-hot form in this IPL season. RR are on top of the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses in their 6 games played so far whereas RCB are fifth with 3 wins and as many losses in their 6 matches played.

Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RCB vs RR IPL 2023 match HERE.

22 April 2023
22:22 PM

LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals clash. We will take you through all the key updates of the match no 32 of the IPL 2023 season between RCB and RR.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?