LIVE Updates | RCB vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Faf du Plessis Vs Sanju Samson

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, April 23. Last year's finalist are on top of the points table at the moment despite facing defeat against the Lucknow Super Kings (LSG) in their previous game at home. Bangalore on the other hand got back to winning ways with a victory over Sam Curran's Punjab Kings in their latest IPL match.

The match no. 32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season is expected to be a high-scoring thriller as stars like Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer and many more are in red-hot form in this IPL season. RR are on top of the points table with 4 wins and 2 losses in their 6 games played so far whereas RCB are fifth with 3 wins and as many losses in their 6 matches played.

