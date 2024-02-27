RCBW:56-1(7), RCBW vs GGW, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Sophie Devine Departs, RCB 1 Down

Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team will face Gujarat Giants in match no.5 of the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday night. RCB have got off to a winning start against UP Warriorz and will continue to do so when they face the Gujarat franchise. In the last game, Sobhana Asha took a five-wicket haul giving away just 22 runs in her 4-wicket spell. Richa Ghosh played a sensational knock with the bat in the previous game for RCB.

The T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women is scheduled for February 27 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After suffering a defeat in their opening game against Mumbai, Gujarat Giants Women are eager to turn things around and secure a win in this upcoming match.

Follow LIVE Score and Updates From WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW Match.