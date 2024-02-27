RCBW vs GGW, WPL 2024 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Smriti Mandhana Vs Beth Mooney
RCBW vs GGW, Women’s Premier League 2024 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team against Gujarat Giants.
Royal Challengers Bangalore women cricket team will face Gujarat Giants in match no.5 of the Women Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Tuesday night. RCB have got off to a winning start against UP Warriorz and will continue to do so when they face the Gujarat franchise. In the last game, Sobhana Asha took a five-wicket haul giving away just 22 runs in her 4-wicket spell. Richa Ghosh played a sensational knock with the bat in the previous game for RCB.
The T20 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Gujarat Giants Women is scheduled for February 27 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. After suffering a defeat in their opening game against Mumbai, Gujarat Giants Women are eager to turn things around and secure a win in this upcoming match.
Follow LIVE Score and Updates From WPL 2024 RCBW vs GGW Match.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the WPL 2024 match no.5 between Royal Challengers Bangalore women and Gujarat Giants women cricket team. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.