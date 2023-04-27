CSK: 42-1 (6) | RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Devon Conway Departs As CSK Lose 1st Wicket In Chase

After Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, they posted 202 for 5 on the board. Trent Boult missed out due to a niggle while Chennai remained unchanged from their last match. This was also a landmark game for RR as they played their 200th IPL match. In this landmark game, the first 200-plus total was registered at the venue and it was the home team who achieved it. Yashavi Jaiswal struck a 43-bvall 77 and Dhruv Jurel stroked a quickfire 34 to take RR to 202 for 5 in 20 overs.

CSK are coming into this match on the back of an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders and MS Dhoni's side will look to seek revenge over the Royals for the final-over defeat at the Chepauk earlier this season. Skipper Dhoni had hit Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes in the final over of that match but the Royals pacer held his nerve to ensure a famous win for Sanju Samson's side.

