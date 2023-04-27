CSK: 42-1 (6) | RR vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Devon Conway Departs As CSK Lose 1st Wicket In Chase
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Led by Yashavi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel's brilliant knocks, Rajasthan Royals breach the 200-run total at Sawai Mansingh stadium for first time
After Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first vs MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, they posted 202 for 5 on the board. Trent Boult missed out due to a niggle while Chennai remained unchanged from their last match. This was also a landmark game for RR as they played their 200th IPL match. In this landmark game, the first 200-plus total was registered at the venue and it was the home team who achieved it. Yashavi Jaiswal struck a 43-bvall 77 and Dhruv Jurel stroked a quickfire 34 to take RR to 202 for 5 in 20 overs.
CSK are coming into this match on the back of an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders and MS Dhoni's side will look to seek revenge over the Royals for the final-over defeat at the Chepauk earlier this season. Skipper Dhoni had hit Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes in the final over of that match but the Royals pacer held his nerve to ensure a famous win for Sanju Samson's side.
Check RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match LIVE Scores and Updates HERE.
RR vs CSK: Conway departs
OUT! Devon Cinway is the first Chennai wicket to fall on the night as he is holed out at mid off in the Zampa over. Struggled today. Just 8 of 16 balls. Ajinkya Rahane, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RR 202/5 (20)
CSK 46/1 (6.1)
Chennai Super Kings need 157 runs in 83 balls
RR vs CSK LIVE: Zampa is on
End of 5 overs. Not really a quick start from CSK openers but they ensure the team has not lost many wickets upfront. Zampa introduced into the attack as Sanju wants to further slow things down and not give CSK any scope to increase the run rate.
RR 202/5 (20)
CSK 40/0 (5.2)
Chennai Super Kings need 163 runs in 88 balls
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: RR on top
Top stuff from RR and Sandeep Sharma. He gave just 7 off the first over and in the second, just 1. Brilliant bowling from the RR new ball-bowlers Jason Holder replaces Kuldip in the bowling attack.
RR 202/5 (20)
CSK 14/0 (3.1)
Chennai Super Kings need 189 runs
RR vs CSK LIVE Score: CSK begin chase
Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad come out to chase down the 203-run target for Chennai Super Kings. Sedate start as just 7 off the first over. Sandeep Sharma and Kuldip Yadav share the new ball.
RR 202/5 (20)
CSK 8/0 (1.2)
Chennai Super Kings need 195 runs
Rajasthan vs Chennai LIVE: RR breach 200 total
Courtesy some power hitting by Dhruv Jurel, RR have registered 202 for 5 in 20 overs. For the first time ever, a total beyond 200 has been registered at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh stadium. A word for Jaiswal who gave a great start to RR. CSK need 203 to win their 6th match of the season.
RR 202/5 (20)
RR vs CSK LIVE: Hetmyer gone
Maheesh Theekshana dismisses dangerous Hetmyer as RR lose their fourth wicket. Pathirana at the other end has touched the 150 kph mark. RR making full use of the pace so far.
RR 165/4 (17.5)
RR vs CSK LIVE: Jaiswal walks back
That's the end of Yashasvi Jaiswal. What a knock from the RR opener. He smashed 77 off 43 balls. CSK meanwhile pull things back. Top over from Tushar Deshpande who picks 2 inside one over. Dhruv Jurel, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
RR 132/3 (14)
RR vs CSK LIVE Updates: Samson falls
OUT! Another poor outing for Samson as he falls. Deshpande dismisses. Holed out at long on. 17 off 17 balls. Shimron Hetmyer, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
RR 125/2 (13.1)
Rajasthan vs Chennai LIVE: RR slow down a bit
CSK have managed to slow things down after Buttler's wicket. Sanju Samson struggling to keep up the same run-scoring rate. Jaiswal is connecting well but he is not getting much strike now. Matheesha Pathirana, right-arm medium, comes into the attack meanwhile.
RR 108/1 (11.2)
RR vs CSK LIVE: 50 for Jaiswal
Fine knock from Yashavi Jaiswal as he completes another fifty in IPL. He definitely has been a standout youngster from India. Buttler meanwhile gets out for 27 off 21 balls as Jadeja picks him. CSK finally pick first RR wicket.
RR 86/1 (8.2)
LIVE RR vs CSK: What a powerplay for RR
Brilliant start for RR this. 64 in the powerplay. Jadeja comes into the attack straightaway after end of 6 overs. Jaiswal into his 40s and Buttler has settled in nicely.
RR 66/0 (6.3)
RR vs CSK LIVE Updates: Jaiswal is creaming them all
With 6 boundaries and 1 six already, Jaiswal is bossing around at the moment. Jos Buttler is a mere spectator at the other end. Fifty up for Rajasthan Royals inside the five overs.
RR 52/0 (4.3)
Rajasthan vs Chennai LIVE: RR off to a flier
This is a great start for Rajasthan as openers Jaiswal and Buttler are making good use of the batting conditions. 24 off the first two overs and a boundary on the first ball of the third. Very different conditions that the game between RR and LSG, a few nights ago.
RR 28/0 (2.2)
RR vs CSK LIVE: Rajasthan off to quick start
Yashasvi Jaiswal hits Akash Singh for three consecutive boundaries in the opening over of the match as RR take off in style. Buttler needs a good match here to bounce back.
RR 18/0 (1.1)
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Playing 11s
No Trent Boult for RR. Also, this is the 200th IPL game for RR, a landmark match of sorts for them.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana,Akash Singh
RR vs CSK LIVE Updates: Toss News
Sanju Samson wins toss and Rajasthan Royals opt to bat first.
RR vs CSK LIVE: Jaipur is ready for the big clash
Jaipur fans will be ready for the action tonight at the Sawai Man Singh stadium. The toss coming up soon at 7 pm. Playing 11s will be announced right then.
Rajasthan vs Chennai LIVE Updates: Toss at 7 pm
Sanju Samson and MS Dhoni will be out for the toss at 7 pm IST. The match will start at 7.30 pm IST. The playing 11s will be out at the same time as well as the Impact players.
RR vs CSK LIVE: Check both the squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donavon Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif, Riyan Parag, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Dhoni vs Samson
Tonight in IPL, icy cool Sanju Samson takes on calm and composed MS Dhoni. This will be a great battle. Sanju and Dhoni are also having good season as captains. Let's see who comes out on top at the end of the match.
RR vs CSK LIVE Updates: Probable playing 11s
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c/wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, R Ashwin, Sandeep Sharma Adam Zampa, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Akash Singh
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings hold edge in head-to-head
MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings hold the clear edge in head-to-head over the Rajasthan Royals, having won 15 out of the 27 matches between the two sides. However, Sanju Samson's Royals shortened the gap by defeating CSK by 3 runs at the Chepauk earlier this season. Will CSK get their revenge in Jaipur tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Shivam Dube says match will be 'electric'
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shivam Dube says IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will be 'electric'. Hear from Shivam Dube HERE...
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Harbhajan Singh reveals MS Dhoni's success 'mantra'
Former Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Harbhajan Singh revealed the 'success mantra' of CSK skipper MS Dhoni. "The winning mantra of MS Dhoni is that he backs the player at his best and favoured batting position. Dhoni backs the players to the hilt and that is the reason why CSK is a champion team. He doesn't deviate from his game plan frequently or after every match. The players need to have that belief and faith in the management and captain. Only then they perform and MS and CSK team management understands it," Harbhajan Singh said about Dhoni.
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Jos Buttler hammeres sixes with 'both' hands, WATCH
Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler is in sensational touch ahead of IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings. Buttler was seen smoking sixes with 'both hands' during a net session in Jaipur. Watch HERE...
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Devon Conway taking leadership role, feels Matthew Hayden
Opener Devon Conway is the leading run-getter for Chennai Super Kings with over 300 runs in IPL 2023 already. Former CSK batter Matthew Hayden is pleased to see Conway taking the leadership role in the team ahead of next IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals tonight.
"Initially I was worried about Devon Conway as he was taking some time in the powerplay while Ruturaj Gaikwad was playing the aggressor. But in the last few games, Conway has shifted the gears. At the start of the season, the opening partnership for CSK was going hot and cold but now there is consistency. Good to see that Conway, being a senior player, taking the leadership role," Hayden says about Conway.
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Moeen Ali vs Jos Buttler
Only Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the Sunrisers Hyderabad has got Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler more often in T20s than Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Moeen Ali: 44 balls, 60 runs, four wickets. Will Moeen Ali have the edge over his England teammate Buttler as CSK face RR in Jaipur tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: R Ashwin eyes huge landmark
Rajasthan Royals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is close to becoming the third-highest wicket-taker in the Indian Premier League, surpassing Amit Mishra and Lasith Malinga. Ashwin is five wickets short of Mishra and Malinga's 170 IPL wickets. Can Ashwin achieve this landmark against Chennai Super Kings tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Trent Boult
Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad has struggled to force the pace against Rajasthan Royals pacers Trent Boult and Sandeep Sharma. Can Gaikwad turn things around in CSK's next match against RR tonight?
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Sanju Samson answer fan's calls in Jaipur
Rajastan Royals skipper Sanju Samson answered his fan's call, even literally, at his home ground in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2023 match against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. Watch Samson pick up a fan's call while taking selfies HERE...
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja set to play 300th T20 match
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is set to play his 300th T20 match at his former home ground - Sawai Mansingh Stadiun in Jaipur. Can Jadeja make his 300th T20 match memorable against Rajasthan Royals tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
MS Dhoni or Sanju Samson? Jos Buttler or Devon Conway? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match Dream11 fantasy picks HERE.
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Deepak Chahar still unavailable
Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar will not be able to play at his 'home ground' in Jaipur as he is yet to recover from injury. Chahar pulled up injured after just one game in IPL 2023. He plays for Rajasthan in first-class cricket. CSK are set to take on Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023 match tonight.
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: Ben Stokes unlikely to make Jaipur return
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ben Stokes is unlikely to return at his former home ground - Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur - for the IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals tonight. CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had revealed that Stokes has suffered another 'setback' on road to recovery before their last match.
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Can CSK remain on top of the table
Halfway through the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are at the number one position on the Points Table with 10 points from 7 matches. Can CSK keep up their winning and get revenge over Rajasthan Royals for a loss earlier in the season at Chepauk tonight?
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match tonight.