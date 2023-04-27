LIVE Updates | RR Vs CSK, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Sanju Samson Vs MS Dhoni
Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Table-toppers CSK are facing off against Sanju Samson's Royals on Thursday night.
In a top of the table clash, No. 1-placed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni are heading up against Rajasthan Royals in match no. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. Both sides have shown impressive forn in the first-half of the the IPL 2023 and will look to continue their march towards the Playoffs stage.
CSK are coming into this match on the back of an impressive win over Kolkata Knight Riders and MS Dhoni's side will look to seek revenge over the Royals for the final-over defeat at the Chepauk earlier this season. Skipper Dhoni had hit Sandeep Sharma for a couple of sixes in the final over of that match but the Royals pacer held his nerve to ensure a famous win for Sanju Samson's side.
Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur remains a fortress for the Royals, who enjoy the second-best record here in IPL after CSK's performance at Chepauk. Can Royals complete a double over the Super Kings?
RR vs CSK IPL 2023: Can CSK remain on top of the table
Halfway through the IPL 2023, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings are at the number one position on the Points Table with 10 points from 7 matches. Can CSK keep up their winning and get revenge over Rajasthan Royals for a loss earlier in the season at Chepauk tonight?
