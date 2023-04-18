RR: 21-0 (3) | RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RR On Top In Chase Of 155

Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to just 154 for 7 in 20 overs after RR won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 but apart from him, none of the batter stepped up. It is tough to bat on this pitch and the chase will be quite tricky. Earlier, RR captain Sanju informed that Jason Holder is back in place of Adam Zampa whereas Quinton de Kock still warms the bench as KL Rahul feels Kyle Mayers will continue to feature in Lucknow playing 11.

The KL Rahul-led LSG team has three wins and two losses so far, and they will be looking to get back to their winning ways against the table-toppers. Despite being a team with immense talent, LSG has missed a few opportunities in the middle overs, leading to their defeats. In their previous match against the Punjab Kings, LSG couldn't score enough runs in the middle overs, which resulted in them being 10-15 runs short in the end.

