RR: 21-0 (3) | RR vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: RR On Top In Chase Of 155
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: LSG posted 154 for 7 in 20 overs after RR won the toss and opted to bowl first in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to just 154 for 7 in 20 overs after RR won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Kyle Mayers top-scored with 51 but apart from him, none of the batter stepped up. It is tough to bat on this pitch and the chase will be quite tricky. Earlier, RR captain Sanju informed that Jason Holder is back in place of Adam Zampa whereas Quinton de Kock still warms the bench as KL Rahul feels Kyle Mayers will continue to feature in Lucknow playing 11.
The KL Rahul-led LSG team has three wins and two losses so far, and they will be looking to get back to their winning ways against the table-toppers. Despite being a team with immense talent, LSG has missed a few opportunities in the middle overs, leading to their defeats. In their previous match against the Punjab Kings, LSG couldn't score enough runs in the middle overs, which resulted in them being 10-15 runs short in the end.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from RR vs LSG IPL 2023 match HERE.
RR vs LSG LIVE: RR begin chase
Buttler and Jaiswal off to a solid start in chase of 155 runs. Yudhvir Singh and Naveen Ul Haq turning out to be expensive for LSG. Good, solid start from RR in the chase.
LSG 154/7 (20)
RR 18/0 (2)
Rajasthan Royals need 137 runs
LSG vs RR LIVE: RR need 155 to win
Brilliant last over by Sandeep Sharma. Just 8 off it. Brilliant lengths and Sanju Samson hit the bulls eye to get rid of dangerous Nick Pooran. RR has stopped LSG below 160 which is a great effort. But this will still be a tough chase on this track.
LSG 154/7 (20)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Stoinis Departs
Sandeep Sharma gets Stoinis on second ball of the over. Big breakthrough in this last over of the innings as RR aim to stop LSG below 160.
LSG 149/5 (19.3)
LSG vs RR LIVE: RR look to restrict LSG below 150
Lucknow Super Giants look to cross the 150 mark to get a decent total up on the board. Ashwin has 2 wickets from 17 runs. Boult and Yuzi has completed four overs.
LSG 124/4 (17.2)
Lucknow vs Rajasthan LIVE Updates: LSG pin hopes on Stoinis and Pooran
Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran are key batters for Lucknow here after fall off Mayers and Deepak Hooda. This is definitely going to be a low-scoring encounter.
LSG 107/4 (14.3)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Lucknow accelerate
After KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni fall in quick succession, Lucknow Super Giants try and accelerate. Mayers completes fifty as he begins to open up in the innings.
LSG 98/2 (13)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Still no wicket for RR
At the half-way stage into the LSG innings, no wickets for RR. Not sure whether LSG are happy with what is on the scoreboard. They need to keep going now. No use keeping wickets in hand till the end.
LSG 79/0 (10)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Lucknow go past 50
Lucknow Super Giants, without any loss of wicket, have gone past fifty-run mark. They are going slow but going well too. Mayers and Rahul have build a strong base for the batters to follow as RR might be regretting dropping two catches.
LSG 66/0 (8.2)
Rajasthan vs Lucknow LIVE: RR on top
N0o wicket so far for Rajasthan but the bowlers have kept the LSG batters in a tight leash in Jaipur so far. Mayers cannot get a move on. Ashwin bowls flatter trajectory to Rahul, who is unable to cut him or sweep.
LSG 39/0 (6.2)
RR vs LSG Live Updates: Struggle for Rahul and Mayers
Not a very smooth start for RR as they struggle to get going in the middle. The ball is not coming nicely on to the bat. Even a pleasant timer of the ball Rahul is struggling. Need Mayers' classic here Lucknow.
LSG 32/0 (5.1)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Lucknow openers struggle at the start
Nice lines from Boult and Sandeep as LSG openers Rahul and Mayers struggle at the the start. Batting is not so easy on this track and it is telling by this slow start from Lucknow openers.
LSG 16/0 (3.3)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Slow start for Lucknow
No run in the first over bowled by Trent Boult as KL Rahul plays 6 dots. Mayers hits Sandeep Sharma for a boundary in the next over. LSG need a strong opening partnership here at the top.
LSG 6/0 (1.4)
RR vs LSG LIVE Updates: Probable Playing 11s
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi
RR vs LSG: Toss News
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and RR will bowl first in Jaipur's first game.
RR vs LSG: Jaipur is ready to host Lucknow
The toss will happen in less than 10 minutes from now as Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh stadium hosts its first match. Watch this space for all latest updates.
Rajasthan vs Lucknow LIVE: Toss at 7 pm IST
RR captain Sanju Samson and LSG skipper KL Rahul will be out for the toss at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur for the first time in IPL 2023. The first ball to be bowled at 7.30 pm IST. Expect a full match in Jaipur as there is no chance of rain in Rajasthan's state capital.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Chahal vs Bishnoi
Two of India's best leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) will be in action tonight and this mini battle will be interesting to watch.
Two of India's best leg-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) and Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) will be in action tonight and this mini battle will be interesting to watch.
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 19, 2023
RR vs LSG LIVE: Mayers or De Kock, Lucknow's selection headache
Kyle Mayers had a great start to IPL. He can bowl and smash bowlers in the powerplay. That's what keeping Quinton de Kock out of the team. But Mayers has not returned great dividends in the last few games. Let's see whether Lucknow retain Mayers or include De Kock in the playing 11.
LIVE RR vs LSG: All eyes on Parag
With scores of 7, 20, 7 and 5 this season, Assam all-rounder has not done anything remarkable to get the backing of Rajasthan Royals. It will be interesting to see whether Sanju Samson backs him vs LSG again.
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Probable 11s
RR Probable XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
LSG Probable XI: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers/Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi
RR vs LSG IPL 2023 LIVE: Here are the Squads
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi, Amit Mishra, Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Romario Shepherd, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Can KL Rahul celebrate birthday with win?
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul turned 31 on Tuesday, a day ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Can skipper KL Rahul celebrate his birthday with a first-ever win over Royals tonight?
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul turned 31 on Tuesday, a day ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Can skipper KL Rahul celebrate his birthday with a first-ever win over Royals tonight?
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 19, 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Prasidh Krishna surprises Rajasthan Royals
Injured Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna surprised his teammates in Jaipur, ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight. Check Prasidh Krishna meet Kumar Sangakkar HERE...
Look who's made it to Jaipur to support us. __ pic.twitter.com/L6vND90Ktc
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2023
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Fan shows love for Sanju Samson
Rajasthan Royals fans are excited about their team's homecoming to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after almost 4 years. Here's a RR fan showing love for skipper Sanju Samson ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight...
Rajasthan Royals fans are excited about their team's homecoming to the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after almost 4 years. Here's a RR fan showing love for skipper Sanju Samson ahead of their match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight...
Watch Halla Bol! every Rajasthan match day, at 8:30 AM & 11:30 AM | Star Sports Network #IPLonStar pic.twitter.com/oNcANVYFKg
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2023
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Who will be Impact Players?
Lucknow Super Giants can opt for K. Gowtham or Ayush Badoni as the Impact Player like they have done in the previous matches in IPL 2023. For the Rajasthan Royals, it could be Riyan Parag or Devdutt Padikkal could play that role.
RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals ready for 'homecoming'
Rajasthan Royals are getting ready to play their first 'home' game at their fortress of Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur after a gap of almost 4 years. Can Royals continue their winning run in Jaipur against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
3 years, 11 months, 22 days later... _ pic.twitter.com/5MIl9MQqo5
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 19, 2023
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy picks
Sanju Samson or KL Rahul? Ravi Bishnoi or Yuzvendra Chahal? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Check RR vs LSG IPL 2023 Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants celebrate Deepak Hooda's birthday
Lucknow Super Giants batter Deepak Hooda is turning 28 on Wednesday. Hooda will be celebrating his birthday on the field as LSG get ready to take on Rajasthan Royals tonight. As a matter of fact, LSG skipper turned 31 just a day before the match.
'______' ______ ____ __ _______ __ __________ __@HoodaOnFire | #LucknowSuperGiants | #LSG | #GazabAndaz pic.twitter.com/zjXqbCPPBH
— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 18, 2023
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Joe Root brings out 'Helicopter' shot
Former England batter Joe Root is yet to make his debut for Rajasthan Royals this season. Root was seen bringing out the 'helicopter' shot in the nets in Jaipur. Will Root make his first appearance in IPL 2023 in match against Lucknow Super Giants tonight? Watch Joe Root playing the 'helicopter' shot here...
Joe Root brings out the helicopter. __ pic.twitter.com/SlOiqXxYOQ
— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 18, 2023
RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Trent Boult eyes BIG landmark
Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult is just two wickets shy of completing 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League 2023. Boult has picked up 6 wickets in 4 matches in IPL 2023. Can Boult reach this landmark in tonight's match against Lucknow Super Giants?
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: RR look to maintain unbeaten record
Rajasthan Royals have never lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League. Sanju Samson's side faced off against KL Rahul-led LSG twice last season and won both the matches. Can RR maintains their unbeaten record against LSG tonight?
RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Jaipur is Rajasthan Royals fortress
Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals have won 32 of the 47 IPL matches played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur - a win percentage of 68, only bettered by Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. Can Royals keep up their winning run on their return to Jaipur against Lucknow Super Giants tonight?
Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023: Will Quinton de Kock play?
The brilliant form of LSG opener Kyle Mayers has kept Quinton de Kock on the sidelines in IPL 2023 so far. Will De Kock finally make his first appearance for LSG this season as they get ready to take on Rajasthan Royals tonight.
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Probable Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals
Yashasvi Jaiswal, R Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler, SV Samson(C), DC Jurel, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, A Zampa
Lucknow Super Giants
LIVE RR vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
