RR 26-4 (5) | RR vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Dream Start For RCB, RR 4 Down
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: RCB captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bat first at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur against RR.
Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat first against RR, RCB have posted 171 runs on the board. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match no. 60 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday. Both teams are in desperate need of a victory if they want to keep their playoff qualification hopes alive. RCB faced a disappointing defeat in their previous contest by the Mumbai Indians whereas RR got the better of Nitish Rana's KKR in their last game.
The conditions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur are likely to support the spinners as the pitch is expected to be a slow one. A score near 160 to 180 runs can be considered as challenging at this venue. It will be interesting to see how RCB's batting lineup play against the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023: Padikkal Departs
Padikkal falls to a brilliant catch by Siraj off the bowling of Bracewell! Padikkal whipped the ball to mid-wicket, but Siraj stationed there took a low catch inches above the turf. The umpire referred to the third umpire for a check, and after close examination, the fielder was deemed to have enough fingers underneath the ball. Padikkal departs for just four runs, which included a boundary. M Bracewell claims the crucial wicket.
Live Score RR 20/4 (4.2) CRR: 4.62 REQ: 9.7
Rajasthan Royals need 152 runs in 94 balls
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023: Sanju Samson Departs
Samson falls to Parnell's short delivery, caught by Anuj Rawat. It's another blow for RR, and RCB is having a rollicking start. Trying to play an across-the-line heave, Samson gets a top edge that goes high up in the air. Rawat takes a well-judged catch and secures a crucial wicket. Samson's contribution is limited to just 4 runs in 5 balls, including a boundary.
Live Score RR 7/3 (1.4) CRR: 4.2 REQ: 9
Rajasthan Royals need 165 runs
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023: RR 2 Down
Buttler goes for a duck, caught by Siraj at cover-point off Parnell's bowling. It's been a tough day for the RR openers as Buttler fails to capitalize on the slight width offered by the bowler. With two quick wickets down, RCB is dominating the game.
Live Score RR 6/2 (1.2) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 8.89
Rajasthan Royals need 166 runs
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023: Jaiswal Departs
Kohli takes Jaiswal's catch at mid-off and Siraj gets his wicket on the second ball itself. Jaiswal, who had a good run so far, departs for a duck. Despite hitting the ball hard, it went straight to Kohli inside the circle. RCB gets the kind of start they were looking for. Unfortunately, there's no Jaiswal special today.
Live Score RR 1/1 (0.4) CRR: 1.5 REQ: 8.84
Rajasthan Royals need 171 runs
LIVE RR vs RCB IPL 2023: Can RCB Restrict RR?
RCB need to bring out their best in the powerplay and take the wickets of Jaiswal and Buttler. RCB will be looking at Siraj for early breakthroughs.
LIVE IPL 2023 RCB vs RR score: RCB post 171
Royal Challengers Bangalore have posted 171 runs on the board courtesy of fifties from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Both batters got their side to a respectable total after Virat Kohli got dismissed for 18 off 19 balls. A lot of thinking for the RCB coaching staff about their lower order batting, Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror failed to make an impact in this contest.
Anuj Rawat silenced his critics today by helping his team post 171 as he smashed 29 off 11 balls in the end.
RCB: 171/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Sandeep strikes!
Glenn Maxwell out bowled by Sandeep Sharma after scoring 54 off 33 balls the right-hander has to walk back and he is not happy with himself. RCB needed Maxwell till the end to touch that 160/170 mark. Can Bracewell and Anuj Rawat pull some explosive shots now?
RCB: 143/5 (18 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Game changing over
Beautifully bowled by Adam Zampa as he traps Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik in one over. First Lomror tries to go big but miscues his shot badly and a ball later Dinesh Karthik in trapped LBW for a duck.
RCB: 124/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Faf du Plessis departs
Faf du Plessis completed his fifty in style with a maximum over KM Asif, he completed his half-century in 41 balls. Seventh fifty for the RCB skipper of this season. RCB will look to finish with at least 170 on the board now.
Just after completing his fifty, Du Plessis is trapped by Asif with a slower one, he is caught by Jaiswal on cover.
RCB: 120/2 (15 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Maxwell takes charge
Looks like Glenn Maxwell will take the aggressive approach role now as he smashes Sandeep Sharma for back to back boundaries. Rajasthan Royals look clueless at the moment as both batters look in dangerous rhythm at the moment.
RCB: 98/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore score
Maxwell and Faf du Plessis in the middle for Royal Challengers Bangalore at the moment, both batters look in fine rhythm. Rajasthan Royals need to break this partnership as the more overs these two play, more problems could occur for the RR bowlers.
RCB: 81/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Maxwell vs Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack for Rajasthan Royals as Glenn Maxwell has come in after Virat Kohli's dismissal. Looks like R Ashwin and Yuzi Chahal will attack the stumps for RR now.
RCB: 71/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Out!
Virat Kohli 18 (19) caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal bowled by KM Asif. Big wicket for the Rajasthan Royals as Kohli walks back to the pavilion after getting trapped with a change of pace delivery, that was a knuckle ball and it was much slower than usual.
RCB: 50/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Ashwin into the attack
Sanju Samson brings in Ravichandran Ashwin into the attack given the average record of RCB batters against the spinners. RCB finish the powerplay with 42 runs on the board without losing a wicket.
RCB: 42/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Faf du Plessis takes charge
Faf du Plessis smashes Adam Zampa for a maximum over mid-wicket. Finally, RCB openers take the risk by surprising the leg-spinner of Rajasthan Royals. Royal Challengers Bangalore will now look to attack the remaining two overs of the powerplay.
RCB: 29/0 (4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: RCB off to a fine start
Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis take RCB off to a steady start against Sandeep Sharma and Adam Zampa. Rajasthan Royals are keen to get an early wicket against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.
RCB: 12/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Action begins
Here we go! Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis open the innings for the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Rajasthan Royals will look for an early blow to the RCB batting lineup.
RCB: 1/0 (0.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB: Playing 11s
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.
Note: Wanindu Hasaranga has been dropped from the RCB lineup and Michael Bracewell has been given a chance.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Toss report
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and elected to bat first against the Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Predicted 11s
RCB Predicted XI (batting first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Predicted XI (bowling first): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, V. Vyshak, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Wayne Parnell.
RCB Impact Player options: Anuj Rawat, V. Vyshak, Siddarth Kaul, Manoj Bhandage, Shahbaz Ahmed.
Rajasthan Royals
RR Predicted XI (Batting first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Joe Root, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma.
RR Predicted XI (Bowling first): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif.
RR Impact Playevr options: Devdutt Padikkal, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, Riyan Parag, KM Asif.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB: Toss at 3 pm
Toss will take place at 3 PM (IST) for the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. Captains Sanju Samson and Faf du Plessis will be coming out shortly.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Pitch report
Spinners will have a big say in this clash as the conditions at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium are always in favour of the slow bowlers. The toss will take place at 3 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Kohli vs Sharma
Virat Kohli surprisingly has a bad record against medium pacer Sandeep Sharma and surely that will go through his plan and mind when he comes out to bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Playing 11s at 3 pm IST
We are quickly moving towards the RR vs RCB clash that is expected to be see a thrilling finish as these two points matter a lot to both the sides. Toss at 3 pm and the playing 11s as well as impact players will be announced at the same time.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Runs on Virat's mind
RCB will pin hopes on Virat Kohli to come good against Rajasthan Royals tonight.
Must win game planning _
Topic of discussion: Runs, runs, and more runs! _#PlayBold #____RCB #IPL2023
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 14, 2023
LIVE RR vs RCB: Sandeep Sharms vs RCB openers
Kohli need to play Sandeep Sharma cautiously. RR pacer Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times in the IPL since 2011, making this PowerPlay battle one to watch out for.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Jos Buttler Nears A Milestone
Eight more runs this season and RR opener Jos Buttler will complete 400 runs this season too. Buttler will also complete 150 career sixes in IPL with one more maximum. He might be far from Orange Cap this year, but if Buttler hits the peak, RR can definitely benefit hugely from his good form.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Yashasvi Vs Faf du Plessis
With 576 runs in 11 matches, Faf du Plessis is leading the Orange Cap race, at the moment. But right behind him is Rajasthan Royals dashing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal with 575 runs in 12 matches. In this RR vs RCB tonight, there will be a mini battle of sorts between Jaiswal and du Plessis for the Orange Cap.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: LIVE Streaming Details
The 60th match of IPL 2023 between RR and RCB will be played at Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur from 3.30 pm IST. The live streaming of this game will be on Jio Cinema app and TV broadcast on Star Sports Network.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Faf du Plessis On Cusp Of Big Milestone
Faf du Plessis is about to reach a new milestone in his illustrious career. RCB skipper is just 21 away from completing 4000 runs IPL. He's also just 5 fours away from completing 50 fours in IPL 2023.
LIVE Updates RR vs RCB: Match time?
The RR vs RCB clash is an afternoon one on Sunday. The match starts at 3.30 pm IST with the toss taking place at 3 pm IST. Watch this space for all updates from the game.
Rajasthan vs Bangalore LIVE: Head to Head
RCB and RR have played against each other 28 times, out of which the Bengaluru-based franchise has won 14 times while RR have won 12 times. Two were No Results. At Jaipur, both teams have won 4 games each.
RR vs RCB LIVE: Big Game For Royal Challengers Bangalore
A mistake tonight can almost derail RCB's campaign in IPL today. They have 3 games left and they need to win all 3 to ensure they are in hunt for the playoffs. More than four teams can still finish with 16 and RCB cannot afford a slip up. Faf, Kohli, Maxwell will be required to play their best cricket in the games to come as every match here for them is a virtual quarterfinal.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RR slip to 5th
Rajasthan Royals have slipped to the fifth spot after Lucknow Super Giants beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2023 last night. LSG now have 13 points, one more than RR and have moved to the fourth spot.
LIVE RR vs RCB: Take A Look At Squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Donavon Ferreira, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore, Akash Vasisht
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Kedar Jadhav, Michael Bracewell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul
Live RR vs RCB IPL 2023: Pitch Report
The pitch is expected to be slower in Jaipur, as evidenced by the average first innings score of 172 in the four games played here this year. The captains have chosen to bat first in three of those matches, but only one of them was able to successfully defend their score.
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB score: Predicted XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs RCB updates
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match. The clash will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.