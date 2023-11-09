SA 24-0 (5) | SA Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Quinton de Kock

SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa and posted 244 runs on the board. Afghanistan was on the brink of a historic ODI victory against Australia, crucial for their World Cup semi-final aspirations, when Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary performance dashed their hopes. Now, in Ahmedabad for their final league match, Afghanistan faces a World Cup exit at the world's largest cricket stadium. Despite past victories over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, their chances of ousting New Zealand for a semi-final spot are slim, requiring a massive 438-run win over South Africa.

Afghanistan's 2023 World Cup team has shone as a cohesive unit. Their top five batters have all scored over 250 runs, and their bowling attack features not only Rashid Khan but emerging talents like Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq. South Africa, already secured in the semi-finals, aims to recover from a heavy loss to India. The match's outcome will likely depend on Afghanistan's bowlers against South Africa's strong batting lineup. It promises to be a compelling clash of strengths in this pivotal World Cup encounter.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 42 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Afghanistan.