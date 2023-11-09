SA 24-0 (5) | SA Vs AFG ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: All Eyes On Quinton de Kock
South Africa vs Afghanistan (SA vs AFG), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Afghanistan posted 244 runs against South Africa.
SA vs AFG Cricket World Cup 2023 Live Score Updates: Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa and posted 244 runs on the board. Afghanistan was on the brink of a historic ODI victory against Australia, crucial for their World Cup semi-final aspirations, when Glenn Maxwell's extraordinary performance dashed their hopes. Now, in Ahmedabad for their final league match, Afghanistan faces a World Cup exit at the world's largest cricket stadium. Despite past victories over England, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan, their chances of ousting New Zealand for a semi-final spot are slim, requiring a massive 438-run win over South Africa.
Afghanistan's 2023 World Cup team has shone as a cohesive unit. Their top five batters have all scored over 250 runs, and their bowling attack features not only Rashid Khan but emerging talents like Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-ul-Haq. South Africa, already secured in the semi-finals, aims to recover from a heavy loss to India. The match's outcome will likely depend on Afghanistan's bowlers against South Africa's strong batting lineup. It promises to be a compelling clash of strengths in this pivotal World Cup encounter.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 42 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa vs Afghanistan.
SA vs AFG Live: QDK's Catch Dropped
De Kock manages to escape first slip's reach as he aggressively drives a 94.6kph full ball from Nabi outside off, resulting in a fortuitous boundary with a thick outside edge.
Live Score RSA 24/0 (5) CRR: 4.8 REQ: 4.91
South Africa need 221 runs
SA vs AFG Live: Can Naveen Strike Early?
Naveen-ul-Haq bowls a series of well-directed deliveries, inducing minimal movement from Bavuma who is potentially carrying a niggle, and de Kock earns a single with a controlled shot through square leg.
Live Score RSA 15/0 (3) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.89
South Africa need 230 runs
SA vs AFG Live: All Eyes On QDK
Mujeeb bowls a mix of fuller and length balls to Bavuma and de Kock, with de Kock hitting a stylish boundary off the first delivery.
Live Score RSA 5/0 (1) CRR: 5 REQ: 4.9
South Africa need 240 runs
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Afghanistan finish at 244
Afghanistan have finished with 244 runs on the board and that is surely what everyone did not expect as they were sturggling in the middle against South Africa in the initial stage of the game. However, they have pushed the paddle in the last ten overs with Omarzai batting brilliantly.
AFG: 244 (50 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Another one
Mujeeb Ur Rahman caught at short mid-on as he miscues a shot looking to clear the rope. Afghanistan nine down now. Can Omarzai score his hundred today?
AFG: 226/9 (48 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Well played by Noor
Noor Ahmad has done very good for his side in the middle but he walks back now for 26 off 32 balls. South Africa get the eighth wicket.
AFG: 204/7 (46 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023 Score: Omarzai keeps going
Omarzai has batted brilliantly in the middle so far and Noor Ahmad has also done pretty good since he has joined him in the middle.
AFG: 195/7 (44 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG Score: Afghanistan eye 230 plus
Afghanistan in a fine spot as both batters in the middle get some much needed runs for their team. They will cross the 200-run mark soon now.
AFG: 182/7 (42 Overs)
LIVE WC 2023 SA VS AFG: 10 overs left
Ten overs left for Afghanistan and they are seven down at the moment. South Africa looking to restrict the batting team under 230 runs.
AFG: 173/7 (40 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG Score: Gone!
Rashid Khan departs as he is caught behind by Quinton de Kock. South Africa get another wicket after a fine partnership between Afghanistan batters.
AFG: 160/7 (38 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA: Fifty for Omarzai
Omarzai completes his fifty and a much needed one for his team today. South Africa looking to get a wicket and break this partnership soon.
AFG: 157/6 (36.1 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa World Cup: Review lost
South Africa lose a review as the ball is missing the stumps. Rabada appealed against Rashid Khan for LBW and Temba Bavuma took the review.
AFG: 149/6 (34 Overs)
LIVE Afghanista vs South Africa World Cup: SA hunt for wickets
Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj brought in by Temba Bavuma now. South Africa looking to bowl out Afghanistan under 200 runs on the board.
AFG: 143/6 (32 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Afghanistan six down
Afghanistan are six down at the momet with Rashid Khan and Omarzai in the middle. South Africa in control but the opposition still hoping to get to a good total.
AFG: 136/6 (30 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Back to back wickets!
South Africa with another successful over as Afghanistan go six down. First, Coetzee gets the wicket as soon as he comes back into the attack and then Ngidi traps Nabi.
AFG: 116/6 (28 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Ngidi is back
Lungi Ngidi is back from injury and he has taken a wicket for his team. Phehlukwayo is along side hime into the attack for South Africa:
AFG: 107/4 (26 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Gone!
Rahmat Shah departs, Lungi Ngidi has his wicket as David Miller completes a funny catch. South Africa on a roll as Afghanistan go four down now.
AFG: 95/4 (24 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA Score: Afghanistan back in contest
Afghanistan with a good partnership in the middle after getting 3 down early. Keshav Maharaj can still take some wickets for his team and he will surely look to do that.
AFG: 90/3 (22 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Afghanistan looking to bounce back
Afghanistan looking to bounce back as Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo attack the stumps for South Africa. Ngidi is not coming back anytime early.
AFG: 78/3 (20 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023 Score: Afghanistan go slow
Afghanistan batters take the slow and safe approach in the middle after losing early wickets. South Africa keen on getting some wickets and seal the deal in Ahmedabad.
AFG: 64/3 (17 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023 Score: 15 overs gone
Fifteen overs gone. South Africa are on top of this contest as Afghanistan lose three wickets early. Can the batters in the middle build up a partnership?
AFG: 56/3 (15 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG 2023 Score: South Africa on top
South Africa in control of this contest as Afghanistan three down. Rahmat and Omarzai in the middle for Afghanistan looking to rebuild.
AFG: 51/3 (13 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa score: Maharaj on fire
Keshav Maharaj with another wicket! Afghanistan in all sorts of trouble at the moment. Shahidi departs for 2. South Africa in complete control at the moment.
AFG: 45/3 (11 Overs)
LIVE Afghanistan vs South Africa score: Gone!
Gurbaz 25 (22) caught by Klaasen bowled by Keshav Maharaj. South Africa finally get the first wicket as Gurbaz edges it back to slip and walks back to pavilion.
AFG: 41/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Ngidi walks off
Lungi Ngidi walks off the field as he gets injured during his run-up. Aiden Markram finishes the over for South Africa. Afghanistan off to a bright start at the moment.
AFG: 30/0 (7 Overs)
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan: Rabada testing batters
Kagiso Rabada taking the charge against Afghanistan openers as South Africa look to wickets. This will be a tight contest in Ahmedabad by the looks of it till now.
AFG: 24/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan:
South Africa searching for that early wicket but Afghanistan openers look laser focused to give their side a strong start in this contest against the Proteas.
AFG: 13/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Action begins
The match begins and it is Rahmanullah Gurbaz with Ibrahim Zadran opening the batting for Afghanistan. Kagiso Rabada attacks the stumps for South Africa with the new ball.
AFG: 6/0 (1 Over)
LIVE AFG vs SA WC 2023: Playing 11s
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.
South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
LIVE South Africa vs Afghanistan: Toss news
Afghanistan captain Shahidi has won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa.
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: Toss coming up
The toss for the game between South Africa and Afghanistan will take place at 1:30 PM (IST) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Captain Bavuma and Shahidi will be coming out shortly to flip the coin.
LIVE SA vs AFG: Matter of pride for Afghanistan
Afghanistan had a wonderful run in this tournament until Glenn Maxwell smashed them for a double ton in this World Cup ending their dreams to qualify for the semifinals.
LIVE SA vs AFG WC 2023: South Africa in tremendous form
South Africa are in tremendous form in this tournament if we leave the game against hosts India apart. Quinton de Kock is playing his last ODI World Cup and he looks in no mood to lose any game now.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen in devastating form
South African batter Heinrich Klaasen's strike rate of 148.67 is the highest in ODIs in 2023 (minimum 200 runs). Can Klaasen continue his blazing form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Keshav Maharaj aims for 50 ODI wickets
South Africa left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (49) needs two wickets to complete 50 wickets in 50-overs cricket. Can Maharaj achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Marco Jansen eyes South African record
If South Africa pacer Marco Jansen takes one more wicket, he will become the leading wicket-taker for South Africa in a single ODI World Cup. Can Jansen achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rahmat Shah eyes 4,000 international runs
Afghanistan batter Rahmat Shah is just 13 short of becoming the fourth Afghanistan batter to score 4,000 runs in international cricket. Can Rahmat Shah achieve this feat in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa won the only ODI between two sides
South Africa and Afghanistan have faced off only once in ODI cricket - in 2019 OD World Cup. South Africa had won that match. Can Afghanistan post their first-ever win over South Africa in ODIs in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Afghanistan, CWC 2023: Andile Phelukwayo to replace Lungi Ngidi
South African pacer Lungi Ngidi failed to complete his full quota of overs against India and could be replaced by all-rounder Andile Phelukwayo for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.
LIVE SA vs AFG, Cricket World Cup 2023: Fazalhaq Farooqi to return for Afghanistan
With their hopes of qualifying for the semifinal almost over, Afghanistan may opt to bring back pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of either Noor Ahmed or Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who was taken to cleaners by Glenn Maxwell in their last match. Will Farooqi return for match no. 42 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday?
SA vs AFG Live: Weather Update
On November 10, the weather forecast for Ahmedabad appears promising, with no rain in sight. Expect a day of hazy sunshine and moonlight. Temperatures are projected to reach 36°C during the afternoon, gradually dropping to 28°C as the match progresses. It seems that the weather won't be a hindrance.