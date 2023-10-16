SA 0-0 (1) | SA vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score And Updates: South Africa Need Good Start

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Netherlands deserves applause for posting a total of 245, asserting their dominance over South Africa in the latter part of the game. South African players appear shell-shocked after a remarkable onslaught in the final 10 overs. The match, delayed by two hours due to rain, was reduced to a 43-overs contest. Initially, South Africa was in control as they reduced their opponents to 50/4 and 80/5, but then Edwards took charge. Netherlands' skipper, supported by cameos from van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt, ran South Africa ragged. Swing was on offer early on, but South African bowlers like Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee erred in bowling too short. Wickets fell when they pitched the ball up. South Africa's fielding was surprisingly subpar, especially in the latter overs, and conceding 32 extras highlighted the bowlers' lack of discipline on a seam-friendly pitch.

