SA 0-0 (1) | SA vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score And Updates: South Africa Need Good Start
South Africa Vs Netherlands (SA vs NED), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Netherlands Captain Scott Edwards Scored A Fighting Fifty For His Side.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: Netherlands deserves applause for posting a total of 245, asserting their dominance over South Africa in the latter part of the game. South African players appear shell-shocked after a remarkable onslaught in the final 10 overs. The match, delayed by two hours due to rain, was reduced to a 43-overs contest. Initially, South Africa was in control as they reduced their opponents to 50/4 and 80/5, but then Edwards took charge. Netherlands' skipper, supported by cameos from van der Merwe and Aryan Dutt, ran South Africa ragged. Swing was on offer early on, but South African bowlers like Ngidi and Gerald Coetzee erred in bowling too short. Wickets fell when they pitched the ball up. South Africa's fielding was surprisingly subpar, especially in the latter overs, and conceding 32 extras highlighted the bowlers' lack of discipline on a seam-friendly pitch.
Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 15 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa Vs Netherlands.
SA vs NED LIVE: Maiden Over To Start
Aryan Dutt's opening over sees Bavuma facing six deliveries without conceding a run, setting an impressive defensive start.
LIVE Score RSA 0/0 (1) REQ: 5.86
South Africa need 246 runs - 43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Finish Innings On High
South Africa's fielding effort is summed up by two leg byes, an unsuccessful LBW appeal, a successful leg bye run, a boundary by Edwards, and another big six by Aryan Dutt, who continues to impress.
LIVE SCore NED 245/8 (43) CRR: 5.7
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Ngidi Thrashed
Ngidi bowls a mixed bag in the 41st over, where Edwards and Aryan Dutt collect a single, two, and a big six, showcasing the batsman's ability to hit from length.
LIVE SCore NED 230/8 (42) CRR: 5.48
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 8 Down
Van der Merwe's entertaining innings is curtailed as Ngidi bowls a short delivery that catches the advancing batsman off-guard, resulting in a caught behind dismissal, with de Kock making the grab on his right side. Van der Merwe departs after scoring 29 runs from 19 balls, including three boundaries and a six.
LIVE SCore NED 204/8 (39.5) CRR: 5.12
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Fifty For Netherlands Captain
Edwards reaches his 50 with a reverse-sweep for a boundary in the 37th over, followed by a mix of singles, twos, and dots in the remaining deliveries.
LIVE SCore NED 181/7 (38) CRR: 4.76
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Take Charge
Van der Merwe adds 15 runs to his total with a boundary, a six, and a single in the 34th over, showcasing impressive timing and aggression, and also avoiding being stumped like some other World Cup dismissals.
LIVE SCore NED 163/7 (36) CRR: 4.53
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 7 Down
Van Beek departs swiftly, not even waiting for the decision, as Maharaj bowls an exquisite delivery after four dot balls. The slowest ball of the night, drifting in on off and middle, deceived van Beek, who missed the drive, and de Kock was lightning-quick to dislodge the bails. Maharaj claims his first wicket, and van Beek is dismissed for 10 runs from 27 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE SCore NED 141/7 (34) CRR: 4.15
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Look To Bounce Back
Maharaj bowled a mix of deliveries to van Beek and Edwards, resulting in no run, a single, and a boundary through a sweep shot to deep square leg.
LIVE SCore NED 132/6 (32) CRR: 4.12
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: South Africa Look To Finish Innings
van Beek played a variety of shots, including a reverse-sweep, a defensive flick, a punch to the off-side, and a drive to mid-on against Maharaj.
LIVE SCore NED 123/6 (30) CRR: 4.1
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: South Africa On Top
Nidamanuru is given out LBW, but he opts for a review. The delivery from Marco Jansen, a cross-seam full ball, strikes the back leg as Nidamanuru can't get his bat down in time. Although there's a spike on UltraEdge, it's from the bat hitting the ground. The third umpire checks ball-tracking, confirming that it pitched in line and would have hit the stumps. Netherlands loses another review, and Marco Jansen gets the wicket. Nidamanuru departs for 20 runs from 25 balls, including 3 fours.
LIVE SCore NED 112/6 (27) CRR: 4.15
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Partnership For NED
Marco Jansen bowls a series of deliveries, including a cut to point, a missed flashing shot, an open-faced play to point, a single driven to deep point, and a thigh pad hit, resulting in no run.
LIVE SCore NED 103/5 (25) CRR: 4.12
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: South Africa Lose Review
Maharaj delivers to Edwards, and South Africa opts for a review for lbw. Upon review, it's clear that the ball was going down the leg side, with no involvement of the bat, and the review is unsuccessful.
LIVE SCore NED 88/5 (22) CRR: 4
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 5 Down
Sybrand Engelbrecht is dismissed as he attempts a hook shot, hitting the cross-seam short delivery high in the air to fine leg where Marco Jansen takes the catch comfortably. He scored 19 runs from 37 balls with 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE SCore NED 82/5 (20.2) CRR: 4.03
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Need Partnership
Gerald Coetzee bowls a series of deliveries, including a slower full ball, a swinging full ball, and a well-pitched ball on off, with batsmen making various shots, but no significant runs scored.
LIVE SCore NED 72/4 (18) CRR: 4
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands 4 Wicket Down
Ackermann is dismissed, bowled by Gerald Coetzee after attempting an ambitious cut shot, resulting in an inside edge that knocks over his stumps, pushing Netherlands further into trouble. Ackermann departs for 13 runs from 25 balls, including one boundary.
LIVE SCore NED 58/4 (16.1) CRR: 3.59
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Rebuild
Gerald Coetzee bowled a series of deliveries to Ackermann and Engelbrecht, maintaining a consistent line and length with varying speeds and movement, resulting in no significant runs scored.
LIVE SCore NED 50/3 (14) CRR: 3.57
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Rabada Strikes
Rabada dismisses Bas de Leede with a successful LBW appeal, marking South Africa's third wicket. The delivery was a fullish one that nipped back onto the stumps. Bas de Leede attempted a bold, expansive drive, but the seam movement deceived him. It struck his back leg and was headed straight for the stumps. Umpire Richard Kettleborough had to revise his initial decision. This turn of events leaves the Netherlands team in a precarious position. Bas de Leede is sent back to the pavilion, scoring just 2 runs from 7 deliveries.
LIVE SCore NED 41/3 (11) CRR: 3.73
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Rebuild
Marco Jansen bowled a tight over, with some wide deliveries, as South Africa's reviewing prowess and Bavuma-de Kock duo were praised by Aayush.
LIVE SCore NED 32/2 (10) CRR: 3.2
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Double Blow For Netherlands
Rabada strikes immediately, dismissing Vikramjit Singh caught by Klaasen for just 2 runs. It's Rabada's 150th ODI wicket. The ball had extra bounce, rushed Vikramjit Singh on his pull shot, resulting in a top-edge straight to Klaasen at slip. South Africa takes a vital wicket.
Max ODowd falls after a successful review. UltraEdge shows a clear spike, and Netherlands lose their second wicket. The delivery angles away, and Max ODowd plays a loose drive, resulting in a clear noise. Bavuma's review is spot on. Max ODowd departs for 18 runs, caught by de Kock off Marco Jansen.
LIVE SCore NED 25/2 (7.3) CRR: 3.33
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: South Africa Search For Wickets
Ngidi delivers a mix of deliveries, including a well-timed boundary by Max ODowd, some defensive shots, and a leg bye, with good fielding preventing additional runs.
LIVE SCore NED 22/0 (6) CRR: 3.67
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Marco Jansen Into The Attack
Marco Jansen consistently bowls good length deliveries just outside off, keeping Max ODowd on the defensive and beating him with extra bounce, but Max ODowd manages to avoid edging the ball.
LIVE SCore NED 16/0 (4) CRR: 4
43 overs game due to rain
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Look For Steady Start
Marco Jansen delivers a mix of short and full deliveries, with Max ODowd playing defensively but also hitting a superb square drive for four, while some wide balls add to the mix.
LIVE SCore NED 6-0 (2)
SA vs NED LIVE: Match About To Start
The players are preparing to take the field. They emerge, and it's now time for the National Anthems to play. The sun is shining brilliantly, casting its warm glow, and the snow-covered mountains in the backdrop appear absolutely breathtaking! We are poised and eager to kickstart the action.
SA vs NED LIVE: Match To Start At 4
The match is scheduled to commence at 4:00 pm, adhering to the local time zone, and it will be a 43-over-a-side competition. The updated playing regulations are outlined as follows: The initial powerplay is set to span from the 1st to the 9th over, followed by a second powerplay from the 10th to the 35th over, and finally, the third powerplay will encompass the 36th to the 43rd over. A maximum of three bowlers is allowed to deliver up to 9 overs each, while two bowlers can bowl a maximum of 8 overs each.
SA vs NED LIVE: Rain Stops
The rain has ceased, and there's a nearly ubiquitous brightness.
SA vs NED LIVE: Rain Update
The rain has intensified. While the sky appears to be clearing in the south-east, heavy clouds dominate the rest of the horizon. The north-west wind is responsible for ushering in the downpour.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Rain has returned, Netherlands innings delayed
Rain has returned in Dharamsala after South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first. The start of Netherlands batting innings has now been delayed. Stay turned for more updates.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Playing 11 HERE
One change each in both the sides in the South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala on Tuesday. South Africa bring back pacer Gerald Coetzee for Tabraiz Shamsi and Netherlands have pacer Logan van Beek returning from injury to replace Ryan Klein. Check Playing 11 HERE...
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (wk/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Temba Bavuma wins toss, Netherlands to bat first
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands in Dharamsala on Tuesday.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Drizzling in Dharamsala, covers are on
It is still drizzling in Dharamsala and covers are on the pitch. The toss has been delayed indefinitely for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between South Africa and the Netherlands. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain returns in Dharamsala, toss delayed again
The rain has returned in Dharamsala again and toss which was supposed to take place at 2pm IST in the South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been delayed once again. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 2pm IST
The covers are finally coming off the pitch at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. South Africa captain Temba Bavuma and Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards will be out for toss soon for their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 2pm IST. There is a half an hour delay due to rain and play is expected to begin at 230pm IST.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Toss to be delayed, raining in Dharamsala
The toss in the South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match was set to take place in few minutes time. But toss has been delayed now in Dharamsala due to rain at the HPCA Stadium and covers are now on the pitch and the surrounding areas. Stay tuned for more updates.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Toss to take place at 130pm IST
The covers are on at parts of the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala but toss looks set to take place in South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at 130pm IST today. Stay tuned for more updates from the middle.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Check Dharamsala weather prediction
Rain is predicted for Tuesday afternoon in Dharamsala and may affect match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 between South Africa and the Netherlands.
Check South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Dharamsala weather report HERE.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Temba Bavuma promises to be careful on Dharamsala outfield
South African skipper Temba Bavuma revealed that the team will be careful on the outfield in Dharamsala in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Netherlands today.
"I think the field is a bit patchy. We did have a fielding practice last night and to be honest it didn't play as bad as it really looked - but I guess we'll see how it goes within the game. We have spoken about you know trying to be a bit more cautious. Maybe changing your diving technique, I don't know how easy that is to do when you in the heat of the moment I guess guys will just have to I guess just pay a bit more attention to that - But yeah, like I said when we fielded yesterday it wasn't all too bad. But we'll really get to see when we're playing in the game tomorrow," Bavuma said on the eve of the match.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram aims for 100 sixes
South African all-rounder Aiden Markram (98) is two big hits away from completing 100 sixes in international cricket. Can Markram reach this landmark in the South Africa's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Dharamsala today?
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Heinrich Klaasen eyes sixes record
South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen (44) needs six sixes to complete 50 maximums in ODIs. Can Klaasen achieve this feat on SA's next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against the Netherlands in Dharamsala today?
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands have never beaten South Africa
South Africa and Netherlands have faced off in 7 ODI matches till date and the Proteas have won 6 of those matches. Can the Dutch stun SA in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Dharamsala and post their first-ever win over them today?
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards aims for new record
With 13 scores of 50 or more in ODIs, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is joint-second for his country with Tom Cooper. He needs one more 50-plus score to draw level with Ryan ten Doeschate for the top spot. Can Edwards achieve this record against South Africa in match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in Dharamsala today.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Kagiso Rabada eyes 150 ODI wickets
South Arica fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is one short of 150 ODI wickets. If he gets there on Tuesday in match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands, in his 95th match, he will be the fourth-fastest South Africa bowler to the mark.
LIVE Updates South Africa vs Netherlands, CWC 2023: Logan van Beek to return for Dutch?
Netherlands pacer Logan van Beek has missed out on the match against the New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. If Van Beek is fit enough to play against the South Africans in their next ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Tuesday, then he will replace Ryan Klein.
LIVE SA vs NED, Cricket World Cup 2023: Gerald Coetzee or Tabraiz Shamsi for SA
South Africa will have to pick between pacer Gerald Coetzee or chinaman bowler Tabraiz for match no. 15 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands in Dharamsala today. The choice of pacer or spinner will depend on the pitch conditions in Dharamsala.
SA vs NED LIVE: South Africa Squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Reeza Hendricks, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee
SA vs NED LIVE: Netherlands Squad
Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad