LIVE Updates | SA vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s

South Africa and Sri Lanka take on each other in Match 4 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today at the Arun Jaitely Cricket stadium in Delhi. South Africa are coming into the series after good show vs Australians in their backyard. Sri Lanka have plenty of concerns as far as their first XI is concerned. With plenty of injuries to their players, Lankans will need to find the right combinations leading into the World Cup. Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the first game vs South Africa. He is a mystery spinner and that element of the game will be missing for Lankans vs the Proteas Men.

Watch out for Heinrich Klaasen, who is in tremendous form with the bat in hand. He is a destructive middle order batter who can take on any bowling attack in the world currently. Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana, the spinners, could have helped take him down but unfortunately for Lanka, both of them are missing.

