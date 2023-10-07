LIVE Updates | SA vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Check Probable Playing 11s
South Africa vs Sri Lanka (SA vs SL), ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Both teams look to kickstart campaign with a win
South Africa and Sri Lanka take on each other in Match 4 of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 today at the Arun Jaitely Cricket stadium in Delhi. South Africa are coming into the series after good show vs Australians in their backyard. Sri Lanka have plenty of concerns as far as their first XI is concerned. With plenty of injuries to their players, Lankans will need to find the right combinations leading into the World Cup. Maheesh Theekshana has been ruled out of the first game vs South Africa. He is a mystery spinner and that element of the game will be missing for Lankans vs the Proteas Men.
Watch out for Heinrich Klaasen, who is in tremendous form with the bat in hand. He is a destructive middle order batter who can take on any bowling attack in the world currently. Wanindu Hasaranga and Theekshana, the spinners, could have helped take him down but unfortunately for Lanka, both of them are missing.
Check LIVE Score and Updates From South Africa Vs Sri Lanka World Cup Match Here
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11s
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana
SA Probable XI: Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi
Sri Lanka Vs South Africa LIVE: Check Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi
South Africa Vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Shanaka vs Bavuma
