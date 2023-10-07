SL 1-1 (1.1) | SA Vs SL ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Marco Jansen Strikes, Poor Start For Sri Lanka

Amid scorching Delhi heat, Sri Lanka found themselves roasted on the cricketing grill. The audacious Proteas played an aggressive innings, signaling their early World Cup intentions. Despite a green pitch offering minimal spin, Sri Lanka lacked the tools to halt South Africa's onslaught. Though they lost Bavuma early, a colossal 204-run partnership between Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen ensued. Sri Lanka had glimpses of opportunity, but South Africa capitalized mercilessly. De Kock and Van der Dussen both notched brisk centuries before departing. Then, the Markram show began. His batting at full throttle was a spectacle to behold, much to the dismay of Sri Lanka's bowlers and fans. Markram achieved a record-breaking 49-ball century, the fastest in ODI World Cup history. Klaasen and Miller added finishing touches, propelling the scoreboard to a colossal 428 runs. It was an exhibition of clean, powerful hitting that left everyone, except Sri Lanka, thoroughly entertained.

