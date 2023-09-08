BAN 28-0 (5) | SL VS BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Cricket LIVE Score and Updates: BAN Openers Look For Strong Start
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Match LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Sri Lanka have posted 257 runs against Bangladesh.
SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Cricket Live Score and Updates: After Banglades won the toss and elected to bowl first, Sri Lanka posted a total of runs in the first innings at Colombo's R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on September 9. Bangladesh is eager to recover from their previous defeat against Pakistan in the Super Four's first match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is riding high after a close win against Afghanistan and hopes for a positive start in this stage.
The R. Premadasa Stadium's pitch in Colombo is known for favouring spinners, potentially leading to a slow-paced game. The average score here is around 250, making it crucial for batters to be patient, especially at the beginning of the innings. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be an advantage in this Super Four clash. In terms of their head-to-head record, Sri Lanka has won 41 of the 52 matches played against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has won 9. There have been 2 no-result matches in their encounters.
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match HERE.
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Naim Survives
Naim faced some challenging deliveries, narrowly avoiding getting out. Miraz hit a beautiful four. In the 6th over, they added 1 run, with Miraz playing elegant shots. Shanaka's inswinger caused trouble for Naim in the 5th over, but both batsmen remained at the crease.
LIVE Score BAN 39/0 (8) CRR: 4.88 REQ: 5.21
Bangladesh need 219 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: Bangladesh On Top
Rajitha and Shanaka bowled a mix of lengths and deliveries to Naim and Mehidy. Naim struggled against inswingers, and Mehidy got a thick edge.
LIVE Score BAN 28/0 (5.1) CRR: 5.42 REQ: 5.13
Bangladesh need 230 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: SL Search For Wickets Upfront
Rajitha bowled a mix of lengths to Naim and Mehidy. Naim hit a fortunate four through slips. Mehidy managed boundaries with a cut and a drive against Theekshana's deliveries.
LIVE Score BAN 20/0 (3) CRR: 6.67 REQ: 5.06
Bangladesh need 238 runs
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s: BAN Look To Strong Start
In the first over, Rajitha bowled a mix of deliveries, including two wides. Naim managed a single off a pitched-up ball, while a short delivery hit his glove. Mehidy Hasan Miraz was almost dismissed by a beautiful outswinger on the last ball.
LIVE Score BAN 3/0 (1) CRR: 3 REQ: 5.2
Bangladesh need 255 runs
LIVE BAN vs SL Asia Cup 2023: Lanka post 257
Sri Lanka finish at 257 runs after 50 overs, Sadeera Samarawickrama was the star man for his side as he toyed with the opposition bowling all-day long. The last over was very bad from Taskin Ahmed as Sadeera took him to the cleaners.
SL: 257/8 (50 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Dasun Shanaka 24 (32) bowled by Hasan Mahmud, Sri Lanka lose their skipper as Mahmud strikes. Shakib Al Hasan continues attack for Bangladesh.
SL: 226/6 (47 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Lanka eye big total
Five overs left now for Sri Lanka as Bangladesh eye wickets. A target close to 300 is what both batters will be eying for Lanka now.
SL: 217/5 (45 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Bangladesh in trouble
Bangladesh can be in deep trouble as Sri Lanka batters Shanaka and Samarawickrama take their side over the 200-runs mark.
SL: 202/5 (43 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Samarawickrama gets going
Sri Lanka are eyeing a total close to 250 on a difficult batting pitch. Bangladesh are in a tricky spot at the moment.
SL: 183/5 (41 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: SL 5 Down
Sri Lanka are five down now with Dasun Shanaka and Samarawickrama in the middle. All eyes on the Lanka skipper now.
SL: 173/5 (39 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Score: Mahmud attack
Hasan Mahmud attacks the stumps for Bangladesh as Lanka have 13 overs left and it looks like they will push the paddle soon.
SL: 164/4 (37 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Sadeera to carry
Sadeera Samarawickrama is in the middle for Lanka along side Dhananjaya de Silva with 15 overs left in the innings. Can Sri Lanka get to a commanding total in the first innings?
SL: 153/4 (35 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Another one!
Charith Asalanka 10 (23) caught by Shakib Al Hasan bowled by Taskin Ahmed. Bangladesh bounce back with another wicket as Sri Lanka go four down now.
SL: 147/4 (33.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka coming back
Sri Lanka are again showing their class with two batters in the middle building up a much needed partnership for their team. Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Miraz trying their best to get a wicket at the moment for Bangladesh.
SL: 140/3 (31 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: SL look to bounce back
Sri Lanka look to bounce back with Samarawickrama and Charith Asalanka in the middle with three wickets down.
SL: 129/3 (29 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Gone!
Kusal Mendis 50 (73) caught by Taskin Ahmed bowled by Shoriful Islam, Bangladesh bounce back with two wickets in quick succession as both settled batters walk back to the pavilion now.
SL: 123/3 (27 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Gone!
Pathum Nissanka 40 (6) LBW by Shoriful Islam, Sri Lanka lose their second wicket as Bangladesh finally break the deadlock.
SL: 117/2 (25 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka on top
Sri Lanka are on top of this contest with Nissanka 40 (59) and Mendis 44 (63). Shoriful Islam and Nasum Ahmed attack the stumps for Bangladesh.
SL: 108/1 (23 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Nissanka near fifty
Pathum Nissanka is batting brilliantly in the middle, he is on 38 off 56 balls with five fours. Mendis on the other end is also providing good support.
SL: 91/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh eye wickets as Sri Lanka batters Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka build up a partnership of over 50 runs in the middle for the second wicket.
SL: 85/1 (19 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Lanka in control
Sri Lanka are in control of this contest as both Nissanka and Mendis look comfortable in the middle after losing their teammate early in the innings.
SL: 80/1 (17 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Ahmed attacks
Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan attack the stumps for Bangladesh looking to break the partnership between the two batters in the middle.
SL: 71/1 (15 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup Score: Sri Lanka get steady
Sri Lanka have got a partnership with Mendis and Nissanka in the middle and both of them are looking to make an impact in this contest now.
SL: 62/1 (13 Overs)
LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh score: Ahmed comes back
Bangladesh bring back Taskin Ahmed again, he will bowl his fourth over of this match now with Nissanka and Kusal Mendis in the middle.
SL: 55/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Bangladesh eye wickets
Bangladesh are desperate for another wicket inside ten overs as Shakib Al Hasan and Nasum Ahmed are brought into the attack now.
SL: 48/1 (9 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 18 (17) caught by Mushfiqur bowled by Hasan Mahmud. Sri Lanka are 1 down now after a fiery start to their innings, Bangladesh finally get the early wicket they were hoping for.
SL: 39/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka off to a steady start
Sri Lanka are off to a steady start as both openers get settled in the middle. Bangladesh are eyeing an early wicket to get the game going for them.
SL: 26/0 (5 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Lanka eye fiery start
Sri Lanka are looking in aggressive mode right from the start as Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka get going against Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed.
SL: 18/0 (3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Match begins
Sri Lanka open their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne as Bangladesh attack the stumps with pacer Taskin Ahmed.
SL: 8/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs BAN: Lineups
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Toss report
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the Super Four clash of the Asia Cup 2023.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Action to begin soon
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will lock horns with each other eyeing a win in the Super Fours stage. Team India and Pakistan will go against each other tomorrow.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Toss
Toss will take place at 230 pm (IST) for the clash between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The action will begin after 30 minutes of the toss, stay tuned.
LIVE SL vs BAN Score: Shanaka key for Lanka
Captain Dasun Shanaka is key for Sri Lanka if the batters fall early and he comes in to bat. Bangladesh will be looking to get the better off the Lanka batters with their bowling attack.
LIVE Score SL Vs BAN: Shanaka's birthday today
Itis Dasun Shanaka's birthday today. Sri Lanka captain turns 32 today. Sri Lanka Cricket wished him on his birthday.
Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Sri Lanka's skipper, Dasun Shanaka! __ pic.twitter.com/uiegJIXbFw
— Sri Lanka Cricket __ (@OfficialSLC) September 9, 2023
SL Vs BAN LIVE: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Pramod Madushan, Binura Fernando, Kusal Perera
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque
SL Vs BAN: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The Super 4 clash between SL and Bangladesh will start at 3 pm IST if weather permits. The match can be watched for free in India.
Check all the key details related to Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Asia Cup LIVE Super 4: Bangladesh Sweats It Out In Nets
Bangladesh team worked hard in the nets to prep for the key game vs Lankans today.
A look at Bangladesh's preparations for their second Super 4 match __#SLvBAN | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hQ4ik4sOvp
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 8, 2023
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka LIVE: Injury News From Both Camps
Mustafizur Rahman should play after missing the last match due to a knee niggle. There is no injury worry in the Lankan camp. Hosts should field their strongest XI on the field.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup LIVE: What Is The Toss Time?
The toss for the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh game will take place half an hour before the scheduled start, at 2.30 pm IST. This is only if it is not raining heavily at the venue.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: When Does The Match Start?
The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Super 4 clash will be played at R Premadasa stadium in Colombo. The match starts at 3 pm IST, rain permitting.
SL vs BAN LIVE: Sri Lanka Knocked Out If They Lose Today?
If Sri Lanka lose today to Bangladesh, they are not going to get knocked out. They will still have two matches to make a comeback and qualify for the final. However, a loss today will dent their chances.
SL vs BAN LIVE: What Happens If Bangladesh Lose Today?
Bangladesh have already lost a game in Super 4. If they lose today, they will be virtually out of Asia Cup. Bangladesh need to ensure they go down fighting, even of they lose so that their NRR is not worsened. Then they will hope that India and Sri Lanka too lose all their matches to qualify for the final.
Asia Cup LIVE SL vs BAN: Check Weather Update From Colombo
As per many weather apps, the chances of rain in Colombo is predicted to be 80 percent. The weather had cleared for a while on Friday and organisers are hopeful that a full game could take place on September 9.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
BAN Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
