LIVE Updates | SL VS BAN, Super 4 Asia Cup 2023 Cricket Match Live Score: Dasun Shanaka Vs Shakib Al Hasan

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s Cricket Live Score and Updates: The 2023 Asia Cup's Super Four stage continues with the upcoming match between Sri Lanka (SL) and Bangladesh (BAN) at Colombo's R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on September 9. Bangladesh is eager to recover from their previous defeat against Pakistan in the Super Four's first match. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is riding high after a close win against Afghanistan and hopes for a positive start in this stage.

The R. Premadasa Stadium's pitch in Colombo is known for favouring spinners, potentially leading to a slow-paced game. The average score here is around 250, making it crucial for batters to be patient, especially at the beginning of the innings. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be an advantage in this Super Four clash. In terms of their head-to-head record, Sri Lanka has won 41 of the 52 matches played against Bangladesh, while Bangladesh has won 9. There have been 2 no-result matches in their encounters.

