SL: 20-1 (5) | SL Vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kusal Perera Departs For 5

Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to bat first against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in match no. 19 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 21). The Dutch team got bowled out for 262 in 49.4 overs. They were 91 for 6 at one stage and all thanks to efforts from Logan van Beek and Sybrand, they staged a good comeback.

Both sides have faced each other five times in ODI cricket with Sri Lanka holding a clean win record against the Dutch. However, it's a new era as the Netherlands have already proven they can beat any team with the recent shocking result against South Africa.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka needs a win desperately after a bad start to this World Cup. Losses against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia have surely damaged their morale and the injury to their skipper Dasun Shanaka has made things from bad to worse. Kusal Mendis has been given the duty to lead the team in the absence of Shanaka.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 19 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands.