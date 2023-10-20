LIVE Updates | SL vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Kusal Mendis vs Scott Edwards

Sri Lanka and the Netherlands are ready to lock horns at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in match no. 19 of the Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 21). Both sides have faced each other five times in ODI cricket with Sri Lanka holding a clean win record against the Dutch. However, it's a new era as the Netherlands have already proven they can beat any team with the recent shocking result against South Africa.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka needs a win desperately after a bad start to this World Cup. Losses against South Africa, Pakistan, and Australia have surely damaged their morale and the injury to their skipper Dasun Shanaka has made things from bad to worse. Kusal Mendis has been given the duty to lead the team in the absence of Shanaka.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 19 Of ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Netherlands.