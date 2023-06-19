UAE: 33-0 (4.3) | SL vs UAE, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: UAE Begin Chase Of 356
Sri Lanka Vs UAE, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Dasun Shanaka's SL side will bat first against UAE in their first match of the Qualifier tournament today.
The 1996 ODI World Cup champions Sri Lanka will need to qualify for the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 through the Cricket World Cup Qualifiers tournament currently taking place in Zimbabwe. The Lankans have been placed in Group B and will take on fellow Asian side United Arab Emirates in their first match of the ICC men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sport Club in Bulawayo on Monday.
All-rounder Dasun Shanaka is the captain this time around after replacing previous 2019 World Cup captain Dimuth Karunaratne. Sri Lanka will be banking their hopes on the form of former captain Karunaratne and batter Kusal Mendis - both of whom scored impressived hundreds in the warm-up games before the Qualifiers tournament.
The Lankans will be boosted by the addition of 'Baby Malinga' Matheesha Pathirana, who is coming into this tournament of the back of IPL 2023 win with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Follow LIVE Scores and Updates from ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match No. 3 between Sri Lanka and UAE here.
LIVE UAE vs SL World Cup: UAE off to a fine start
UAE are off to a pretty fine start in their chase of 356 runs against Sri Lanka. Five overs gone and they have not lost any wicket with over 30 runs on the board.
UAE: 36/0 (5.2 Overs)
LIVE UAE vs SL World Cup: UAE begin chase
UAE begin their chase of 356 runs with Muhammad Waseem and Rohan Mustafa. Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha attack the stumps for Sri Lanka hunting for wickets early.
UAE: 10/0 (1.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: UAE need 356 runs to win
Sri Lanka have finished with a massive total on board as both openers got their team to a fine start and later on the middle order shined to get the job done. Sri Lanka would be disappointed with the death over performance when they lost three wickets in quick succession but Hasaranga and Asalanka made amends later.
SL: 355/6 (50 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE ODI WC Qualifier: SL lose 3 wickets quickly
Sri Lanka have lost Dasun Shanaka 1 (3), Samarawickrama 73 (64) and Dhananjaya de Silva 5 (5) in quick succesion as all batters were trying to make the most in the death overs.
SL: 298/6 (46.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Samarawickrama on fire
Sadeera takes charge now, in blink of an eye he has pushed his strike-rate from 80 to 118 now. He is batting on 71 off 60 balls at the moment. Dangerous bells for the UAE.
SL: 284/3 (43.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Mendis departs
Kusal Mendis departs for 78 off 63, he is caught by D Souza bowled by Ali Naseer. Sri Lanka lose another one but Charith Asalanka and Sadeera Samarawickrama are in the middle keeping the runrate afloat.
SL: 258/3 (41.3 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Mendis on fire
Kusal Mendis is batting on 78 off 61 balls with 10 fours so far for Sri Lanka. Mendis can score a well deserved century today, his strike-rate is over 125 at the moment.
SL: 243/2 (39 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup: Mendis hits fifty
Kusal Mendis has completed his fifty. He is batting on 60 off just 41 balls with 7 fours so far. UAE need to find a wicket if they want to stay in this contest.
SL: 215/2 (35.4 Overs)
LIVE UAE vs SL ICC World Cup: Mendis in top touch
Kusal Mendis is batting on 46 off 41 balls with five boundaries so far along side Sadeera Samarawickrama batting on 23 off 27. Zahoor Khan and Aayan Afzal Khan attacking the stumps for UAE.
SL: 192/2 (33 Overs)
LIVE UAE vs SL ICC World Cup: Sri Lanka comfortable
Sri Lanka are in a comfortable position at the moment Sadeera Samarawickrama and Kusal Mendis. They still have plenty of batters to come in with 20 overs left.
SL: 166/2 (30 Overs)
LIVE UAE vs SL ICC World Cup: Nissanka departs
Pathum Nissanka 57 (76) out bowled by Basil Hameed. Sri Lanka lose both their openers as Hameed takes a wicket for UAE. So far, Sri Lanka have done pretty well, they will eye a target of at least 300 today.
SL: 147/2 (27.2 Overs)
LIVE UAE vs SL ICC World Cup: Nissanka hits fifty
Pathum Nissanka has completed his fifty. He is batting on 53 off 69 balls with 5 boundaries at the moment. UAE searching for wickets with Karthik Meiyappan and Aayan Afzal Khan.
SL: 133/1 (25 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Meiyappan attack for UAE
Karthik Meiyappan has been brought into the attack for UAE along with Aayan Afzal Khan. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are in the middle for Sri Lanka.
SL: 107/1 (21.1 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Gone!
Dimuth Karunaratne 52 (54) LBW by Aayan Khan. Finally, UAE break the deadlock as Karunaratne goes back to the pavilion after scoring his fifty.
SL: 99/1 (18 Overs)
LIVE World Cup Qualifier SL vs UAE: Dimuth Karunaratne Hits Fifty
Karunaratne has completed his fifty with 7 fours and he is on 51 off 50 balls. Aayan Afzal Khan has been brought into the attack in search of a wicket.
SL: 92/0 (16 Overs)
LIVE World Cup Qualifier SL vs UAE: Karunaratne on fire
Karunaratne inches close to his half-century, he is batting on 42 off 44 balls with 6 boundaries so far along with Pathum Nissanka who's batting on 28 off 39 balls.
SL: 77/0 (14 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka on top
Sri Lanka openers are batting brilliantly in the middle. UAE are trying their best to find a wicket with Zahoor Khan and Ali Naseer.
SL: 61/0 (10.4 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: UAE search for wickets
Zahoor Khan has been brought into the attack by UAE in search of their first breakthrough. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka are batting brilliantly in the middle till now.
SL: 47/0 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE SL vs UAE ICC WC Qualifier: UAE looking for wickets
Sri Lanka with 32 runs from the first six overs against UAE. Ali Naseer and Jawadullah have bowled pretty well so far.
SL: 34/0 (6.2 Overs)
LIVE ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 SL vs UAE: Sri Lanka off to steady start
Sri Lanka are off to a steady start as both openers take their time to settle in to get a good look at the conditions in the middle. Ali Naseer with another tight over for the UAE after bowling a maiden over in his first.
SL: 14/0 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE ICC World Cup Qualifier SL vs UAE: Action begins
Here we go! Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka open the innings for Sri Lanka. Muhammad Jawadullah attacks the stumps for UAE looking for early wicket.
SL: 7/0 (1 Over)
LIVE SL vs UAE World Cup Qualifier: Playing 11s
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem(c), Ali Naseer, Vriitya Aravind(w), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara
LIVE ODI WC Qualifiers: Ireland vs Oman
In the other Group B match, Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood has won the toss and elected to bowl first against Ireland.
LIVE ODI World Cup Qualifier SL vs UAE: Toss news
UAE captain has won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Sri Lanka.
SL vs UAE, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
The Sri Lanka and UAE captains, Dasun Shanaka and Muhammad Waseem, are set to come out for toss for the Group B match in ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 qualifier soon. The toss for the match is set to take place at 12pm IST.
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (Wicket-keeper), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (Captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana
UAE: Vriitya Aravind (Wicket-keeper), Waseem Muhammad (Captain), Rameez Shahzad, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Asif Khan, Aayan Khan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sanchit Sharma, Aryansh Sharma, Karthik Meiyappam, Basil Hameed
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Ireland face Oman in another Group B match
Ireland will open their campaign in another Group B match of the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier against Oman in Bulawayo on Monday.
Check Ireland vs Ireland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Livestreaming details HERE.
SL vs UAE, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka have qualified every World Cup
Former champions Sri Lanka have qualified for every single ODI World Cup. Sri Lanka have appeared in every ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup but failed to reach the knockout stages in the first five editions of the tournament.
The first time they did so came in 1996, when they went all the way, clinching victory in memorable fashion with victory over Australia. Since then, Sri Lanka have reached the final twice more, losing to Australia in 2007 and India four years later in 2011.
Sri Lanka vs UAE, World Cup 2023 Qualifier: SL are highest-ranked team in Qualifiers
Sri Lanka finished two places and 17 points behind South Africa, who took the final qualification spot from the 2020–2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. The Lions have since moved up to ninth in the ICC Men’s ODI Team Rankings and enter the Qualifier as the highest-ranked side.
SL vs UAE, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Maheesh Theekshana to take inspiration from 1996 win
Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana says his side will take inspiration from the 1996 World Cup-winning team as they look to qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. “No one thought Sri Lanka would win the World Cup in 1996,” Theekshana said. "So, it is an inspiration, particularly the way they played as a team. We need to get all of this to our generation as well. The way Ranatunga acted as captain, there are a lot of memories there for everyone."
SL vs UAE, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Sri Lanka eye winning start
Former world champions Sri Lanka will look to get off to a winning start to begin their campaign in the ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier. They will face Asian counterparts UAE in a Group B match at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of ICC men's ODI World Cup 2023 Qualifier match between Sri Lanka and UAE at Bulawayo on Monday.