SL 140-0 (26) | SL vs WI ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Sri Lanka On Top

West Indies can finally exhale with relief after salvaging a respectable total, following a perilous position of 123/7 during their innings. Theekshana played a crucial role in the early stages, dismissing three of the Windies' top-four batsmen, including captain Hope. The situation demanded a remarkable performance from the lower-middle-order, and Keacy Carty rose to the occasion, achieving his highest score in ODI cricket.

Amidst the pressure, Carty found excellent support from Kevin Sinclair, as they forged a valuable 63-run partnership for the 9th wicket. Together, they demonstrated resilience and determination, rescuing the West Indies innings from potential disaster. Their efforts not only contributed to a decent total on the scoreboard but also injected a much-needed sense of optimism and hope back into the team.

