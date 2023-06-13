SLST 75-4 (11) | SLST vs CSG, TNPL 2023 2nd Match Live Cricket Score and Updates: Salem Spartans In Deep Trouble
Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SLST vs CSG), TNPL 2023 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Chepauk have posted 217 runs on the board after winning the toss.
On June 13, Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Premier League's seventh edition will continue with a match between the Salem Spartans (SS) and the four-time champions, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG). In the previous year's TNPL, due to rain, the final between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings ended in a washout, resulting in both teams being declared joint-winners. However, the Salem Spartans had a disappointing performance in the 2022 edition, finishing in the bottom position (8th) in the points table. As a result, they are determined to turn things around this year and secure a spot in the tournament's knockout stages.
The SNR College Cricket Ground has hosted nine TNPL matches so far, with the team bowling second winning six of those matches. The highest score achieved at this venue is 236, while the lowest recorded total is 109. The pitch is expected to provide some assistance to the seamers. Considering the venue's history, the captain who wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.
Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Here.
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Salem Spartans 4 Down
A breakthrough for Rocky Bhasker as he dismisses Mokit Hariharan, caught by Aparajith! It was a well-directed short ball outside off, tempting Hariharan into a pull shot. However, he fails to generate enough power and finds the fielder stationed at deep mid-wicket. This wicket puts Salem in a difficult situation. Mokit Hariharan departs after scoring 14 runs off 12 deliveries, including 2 boundaries. The wicket belongs to Rocky Bhasker.
Live Score SLST 86/4 (12) CRR: 7.17 REQ: 16.5
Salem Spartans need 132 runs in 48 balls
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Salem Spartans need quick runs
Salem Spartans scored 6 runs in the 9th over, reaching a total of 56 for 2 wickets. M Silambarasan bowled the over, ending with figures of 2-0-13-0. In the 8th over, they reached the 50-run mark, scoring 5 runs. Baba Aparajith took 1 wicket and conceded 5 runs in that over.
Live Score SLST 55/2 (8.5) CRR: 6.23 REQ: 14.6
Salem Spartans need 163 runs in 67 balls
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Aravind's lofted shot caught by Yadav as Aparajith strikes
S Aravind attempts to loft Aparajith's delivery after coming down the track, but he ends up skying the ball. Despite the presence of three fielders converging, Sanjay Yadav at long-off manages to take a well-judged catch. S Aravind is dismissed by Aparajith after scoring 17 runs off 14 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
Live Score SLST 45/2 (7) CRR: 6.43 REQ: 13.31
Salem Spartans need 173 runs in 78 balls
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Harish Kumar dismisses Amit Sathvik
Amit Sathvik falls to Harish Kumar's excellent outswinger outside off, edging the ball to N Jagadeesan for a straightforward catch. He departs after scoring 6 runs off 7 balls, including 1 four. Amit Sathvik is dismissed by Harish Kumar.
Live Score SLST 23/1 (3.5) CRR: 6 REQ: 12.06
Salem Spartans need 195 runs
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Huge Target In Front Of Spartans
Salem Spartans, batting second, scored 9 runs without losing any wicket in the first two overs. Akash Sumra made 7 runs off 7 balls, while Amit Sathvik scored 6 runs off 6 balls. Harish Kumar and Ramalingam Rohit bowled for Chepauk Super Gillies, with Harish Kumar conceding 11 runs in 1.1 overs and Rohit giving away 2 runs in 1 over. The required run rate was 11.5, and Salem Spartans needed 205 runs to win.
SLST 9/0 (2) CRR: 4.5 REQ: 11.61
Salem Spartans need 209 runs
LIVE SLST vs CSG Score TNPL 2023: Spartans need 218
Spartans would be disappointed with their bowling especially from Abhishek Tanwar who bowled four no-balls in the last over handing his opposition a gift of an over in the last. Pradosh Paul is the pick of the batters from Chepauk, he scored 88 off 55 balls.
CSG: 217/5 (20 Overs)
LIVE CSG vs SLST TNPL 2023: Paul misses out ton
Pradosh Paul 88 (55) caught by Akash Sumra bowled by Sunny Sandhu. Paul misses out on a well deserved century as he is trapped by Sandhu in the 15th over. Chepauk should eye 200 plus here after his blistering knock.
CSG: 166/2 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: Chepauk eye 200
Chepauk have 134 runs on the board with Pradosh Paul batting on 74 runs off 43 balls, he has scored 10 fours and a maximum till now. Spartans are desperate for his wicket at the moment.
CSG: 135/1 (13.1 Overs)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: GONE!
N Jagadeesan 35 (27) out bowled by Mokit Hariharan. Salem Spartans finally get the wicket they were looking for as the partnership for the first wicket is broken.
CSG: 108/1 (11 Overs)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: Paul on fire
Pradosh Paul is toying with the Salem Spartans bowling attack at the moment, he is batting on 45 off 27 balls with 6 fours and a maximum at the moment. N Jagadeesan is also playing smart cricket batting on 25 off 22.
CSG: 81/0 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: Chepauk on top
The powerplay is done and Chepauk Super Gillies have got 64 runs from it in style as both openers showcase show brilliant cricketing shots in the middle. Spartans need to find a wicket soon.
CSK: 64/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: Openers on fire
Chepauk Super Gillies are off to a fiery start with both openers taking the charge against the Salem Spartans bowling attack. M Ganesh Moorthi has been brought into the attack by Spartans skipper now.
CSK: 27/0 (3 Over)
LIVE SLST vs CSG TNPL 2023: CSG off to a fine start
Chepauk Super Gillies get off to a fine start with N Jagadeesan and Pradosh Paul getting 6 runs from the first over of Abhishek Tanwar. Salem Spartans will look get an early wicket to restrict the oppistion attack in the powerplay.
CSK: 6/0 (1 Over)
TNPL 2023 SLST vs CSG: Playing 11s
Salem Spartans (Playing XI): S Abishiek, Kaushik Gandhi, RS Mokit Hariharan, Amit Sathvik(w), Maan Bafna, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar(c), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Sachin Rathi, M Ganesh Moorthi, Akash Sumra.
Chepauk Super Gillies (Playing XI): Baba Aparajith(c), S Harish Kumar, N Jagadeesan(w), Pradosh Paul, Rahil Shah, Rajagopal Sathish, Ramalingam Rohit, Sanjay Yadav, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Silambarasan, M Viju Arul.
LIVE SLST vs CSG Score and updates: Toss report
Chepauk Super Gillies have won the toss and elected to bat first against the Salem Spartans.
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Bowler To Watch Out For
In the previous edition, the 24-year-old proved his prowess by becoming the second-highest wicket-taker for his team, securing an impressive total of 10 wickets from six innings. With an average of 17.50 and an economy rate of 7.29, Silambarasan showcased his skill on the field. As the new edition approaches, the team will once again rely on Silambarasan to continue his stellar performance and contribute significantly to their success.
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Batsmen To Watch Out For
N Jagadeesan had a remarkable performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022/23, showcasing his talent at the age of 27. With a total of 830 runs in just eight innings, he emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer. What's even more impressive is that he scored five centuries during this period. Notably, Jagadeesan also achieved the highest individual score in List A cricket during the tournament, amassing a phenomenal 277 runs.
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Pitch Report
The SNR College Cricket Ground track favours batters over bowlers. Spinners can find some turn and bounce, but overall, it's a good pitch for batting. Chasing is preferred with an average first innings score of 157.
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Probable Playing XI
Salem Spartans
S Abishiek, S Aravind, KM Gandhi(C), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ravi Karthikeyan, Abhishek Tanwar, R-Prasanth, N Selva Kumaran, R Kavin(wk), MK Bafna, MP Rajesh
Chepauk Super Gillies
U Sasidev, Baba Aparajith(C), S Harish Kumar, R Sanjay Yadav, R Sathish, Narayan Jagadeesan(wk), TD Lokesh Raj, B Iyappan, RS Shah, M Silambarasan, M-Viju Arul
LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Full Squads
Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Baba Aparajith(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Rajagopal Sathish, B Iyappan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Santosh Shiv, M Silambarasan, Pradosh Paul, Rocky Bhasker, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi, M Viju Arul, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Ramalingam Rohit, Lokesh Raj, Rahil Shah
Salem Spartans Squad: Kaushik Gandhi(c), S Abishiek, Ravi Karthikeyan, Jaganath Sinivas, Maan Bafna, Muhammed Adnan Khan, R Kavin(w), Amit Sathvik, Sunny Sandhu, J Gowri Sankar, Sachin Rathi, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, S Aravind, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, Akash Sumra, M Ganesh Moorthi, Abhishek Tanwar