LIVE Updates | SLST vs CSG, TNPL 2023 2nd Match Live Cricket Score: Salem Spartans Take On Chepauk Super Gillies

On June 13, Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu Premier League's seventh edition will continue with a match between the Salem Spartans (SS) and the four-time champions, Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG). In the previous year's TNPL, due to rain, the final between Chepauk Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings ended in a washout, resulting in both teams being declared joint-winners. However, the Salem Spartans had a disappointing performance in the 2022 edition, finishing in the bottom position (8th) in the points table. As a result, they are determined to turn things around this year and secure a spot in the tournament's knockout stages.

The SNR College Cricket Ground has hosted nine TNPL matches so far, with the team bowling second winning six of those matches. The highest score achieved at this venue is 236, while the lowest recorded total is 109. The pitch is expected to provide some assistance to the seamers. Considering the venue's history, the captain who wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first.

Follow LIVE Score and updates TNPL 2023 Match between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Here.

LIVE TNPL 2023 SLST Vs CSG Score: Full Squads

Chepauk Super Gillies Squad: Baba Aparajith(c), N Jagadeesan(w), Rajagopal Sathish, B Iyappan, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Santosh Shiv, M Silambarasan, Pradosh Paul, Rocky Bhasker, S Madhan Kumar, R Sibi, M Viju Arul, S Harish Kumar, Sanjay Yadav, Ramalingam Rohit, Lokesh Raj, Rahil Shah

Salem Spartans Squad: Kaushik Gandhi(c), S Abishiek, Ravi Karthikeyan, Jaganath Sinivas, Maan Bafna, Muhammed Adnan Khan, R Kavin(w), Amit Sathvik, Sunny Sandhu, J Gowri Sankar, Sachin Rathi, N Selva Kumaran, Prasanth Rajesh, S Aravind, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, Akash Sumra, M Ganesh Moorthi, Abhishek Tanwar

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 match between Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies. For over-by-over updates stay tuned with Zee News.

