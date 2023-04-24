DC: 144-9 (20) | SRH vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Delhi Capitals Finish At 144
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: DC have posted 144 runs in the first innings.
David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first against SRH, DC posted 144 runs in the first innings. The bottom two teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season so far - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - are up against each other in Match No. 34 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. DC posted their first win of the season over Kolkata Knight Riders last week, after five successive losses, and will look to keep up the winning momentum as they travel to Hyderabad for their seventh match.
Aiden Markram-led SRH have only done marginally better than DC this season, winning a couple of games, including one over KKR in Hyderabad where they posted the highest total of the season thanks to a brilliant century by Harry Brook. A win over DC can get Kaviya Maran-owned team's floundering campaign on the track as they jump into the middle of the Points Table.
David Warner's side, though, will fancy their chances considering SRH batters' inconsistency in IPL 2023. Delhi side will be hoping that they can string a series of wins after a slow start this year.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi finish at 144
Delhi Capitals have posted 144 runs in the first innings courtesy of Axar Patel and Manish Pandey saving the day for DC in the end. SRH bowling attack was on song tonight, specially Washington Sundar who took three wickets in one over.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Axar departs
Axar Patel 34 (34) out bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. SRH bounce back with another wicket as Axar Patel departs. Sunrisers Hyderabad have done a pretty good job in the first innings.
DC: 134/7 (18.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Axar Patel on fire
Axar Patel and Manish Pandey in the middle have carried DC well in the innings so far. Anything close to 150 will be a big positive for the Delhi Capitals now.
DC: 130/5 (17.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals left with 6 overs at the moment. Axar Patel and Manish Pandey in the middle, SRH bring in Natarajan and Umran Malik into the attack to restrict the DC batters.
DC: 101/5 (14.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi pin hopes on Axar
Axar Patel is once again the man who has got to score for Delhi Capitals to get them to a respectable total against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Manish Pandey along side the left-hander in the middle.
DC: 80/5 (11.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi in trouble
Delhi Capitals lose 3 wickets in one over, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan and David Warner - all are gone in one over. DC really need to bounce back from this damage now.
DC: 65/5 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: DC bounce back
Sarfaraz Khan and David Warner in the middle for Delhi Capitals. Mitchell Marsh is gone but both batters look in fine touch at the moment keeping the pressure on Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers.
DC: 57/2 (7.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Marsh on fire
Mitchell Marsh is on song tonight as he is batting on 25 off 13 balls with 5 fours in the innings so far. Brilliant batting by the Australian so far.
DC: 39/1 (4.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi in trouble
Delhi Capitals lose their first wicket as Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes. Philip Salt caught by Klaasen behind the wickets. What a start for SRH, Delhi Capitals struggle in the powerplay continues this year.
DC: 2/1 (0.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC score: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC: Toss report
David Warner wins toss, Delhi Capitals will bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
LIVE SRH vs DC IPL 2023: Tripathi vs Kuldeep
In T20 matches, Rahul Tripathi strikes at a rate of 242.85 against Kuldeep Yadav.
LIVE SRH vs DC IPL 2023: Manish Pandey vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Manish Pandey has faced Bhuvneshwar Kumar six times and has fallen to the fast bowler on four occasions, averaging just 5.0.
LIVE SRH vs DC IPL 2023: DC's struggle in powerplay
Delhi Capitals have failed to hit a six in the powerplay this season, managing just 15 sixes in total.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Score: David Warner at Hyderabad
David Warner has scored 1602 runs in Hyderabad, making him the fourth-highest run-scorer at a venue in IPL history. He is behind Virat Kohli, who has scored 2545 runs in Bengaluru, AB de Villiers with 1960 runs in Bengaluru, and Rohit Sharma with 1602 runs in Mumbai.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Score: Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium's surface has favoured the team batting first in the three matches played so far. However, with the sun beating down, the pitch might develop some cracks, benefiting the spinners. Additionally, dew might also play a crucial role in the second half of the game. Two out of three games played at this venue have been won by the team batting first.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Score: Weather Report
The match between SRH and DC is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). However, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, with a 40% chance of rain expected to continue till the evening. The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, but it may drop to 24 degrees Celsius in the evening. Despite this, rain might affect the game's outcome.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs DC Score: Head to head
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have faced each other 21 times in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Out of these, SRH has won 11 matches while DC has emerged victorious in 10. However, DC has won four out of the last five encounters between the two teams. The only win for SRH in recent times came against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2020 held in Dubai.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is set to host the action between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The action will begin at 7:30 PM (IST).
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Predicted 11s
SRH predicted XI (batting first): Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande
SRH predicted XI (bowling first): Harry Brook, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (C), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi
Delhi Capitals Predicted XI (batting first): David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje.
Delhi Capitals predicted XI (bowling first): David Warner (c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Aman Khan, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Predicted 11s
All eyes will be on DC opener Prithvi Shaw as so far his season has been poor. Will he play tonight against the Sunrisers Hyderabad?
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi look to bounce back
After struggling in the 2023 edition of the IPL so far, DC finally got their first win against KKR in their last game. SRH have to be on their toes if they want to win this contest against the Capitals.
LIVE IPL 2023 DC vs SRH score: Delhi eye second win
Delhi Capitals have only won one game so far after playing 6. Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the IPL standings just above DC with 4 points to their name. It is a battle of the bottom table tonight.
SRH vs DC IPL 2023: Mustafizur Rahman eyes 50-wicket mark
Bangladesh and Delhi Capitals pacer Mustafizur Rahman is 3 wickets short of claiming 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Can the 'Fizz' achieve this landmark against his former side Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Anrich Nortje close to major landmark
Delhi Capitals' South African pacer Anrich Nortje is just 3 wickets short of completing 50 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Can Nortje achieve this landmark against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Captain Aiden Markram ready to fire
Captain Aiden Markram is ready to fire in front of his home ground at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad against the Delhi Capitals on Monday night. Here is how Markram warmed up for the IPL 2023 match...
More of these from Aiden Anna tonight __ pic.twitter.com/qhV1ZfzA2h
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 24, 2023
SRH vs DC IPL 2023: David Warner Vs Mayank Markande
No other player has a better record than Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Additionally, Warner is also our highest run-getter in IPL 2023 with 285 runs to his name. His tussle with young leg spinner Mayank Markande, SRH’s leading wicket-taker this season with eight scalps in four games, may prove crucial in which way the match turns.
Harry Brook or David Warner? Aiden Markram or Anrich Nortje? Who should be your top fantasy picks.
SRH vs DC IPL 2023: David Warner's bond with Hyderabad fans
David Warner maintains he has a special bond with Hyderabad fans. Hear Delhi Capitals skipper Warner speak about his fans ahead of IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here...
A love story scripted in Hyderabad _
_| Our skipper on his special bond with the city and the fans _#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2023 #SRHvDC | @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/tFdXe8Whp6
— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 23, 2023
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: Sourav Ganguly catches up with Brian Lara
It is time for 'Prince of Kolkata' Sourav Ganguly to catch up with 'Prince of Port of Spain' Brian Lara. Ganguly is the 'Director of Cricket' of Delhi Capitals team while Brian Lara is the batting coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad. The two legends met in Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2023 match on Monday. Watch HERE...
Prince of Calcutta _ Prince of Port of Spain
A Royal meeting _ pic.twitter.com/JQstTLyqF8
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2023
SRH vs DC IPL 2023: David Warner's Hyderabad love
David Warner's 1,602 runs in Hyderabad are the fourth-most for a batter at a venue, behind Virat Kohli (2,545 in Bengaluru), AB de Villiers (1,960 in Bengaluru) and Rohit Sharma (1,602 in Mumbai). Can Warner continue his golden form for Delhi Capitals against SRH in Hyderabad tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2023: Almost even in Head-to-head
In 21 matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in the past, SRH have managed to win 11 matches and DC have won 10 times. Can DC draw level with SRH with a win on Monday night?
SRH vs DC IPL 2023: Can Delhi Capitals win back-to-back matches
It is a clash between the two bottom-placed teams in the IPL 2023 so far. Delhi Capitals posted their first win of the season last week. Can David Warner's side post successive wins in IPL 2023 as they face Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight.
Hello and Welcome to out LIVE coverage of IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals tonight.