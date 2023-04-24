LIVE Updates | SRH Vs DC, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Aiden Markram Vs David Warner

The bottom two teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season so far - Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals - are up against each other in Match No. 34 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday. DC posted their first win of the season over Kolkata Knight Riders last week, after five successive losses, and will look to keep up the winning momentum as they travel to Hyderabad for their seventh match.

Aiden Markram-led SRH have only done marginally better than DC this season, winning a couple of games, including one over KKR in Hyderabad where they posted the highest total of the season thanks to a brilliant century by Harry Brook. A win over DC can get Kaviya Maran-owned team's floundering campaign on the track as they jump into the middle of the Points Table.

David Warner's side, though, will fancy their chances considering SRH batters' inconsistency in IPL 2023. Delhi side will be hoping that they can string a series of wins after a slow start this year.

