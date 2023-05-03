SRH 37-2 (5) | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: SRH 2 Down, KKR On Top
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: KKR set 172 runs target for SRH.
Riding on Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's partnership KKR posted 171 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Kolkata won the toss and opted to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of Indian Premier League 2023. SRH will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the league as they play at home after a long time. In their last match of the league, they beat Delhi Capitals to register their third win of the season in 8 games. Despite a side that is filled with T20 specialists such as Harry Brook, Adil Rashid etc, Kaviya Maran-owned SRH have failed to live up to the standards.
We can say the same for Nitish Rana-led KKR as well. They have played in 9 matches, winning just 3 of them. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR won some close contests at the start of the season, giving hopes to the fans that they may go all the way to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 but soon, the team lost its momentum. It will be interesting to see whether any of these two sides can still make a comeback in the competition or not.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: KKR Strikes
Harshit Rana strikes early for KKR! The extra pace and bounce that he generates pays off as Mayank tries to pull but only ends up getting a top edge. Gurbaz behind the stumps doesn't make any mistakes and takes a simple catch. Mayank departs for a well-made 18 off 11 balls, including two boundaries and a six.
Live Score SRH 29/1 (3) CRR: 9.67 REQ: 8.41
Sunrisers Hyderabad need 143 runs
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Steady start by SRH
Innings Break!#KKR post a total of 171/9 on the board.#SRH chase coming up shortly. Stay tuned!
Live Score KKR 171/9 (20) SRH 15/0 (1.2) CRR: 11.25 REQ: 8.41 Sunrisers Hyderabad need 157 runs
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Mid-innings break
Will KKR regret the three-run last over? Jansen took a wicket off his first ball and Iyer soon followed. Roy struck a few boundaries but fell to Tyagi. Rana and Singh rebuilt the innings, but KKR skipper Karthik skied his slog and Makram took a stunning catch. Russell started strong with two sixes, but fell to Markande's bait. Rinku held on until the last over, but was caught at deep mid-wicket by Samad. KKR used their impact sub early with Roy, not Sharma. Was it a tactical mistake?
Live Score KKR 171/9 (20) CRR: 8.55
Innings Break
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: KKR 6 Down
Abdul Samad Takes A Simple Catch as Thakur Departs for 8. All eyes are on KKR's Rinku for a Chance for a Big Finish off T Natarajan's Bowling
Live Score KKR 155/7 (18) CRR: 8.61
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Russell Departs
Markande's Trickery Claims the Wicket of Russell, Caught by T Natarajan! Markande delivers a wide ball outside the off-stump, tempting Russell to go for a big shot. The West Indian all-rounder takes the bait but fails to connect it well and ends up slicing it towards the backward point. T Natarajan stationed there, makes no mistake in grabbing the catch, sending Russell back to the pavilion. Russell's brisk knock of 24 runs, comprising a boundary and two sixes, ends.
Live Score KKR 129/5 (15) CRR: 8.6
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Rana Departs
Markram's Caught & Bowled Dismisses Nitish Rana! A sky-high top-edge from Rana's bat and Markram doesn't waste a second to call for it. With tremendous athleticism, Markram races down to long-on and leaps forward to grab the ball in a stunning catch. Rana's explosive innings of 42 runs comprising of 3 boundaries and 3 sixes comes to an end.
Live Score: KKR 103/4 (12) CRR: 8.58
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Rinku, Rana Steady KKR
After losing three quick wickets at top in powerplay, Rinku and Rana has steady KKR's innings.
Talk about setting the stage on fire _ _ from the word GO! _ _
Live Score: KKR 73/3 (9) CRR: 8.11 Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: KKR 3 down
Kartik Tyagi Strikes, Roy Caught by Mayank at Short Third Man! KKR in a Quandary. Roy's premature pull shot lands in Mayank Agarwal's hands as he edges the back-of-length ball. Tyagi's impeccable bowling game claims another victim. Roy departs after scoring 20 runs with 4 boundaries.
Live Score: KKR 35/3 (4.4) CRR: 7.5
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Dream Start For SRH
Jansen delivers a short-pitched ball that catches Venkatesh Iyer off-guard. The ball gets onto Iyer's bat at an uncomfortable height, and he fails to execute the pull shot, resulting in a top-edge off his glove. Klaasen makes no mistake as he takes an easy catch behind the wicket. Jansen is having a fantastic over, having picked up two wickets. Venkatesh Iyer is the latest victim, scoring 7 runs off 4 balls with one four. He is caught by Klaasen off Jansen's bowling.
Live Score: KKR 20/2 (2.4) CRR: 7.5
Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: SRH starts on top
Gurbaz jumps down the track for a big swing at Marco Jansen's delivery but gets a top-edge that flies towards mid-on. Harry Brook positions himself well and takes an easy catch. Jansen's delivery had some bounce on it, which caused the ball to hit Gurbaz high on the bat, resulting in a skewed shot. Sadly, it was a terrible shot from Gurbaz, and KKR suffers an early setback. Gurbaz is caught by Harry Brook off Jansen's bowling, scoring a mere 0 off 1 ball.
Live Score: KKR 16/2 (2) CRR: 8
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Playing XIs
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Both team captains at the toss
Aiden Markram - We would have batted first as well, we have tended to do well with a score on the board. We need to start playing good consistent cricket and tonight's an opportunity, looking forward to a positive outcome. Batting needs to improve, bowling has been outstanding, but we've underperformed with the bat. A couple of changes in our 16 with Kartik Tyagi back in the group. He was injured for a while and is raring to have a go
Nitish Rana - We'll bat first. Looks like a good wicket, hopefully, we'll post a good score and then restrict them. We're not thinking too much ahead, just have to take game-by-game. We have had injuries in many games, but they're back now. We're playing an extra batter due to the impact rule, need to get those 10-15 extra runs. Two changes - Jason Roy is back in place of David Wiese, and Vaibhav Arora replaces Jagadeeshan
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Toss Report
Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bat first against Aiden Markram's Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Thursday.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Impact players
Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to retain the same strategy as in the previous game, using T Natarajan as an additional seamer and swapping him with Abdul Samad in the batting innings. Jason Roy is likely to return to the opening position with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who is likely to take over the wicketkeeping duties from N Jagadeesan. Jagadeesan may be substituted for either Harshit Rana or Vaibhav Arora when they bowl.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: All eyes on Andre Russell
Since IPL 2022, Russell has performed better when he comes in before the 13th over, scoring 348 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 171 with six scores of 30 or more. This is in contrast to the 129 runs he has made in ten innings at a strike rate of 152 when he has walked in after the 13th over. Hence, there is a case to promote him one spot higher in the batting order.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar vs Roy
Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Jason Roy three times in 11 innings while conceding just 64 runs off 70 balls, which could prompt KKR to consider using Roy in the middle order. Against CSK, Roy smashed a quickfire 61 off 26 balls while batting at number three.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Russell vs Bhuvneshwar
Russell has dominated Bhuvneshwar Kumar in T20s, scoring 72 runs off 34 balls with a strike rate of 211.76 and dismissing him twice. Russell's strike rate is second only to Rishabh Pant's 239.39 among those who have faced at least 25 balls from Bhuvneshwar.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Pitch and weather report
Hyderabad has been hit by intermittent showers over the past three days, which may have left some moisture on the pitch that fast bowlers could exploit. Spinners have been slightly more successful at the venue this season, with an economy of 7.70 and a strike rate of 19.3, compared to 8.18 and 19.7, respectively, for fast bowlers.
LIVE SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Tripathi vs Narine
Rahul Tripathi, who once shared the KKR dressing room with Sunil Narine, has now faced the spinner for the second-most number of balls (48) without being dismissed in T20s. Tripathi has scored 71 runs at a strike rate of 147.91 off Narine's deliveries.
SRH vs KKR LIVE: Match conditions
Expect a very humid day in Hyderabad on Thursday. The ground has seen almost equal number of high-scoring affairs as well as low-scoring games so far in IPL 2023.
Hyderabad vs Kolkata LIVE: Playing 11s
The playing 11 and the list of substitutes will be out at 7 pm IST when the toss takes place. In IPL 2023, the captains decide on the playing 11 only after knowing whether they are batting or bowling first.
SRH vs KKR LIVE: Hyderabad's season so far
Sunrisers Hyderabad will aim to continue their winning momentum in IPL tonight. They have just 3 wins from 8 matches and need a big boost to qualify for the playoffs.
SRH vs KKR LIVE: Take A Look At KKR's Season So Far
They started the season with some thrilling wins and it appeared Kolkata can go a long way in IPL 2023. But good form soon went away. In 9 games, KKR have just 3 wins and are looking at the spot in playoffs from a long distance.
Sunrisers vs Knight Riders LIVE: All eyes on Harry Brook
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook has not really put up mind blowing performances after he smashed his maiden IPL ton. He needs to come good if Hyderabad hopes to still make it to the playoffs.
SRH vs KKR LIVE: Jason Roy to return
KKR's overseas opener Jason Roy is fit to play and available for selection for today's match vs Sunrisers. But will he replace Gurbaz who smashed 81 in the last match. Does not look like so. Jason might still get a game but at the cost of David Wiese.
SRH vs KKR LIVE Updates: Check Probable Playing 11
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (C), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik
KKR Probable XI: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (C), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma
SRH vs KKR LIVE Uodates: Check Out Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Upendra Yadav, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Vaibhav Arora, Aarya Desai
SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal eyes 2,500 IPL runs
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal needs four more runs to complete 2,500 runs in the Indian Premier League. Can Mayank achieve this against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Aiden Markram or Andre Russell? Venkatesh Iyer or Harry Brook? Who should be you top fantasy picks?
SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Knight Riders sign up Johnson Charles
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar take '15 second challenge'
SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Andre Russell eyes 100 IPL wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell is just 5 wickets short of claiming 100 wickets in the Indian Premier League. Can Russell achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023: KKR have big edge in head-to-head
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 24 times in the IPL and the Knight Riders have won 15 out of those matches and SRH have won 9. Can KKR extend their winning run against SRH after losing at Eden Gardens earlier this season?
SRH vs KKR IPL 2023: Teams look to stay in Playoffs race
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are both near the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with six points like Delhi Capitals. Both team need a win on Thursday night to keep their chances of reaching the IPL 2023 Playoffs alive.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Shardul Thakur available, Umesh Yadav to miss out
Kolkata Knight Riders have got a boost with all-rounder Shardul Thakur available for the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight but Umesh Yadav will continue to miss out with injury. Can Shardul find form for KKR tonight?
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR score: Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Umran Malik, Mayank Dagar, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Adil Rashid, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy.
KKR: N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Harshit Rana, Aarya Desai.
LIVE IPL 2023 KKR vs SRH score: Predicted XIs
SRH: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Harry Brook, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Akeal Hosein, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.
KKR: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Narayan Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs KKR Updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of IPL 2023 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on our live blog here. Big game for both sides in search of consistency in this season. Watch this space for all updates here.