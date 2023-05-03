SRH 37-2 (5) | SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: SRH 2 Down, KKR On Top

Riding on Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh's partnership KKR posted 171 runs for the loss of nine wickets. Kolkata won the toss and opted to bat first. Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to take on Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 47 of Indian Premier League 2023. SRH will be hoping for a change of fortunes in the league as they play at home after a long time. In their last match of the league, they beat Delhi Capitals to register their third win of the season in 8 games. Despite a side that is filled with T20 specialists such as Harry Brook, Adil Rashid etc, Kaviya Maran-owned SRH have failed to live up to the standards.

We can say the same for Nitish Rana-led KKR as well. They have played in 9 matches, winning just 3 of them. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR won some close contests at the start of the season, giving hopes to the fans that they may go all the way to win the tournament for the first time since 2014 but soon, the team lost its momentum. It will be interesting to see whether any of these two sides can still make a comeback in the competition or not.

