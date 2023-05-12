LSG 54-2 (8.2) | SRH vs LSG, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: LSG Lose Openers, SRH On Top
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: SRH have posted 182 runs on the board against LSG.
SRH captain Aiden Makram w on the toss and elected to bat first against LSG, his team has posted 182 runs. The 58th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 season will see Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face off against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. With only a few matches left, SRH needs to secure a win to keep their chances of making it to the playoffs alive.
In their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, SRH managed to pull off an impressive victory. Meanwhile, LSG will be missing KL Rahul, a crucial player for the rest of the season. They come into this game after losing two of their last three matches and will be hoping to improve their chances of securing a place in the top four with a win against SRH.
Live SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: SRH on top
De Kock falls prey to Markande's revenge as he is caught by Abhishek Sharma at backward point. Markande sticks to his plan of bowling the wrong 'un and manages to get the ball to turn away from the left-handed batsman. De Kock attempts a reverse sweep but ends up getting a top-edge, sending the ball high in the air. Abhishek Sharma positions himself under the ball, moves to his left, and completes a comfortable catch. Markande is delighted with the wicket, and de Kock departs after scoring 29 runs off 19 deliveries, including three boundaries and one six.
Live Score LSG 54/2 (8.2) CRR: 6.48 REQ: 11.06
Lucknow Super Giants need 129 runs in 70 balls
Live SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: Mayers Out
Mayers succumbs to the pressure and is caught by Markram at mid-on off the bowling of Glenn Phillips. The delivery was floated nicely on the off side, and Mayers tried to launch it over the bowler's head, but the bat turned slightly on impact. As a result, he mistimed the shot, sending the ball towards the right of Markram. The SRH captain displayed his fielding skills by sprinting across, diving with both hands and taking a brilliant catch. Mayers departs for just two runs off 14 balls, as Glenn Phillips claims the wicket.
Live Score LSG 12/1 (3.2) CRR: 3.6 REQ: 10.26
Lucknow Super Giants need 171 runs
Live SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: Slow Start By LSG
SRH making full use of the early swing on offer as they bowl two overs of Bhuvi in first three. A very slow start by LSG.
Live Score LSG 7/0 (2.4) CRR: 2.62 REQ: 10.15
Lucknow Super Giants need 176 runs
Live SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: Here we go again!
Sunrisers Hyderabad's momentum was disrupted when a crowd disturbance resulted in nuts and bolts being hurled towards the Lucknow Super Giants dugout. It's concerning how such objects were able to make their way into the stadium. Nevertheless, the focus is now back on cricket, and Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to chase down a target of 183 to secure two vital points.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: SRH finish at 182
Sunrisers Hyderabad have posted 182 runs on the board courtesy Heinrich Klaasen 47 (29) and an unbeaten knock of Abdul Samad 37 of 25 balls. Samad smashed four maximums and one four.
SRH: 182/6 (20 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Klaasen takes charge
Heinrich Klaasen is taking the charge against Avesh Khan now as he and Samad smash Avesh for a four and six so far in the 18th over. Sunrisers Hyderabad can get close to 190 here.
SRH: 173/5 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: SRH bounce back
Sunrisers Hyderabad have Abdul Samad and Heinrich Klaasen in the middle with 3 overs left and 154 runs on the board. SRH will surely look to finish with 200 runs on the board.
SRH: 155/5 (17.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Huge blow to SRH
Back to back wickets of Glenn Phillips and Aiden Markram has certainly effected the batting approach of Heinrich Klaasen and Abdul Samad in the middle. Can SRH bounce back and post a challenging total.
SRH: 128/5 (14 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Gone!
Aiden Makram 28 (20) out bowled by Krunal Pandya as Sunrisers Hyderabad go four down, what a delivery by the LSG skipper, completely beats the SRH captain. Lucknow Super Giants finally get a wicket.
SRH: 115/4 (12.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Markram keeps SRH on top
Aiden Markram is batting on 24 off 14 balls at the moment with 2 fours and a six so far. Anmolpreet Singh's wicket after scoring 36 off 27 has had absolutely no effect on the approach from Makram and Klaasen in the middle.
SRH: 97/3 (10.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Captain in the middle
Aiden Markram and Anmolpreet Singh keep Sunrisers Hyderabad afloat as the run-rate is just close to 10 runs per over. Lucknow Super Giants desperate for a wicket at the moment.
SRH: 75/2 (8.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Another one!
Rahul Tripathi 20 (13) caught by Quinton de Kock bowled by Yash Thakur. What a time to get a wicket as SRH go 2 down now. Yash Thakur gets he job done for Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH: 56/2 (6 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Gone!
Abhishek Sharma 7 (5) caught by Quinton de Kock bowled by Yudhvir Singh. Lucknow Super Giants off to a fine start as they bounce back into this contest with a wicket of the dangerous Abhishek Sharma.
SRH: 41/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Hyderabad off to a fine start
Sunrisers Hyderabad are off to a fine start with Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh. Kyle Mayers has bowled the second over and it is not looking very good at the moment for the Lucknow Super Giants.
SRH: 19/0 (2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Action begins
Here we go! Abhishek Sharma and Anmolpreet Singh open the innings for Sunsrisers Hyderabad eyeing a fiery start in the powerplay. Lucknow Super Giants attack the stumps for with Yudhvir Singh Charak the new ball.
SRH: 4/0 (0.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya(c), Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Avesh Khan.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Toss report
SRH captain Aiden Markram wins the toss and elects to bat first against the Lucknow Super Giants.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG updates: IPL table is tight
The IPL 2023 table is very tight at the moment. Sunrisers Hyderabad can jump to number 6 position with a win today against the Lucknow Super Giants. LSG are currently fifth and they need to keep winning if they want to confirm their playoff qualification.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: Predicted XIs
Batting first: Amolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Bowling first: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan
Impact Player options:, Adil Rashid, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Nitish Reddy
LSG Predicted Playing XI
Batting first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Ayush Badoni, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
Bowling first: Kyle Mayers, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya (c), Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs LSG score: All eyes on Abhishek
Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Abhishek Sharma has been sensational since captain Aiden Markram gave him the opening spot. Sharma smashed 55 off 34 balls at the top against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday.
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Toss News At 3 PM IST
The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants clash in IPL 2023 is the afternoon game of the Saturday double header and the toss will take place 3 pm IST, the match to start at 3.30 pm.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: LSG are supe pumped up
Lucknow Super Giants have put in great effort to win the game vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.
SRH vs LSG LIVE Updates: Potential Impact Players Of LSG
In the game vs SRH, LSG are likely to stick with the combination of Ayush Badoni and Amit Mishra as their potential impact players.
SRH vs LSG LIVE: SRH Impact Players
Sunrisers Hyderabad are likely to go with the combination of T Natarajan and Rahul Tripathi as impact players in the game vs LSG tonight. It all depends on the result of the toss on who starts in the playing 11.
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Vs Quinton de Kock
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will aim to clean up de Kock as soon as possible. He may not have dismissed de Kock in IPL so far but against Bhuvi, the South Africa batter always struggles, scoring just 49 runs off 52 balls.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Kaviya Maran To Attend Match Today?
SRH co-owner Kaviya Maran is likely to attend the game today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Kaviya, who is a fan-favourite, ensures she is there with the Orange Army flag to support her team and is quite a passionate fan of the Sunrisers. Expect her to cheer her team vs LSG tonight.
LIVE SRH vs LSG: Injury Update
As told earlier in this blog, Mayank Agarwal did not play the last match against RR for SRH. Whether it was a forced change due to injury or he was benched to give Anmolpreet Singh a chance is not known. If Mayank was injured and fit again for today's clash, he should be back in XI. Otherwise, Anmolpreet Singh may get to keep his place at the top. LSG have no injury concern in the current KL Rahul-less squad.
SRH vs GT LIVE: Krunal Pandya aims improvement
"We gave too many runs in the first innings. When it's 227, you have to go hard every over. The surface played really well. The batters said it was a good wicket to bat on. Had we restricted them to 200-210, we would have had a chance." - Krunal Pandya, after their loss to GT.
Sunrisers vs Super Giants LIVE Updates: Mayank Agarwal To Play Today?
There is no update on Mayank Agarwal. The opening batter did not play SRH's last match vs RR and there is no update on his fitness too. Will he play tonight vs LSG or not is not known yet.
SRH vs LSG LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The live streaming of the SRH vs LSG clash will be on Jio Cinema app while the TV broadcast will be on Star Sports Network. You can follow latest updates and score from the IPL 2023 clash on our live blog here as well.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants LIVE: Check Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh/Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(wk), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Vivrant Sharma, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markhande, T Natarajan
LSG Probable XI: Quinton de Kock(wk), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya(c), Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Yash Thakur
LIVE SRH vs LSG IPL 2023: Full Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Adil Rashid, Mayank Agarwal, Akeal Hosein, Samarth Vyas, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Harry Brook, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Umran Malik
Lucknow Super Giants Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Mark Wood, Romario Shepherd, Arpit Guleria, Karun Nair, Naveen-ul-Haq, Manan Vohra, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karan Sharma