SRH: 78-2 (11) | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: PBKS Bounce Back With 2 Wickets

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second home clash of IPL 2023. PBKS posted 143 runs on the board courtesy Shikhar Dhawan's stellar knock of 99 runs off just 66 balls. The Aiden Markram-led side have lost both of their games so far in the tournament and will be looking to open their account tonight. On the other hand, PBKS are playing excellent cricket at the moment with two wins from same number of matches. Shikhar Dhawan is leading from the front as he has smashed 126 runs in 2 games.

SRH will pin hopes on Harry Brook, Umran Malik, Markram and Adil Rashid to come good tonight. At the same time, all eyes will be on Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh in the Punjab Kings lineup. If PBKS beat SRH, they will jump to top of points table with 3 back-to-back wins and eclipse current toppers Rajasthan Royals.

