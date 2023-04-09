topStoriesenglish2592893
LIVE Updates | SRH vs vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score: Aiden Markram vs Shikhar Dhawan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Aiden Markram's SRH will aim to make a comeback in the tournament after losing two matches on the trot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are going to play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their second home clash of IPL 2023. The Aiden Markram-led side have lost both of their games so far in the tournament and will be looking to open their account tonight. On the other hand, PBKS are playing excellent cricket at the moment with two wins from same number of matches. Shikhar Dhawan is leading from the front as he has smashed 126 runs in 2 games. 

SRH will pin hopes on Harry Brook, Umran Malik, Markram and Adil Rashid to come good tonight. At the same time, all eyes will be on Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh in the Punjab Kings lineup. If PBKS beat SRH, they will jump to top of points table with 3 back-to-back wins and eclipse current toppers Rajasthan Royals. 

SRH vs PBKS LIVE: Take a look at Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Anmolpreet Singh(w), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Heinrich Klaasen, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mayank Markande, Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Upendra Yadav, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein, Vivrant Sharma, Nitish Reddy, Sanvir Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Samarth Vyas

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Matthew Short, Mohit Rathee, Kagiso Rabada, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Raj Bawa, Shivam Singh

SRH vs PBKS LIVE Updates: Hyderabad's 2nd home game

Hello and welcome to coverage of Match 14 of Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Big game for SRH as they are yet to open their account in the competition. PBKS are in good form. They have won both their games in the season so far. Watch this space for all latest updates from the game. 

