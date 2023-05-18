RCB: 8-0 (1) | SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score & Updates: Kohli, Du Plessis Off To Good Start In Chase
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Faf du Plessis-led RCB need 187 runs to beat SRH and stay in hunt for a spot in the playoffs
Heinrich Klaasen smashed a fiery ton for Sunrisers Hyderabad to help the side post 186 for 5 in 20 overs. Klaasen smashed a 49-ball 100 and eventually finished with 104, a knock which included 8 fours and 6 sixes respectively. Earlier, Faf du Plessis-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the all-important toss in this must-win game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.
RCB fielded the same side as last game but SRH brought in Kartik Tyagi and Harry Brook in the playing 11s. This game is important for both the sides but RCB have a lot more to lose from this contest as they are looking to win their last two remaining league matches to qualify for the Playoffs.
Aiden Markram's SRH are already out of the Playoffs race and are only playing for pride. Kaviya Maran-owned franchise are near the bottom of the table after posting just 4 wins in their 12 matches so far. RCB will hope for another flying start from former Virat Kohli with current skipper Du Plessis, who is leading the run-scoring charts in IPL 2023.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Royal Challengers offto good start
Positive start from RCB opener Virat Kohli, who strikes two boundaries off the first two deliveries. Faf smashes Abhishek Sharma for a six down the ground. RCB are looking aggressive from the start.
RCB 18/0 (1.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore need 169 runs
LIVE Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: RCB need 187 to win
Klaasen got out after completing a T20 batting masterclass. He made 104 off just 51 balls that included 6 sixes and 8 fours respectively. SRH, in the end, reached to a total of 186 for 5 in the 20 overs. RCB need 187 to win and stay in the playoffs race.
SRH 186/5 (20)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Klaasen gets his 2nd T20 hundred
Klaasen gets to his IPL hundred and what a way to bring it up. With a SIX! Klaasen is ecstatic as he celebrates the landmark with Brook in the middle in an animated way. This means a lot to him and the franchise which has struggled in this season.
SRH 178/4 (18.5)
SRH vs RCB LIVE Score: Klaasen stuck in 90s
Klaasen could not reach the personal three-figure mark in the 18th over of the innings as Parnell bowled superbly to give just seven off the over. How much can Sunrisers get from here? Let's see.
SRH 168/3 (18.1)
Sunrisers vs Royal Challengers LIVE: Klaasen nears IPL ton
We may see another IPL ton today as Klaasen is in form of his life, attacking every delivery that is bowled to him. We have already seen some exceptional hitting by Klaasen, who is in his 90s.
SRH 163/3 (17.3)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Sunrisers pin Hopes On Klaasen, Brook
Klaasen and Brook smash Karn Sharma for 21 runs in the 15th over. SRH set to cross the 200-run mark. Klaasen is on fire and Brook is looking good too.
SRH 138/3 (15.3)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers: Markram departs
That's the end of Markram. After a scratchy innings, SRH captain departs. Was trying to reverse-sweep Shahbaz Ahmed but missed the connection but ball did not miss the connection with the wickets. Harry Brook, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
SRH 107/3 (13.2)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Klaasen smashes fifty
Klaasen gets to his fifty. What a knock this has been from South Africa. He has done more damage in this partnership with Markram and time has come for the captain to join him in the power-hitting. 100 also comes up for Hyderabad.
SRH 100/2 (11.5)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Markram, Klaasen steady Sunrisers
Klaasen and Markram bring up fifty-run stand for the third wicket. They are striking the ball real hard at the moment. If they get going, 200 is possible tonight. RCB need to break this partnership as soon as possible.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Klaasen is smashing them all
Heinrich Klaasen is smashing the ball all around the park. He has already hit 6 fours and is batting with some authority in the middle. Pressure has been put on RCB bowlers now. Nice counter-attack from SRH.
SRH 65/2 (8)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Wicket!
Michael Bracewell comes into the attack and straightaway gets a wicket. Half-tracker but Abhishek hits it straight to the fielder and walks back. RCB get their first wicket just when SRH were looking to get into some sort of momentum. And wait a sec, second wicket has also fallen as I write this. Rahul Tripathi gone in the same over and SRH are now on back foot.
SRH 28/2 (4.3)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: SRH Openers Under Pressure
Siraj and Parnell bowling tight lines. In three overs just 11 runs but just then Rahul Tripathi gives charge and smashes Parnell for two back to back fours at the start of the 4th over.
SRH 22/0 (3.4)
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH off to quiet start
Mohammed Siraj takes RCB off to a good start as he gives just 2 off the first over. Wayne Parnell bowls the second over for RCB. Abhishek and Rahul looking to get settled on the crease first.
SRH 2/0 (1.2)
SRH vs RCB: Impact players list
Sunrisers Hyderabad Subs: Mayank Markande, T Natarajan, Vivrant Sharma, Sanvir Singh, Akeal Hosein
Royal Challengers Bangalore Subs: Dinesh Karthik, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Kedar Jadhav
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Hyderabad openers out in the middle
Big game for RCB. A win tonight will take them near to playoffs. SRH cannot qualify for the playoffs. But they will ensure they spoil RCB's party and also win as many as possible to finish on a high. Mohammed Siraj with the ball in hand. Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi in the middle for SRH.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Playing 11s
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Toss Update
RCB captain Faf du Plessis wins and Bangalore will bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Toss, playing 11s coming up shortly
Playing 11s and the list of substitute players will be announced by the two captains after the toss. We arejust thirty minutes away from this crucial tie between RCB and SRH. Watch this space for all updates.
LIVE Updates SRH vs RCB: Toss at 7 pm IST
We are just an hour away from the toss news. Faf du Plessis and Aiden Markram will be out in the middle to do the flip of the coin. The game starts at 7.30 pm IST.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Playoffs Qualification scenario If RCB lose today?
The race for IPL 2023 playoffs is on as the league phase of the biggest T20 league nears its end. As many as five teams are still in contention for the three playoff berths that are up for grabs. With an eye to secure a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the latter's backyard. With two very important points on the line, RCB is raring to come out all guns blazing against SRH - who will be playing for pride after getting eliminated from the top-four race.
LIVE Updates SRH vs RCB: No injury issues in both teams
Both RCB and SRH camps must be relieved of the fact that there are no major injury issues for both the sides ahead of this clash. Expect their full-strength playing 11s to take the field in this do-or-die clash of IPL 2023.
Hyderabad vs Bangalore LIVE: All eyes on Virat Kohli, Faf and Maxwell
The backbone of RCB batting are these three - Kohli, du Plessis and Maxwell. If they fire, RCB will do well and if they don't, chances are that they will suffer. That is why it is hugely important that these three do well against SRH tonight to take one step towards playoffs.
SRH vs RCB LIVE Updates: Head to head record
SRH and RCB have played each other 21 times, out of which Hyderabad have won 12 matches. In Hyderabad, RCB have a poor record, winning just once in 7 games.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Probable Playing 11s
SRH Probable XI: Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, Glenn Phillips/Harry Brook, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Fazalhaq Farooqi/Marco Jansen
RCB Probable XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Michael Bracewell, Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj
LIVE SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: Check Playoffs Qualification scenario
How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for the IPL 2023 Playoffs stage? What do Faf du Plessis-led side need to do in their remaining IPL 2023 matches?
Sunrisers Hyderbad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Virat Kohli reveals importance of No. 18
Royal Challengers Bangalore batter and former captain Virat Kohli revealed the importance of No. 18 - his jersey number - in his life ahead of IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 18. Watch HERE...
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023: Wanindu Hasaranga eyes 150 T20 wickets
Royal Challengers Bangalore leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka need 3 wickets more to complete 150 wickets in T20 cricket. If Hasaranga plays against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight, he can achieve this feat in this match.
SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 LIVE: KGF ready to fire for RCB
The 'KGF' trio of Royal Challengers Bangalore - Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis - will need to fire in unison once again as they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in a must-win clash on Thursday night.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Faf du Plessis eyes 150 sixes in IPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis, who is the current Orange Cap holder this season, needs seven more sixes to complete 150 sixes in the Indian Premier League. Can Du Plessis achieve this feat against Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight?
SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the way
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the record of picking up the most wickets in 1st over of IPL match - 25 wickets so far. Rajasthan Royals pacer Trent Boult is second on the table with 21 wickets.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Faf du Plessis or Aiden Markram? Virat Kohli or Bhuvneshwar Kumar? Who should be your top fantasy picks
LIVE SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: SRH have edge in head-to-head
Sunrisers Hyderabad have edge over their southern rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore when it comes to historical head-to-head between the two sides. SRH have won 12 and RCB have won 9 with one match washed-out in the 22 times they have played each other in IPL.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 LIVE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's top record in 1st over
Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar consolidated his position at the top of the most wicket-takers in the first over of an IPL game. He now leads with 25 wickets, and is joint second this season with five, along with Mohammed Siraj of RCB.
LIVE SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: Will Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga be available?
Royal Challengers Bangalore missed the services of pacer Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga in their last match against Rajasthan Royals. It remains to be seen if the duo will be available for tonight's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 LIVE: CSK, LSG qualify if SRH win
If Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight, then Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will join Gujarat Titans in the Playoffs stage. Can RCB keep their Playoff hopes alive?
LIVE SRH vs RCB IPL 2023: Both sides have been inconsistent
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore have both just one two out of their last 5 matches. However, RCB are coming into this match on the back of a massive 112-run win over Rajasthan Royals. A win over SRH tonight will be a big step towards IPL 2023 Playoffs for RCB.
Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match tonight.