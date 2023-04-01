SRH: 95-8 (17.5) | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score And Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes 4th Wicket, RR On Top
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Rajasthan Royals have posted 203 runs on the board against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.
After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted to field first, and Rajasthan Royals finished their innings at 203 runs after 20 overs in their opening match of IPL 2023. The Royals are known for their fighting spirit and balanced squad, led by Sanju Samson, with a potent spin attack featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adam Zampa. In IPL 2022, Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps, while Ashwin showed good form in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series. The Royals' batting lineup is equally impressive, spearheaded by Jos Buttler, with Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Holder providing depth.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, in contrast, has struggled in the past two IPL seasons, finishing last on both occasions. Their top order looks uncertain, but they have the reliable Glenn Phillips in the middle order. Their strength lies in their pace attack, featuring Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Marco Jansen. Bhuvneshwar, who has captained the side seven times, knows the team well and will lead them in their opening match against the Rajasthan Royals.
Check LIVE Updates from Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 Match No. 4 here.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Chahal takes another wicket
Chahal delivers the ball to Adil Rashid, who attempts to use his feet, but Chahal bowls it wider and slower through the air. Rashid swings early and misses, resulting in an easy stumping for Samson. Interestingly, the third umpire is checking for a stumping. Upon review, it is evident that Adil Rashid was far away from the crease. Therefore, Adil Rashid is stumped by Samson off Chahal's delivery, scoring 18 runs off 13 balls, including 1 four and 1 six.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: SRH 6 Down
Another wicket falls for SRH as Chahal strikes with a well-disguised wrong 'un. The ball pitches full outside off, tempting Mayank to get low and slog-sweep it. However, he only manages to slice it off the toe-end of his bat towards long-off, where Buttler takes a comfortable catch. Mayank has to depart after scoring 27 runs off 23 balls, including 3 boundaries. The updated scorecard reads: Mayank c Buttler b Chahal 27(23) [4s-3].
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: R Ashwin strikes
SRH's situation goes from bad to worse as Ashwin gets in on the wicket-taking action with a big grin on his face. The ball is tossed up full outside off, tempting Glenn Phillips to play an ambitious shot. Falling for the bait, Phillips goes for a full-blooded uppish drive, but unfortunately hits it straight to extra cover, off the bottom half of his bat. KM Asif, positioned at extra cover, takes a sharp catch, leaving Phillips to depart for just 8 runs off 6 balls. The scorecard now reads: Glenn Phillips c KM Asif b Ashwin 8(6) [6s-1].
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: SRH 4 Down
Washington Sundar has been caught by Hetmyer off Holder's delivery, adding another wicket to the tally! The short ball proves to be Sundar's undoing as Holder hits the deck hard, leaving no room for the batter to maneuver. Although Sundar is cramped for space, he goes for a pull shot across the line, but ends up getting it off the toe-end of the bat. The ball lobs up towards mid-off, where Hetmyer charges in from extra cover to take a safe catch. Sundar departs for a mere 1 run off 5 balls. The scorecard now reads: Washington Sundar c Hetmyer b Holder 1(5).
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Chahal Strikes
Harry Brook has been bowled by Chahal, marking the end of a struggling first innings for him in the IPL! The on-air commentator mentions that this is Chahal's 300th wicket in T20s. He bowls a quicker and flatter delivery on off, which could be the flipper. Harry Brook anticipates the ball to spin away, rocks back, and tries to cut it square on the off-side. However, he is deceived by the skid on the ball, which crashes into his off-stump. This dismissal has put SRH in a lot of trouble. The scorecard now reads: Harry Brook b Chahal 13(21) [4s-1].
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Double Strike by Boult
A shaky start to #SRH's chase as they lose Abhishek Sharma & Rahul Tripathi in the first over of the chase!
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Watch: Double Strike by Boult
Tripathi has been caught by Holder off the bowling of Boult! What an amazing catch by Holder! Tripathi seemed to think it was a bump-ball, but surprisingly, he decided to review the decision. Umpire KN Anantha Padmanabhan had a chat with Tripathi regarding the review. It was confirmed that the review was taken by the batter. Holder, who was stationed at a wide slip, made an outstanding catch by stretching his left-hand to grab the ball. Tripathi had come down the track and opened the face of his bat on a full outswinger outside off, guiding it wide of Holder, but the tall fielder just plucked it from thin air. This is undoubtedly one of the best moments of the IPL season so far. SRH have also lost their review. The scorecard shows: Tripathi c Holder b Boult 0(2).
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Watch: Boult strikes in 1st over
Abhishek Sharma has been bowled by Boult! What an incredible delivery, an out swinging yorker that was an absolute peach. This is Boult at his very best. Sharma didn't do himself any favours by positioning himself on the leg side of the ball as he attempted to dig it out, and the ball swung away from him and hit the off-stump, resulting in a perfect start for RR. The scorecard reads: Abhishek Sharma b Boult 0(3).
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Watch: Kaviya Maran's Reaction To Drop Catch
Kaviya is a passionate supporter of SRH and has become fan favourite in India. In the opening match of the IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Kaviya was seen cheering for her team from the stands of the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Watch
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Can Hyderabad chase big total?
Rajasthan Royals put up a massive score with a powerful performance by Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the powerplay. The two batsmen attacked the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers, with Buttler reaching his fifty in just 20 deliveries. However, Farooqi managed to dismiss Buttler just when it seemed like he would break records. Jaiswal slowed down after reaching his fifty, while Samson took over as the aggressor. Jaiswal eventually got out, and although SRH fought back with wickets, Samson continued his good form in the IPL by reaching his fifty. Despite SRH's good death bowling from Natarajan and Farooqi, Rajasthan Royals managed to reach a total of 203 runs. While the wicket was good and the outfield was fast, chasing 203 will not be an easy task for SRH. At the moment, the advantage is with Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 score and updates: RR: 203/5 (20 Overs)
Royals have posted a challenging total of 203 runs with fifties from Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. In the end, Shimron Hetmyer cameo also did the job for Rajasthan Royals. The SRH bowlers bounced back in the death overs.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Gone!
Sanju Samson 55 (32) caught by Abhishek Sharma bowled by Natarajan. SRH finally get the dangerous Samson out. Rajasthan Royals still have Shimron Hetmyer in the middle who will be joined by R Ashwin now.
RR: 187/5 (18.3 Overs)
LIVE RR vs SRH IPL 2023 score and updates: Gone!
Riyan Parag 7 (6) caught by Farooqi bowled by Natarajan. Parag tries to clear the rope over mid-wicket but miscues it and the catch was an easy one for the SRH fielder. Rajasthan Royals will still look to get the most runs in this innings.
RR: 171/4 (16.2 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score & updates: Gone!
Devdutt Padikkal 2 (5) out bowled by Umran Malik. Sunrisers Hyderabad get another wicket. Rajasthan Royals will be looking to score over 200 in this innings. Umran Malik has got a wicket now.
RR: 156/3 (14.3 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score & updates: Jaiswal hits fifty
Yashasvi Jaiswal completes his fifty in 34 balls. It is a good setup for Rajasthan Royals, 9 wickets in hand at the moment with plenty of runs on the board. Sanju Samson will surely push the paddle now.
RR: 135/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score & updates: RR on top
Rajasthan Royals on top at the moment with Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Umran Malik and Adil Rashid into the attack for Sunrisers Hyderabad in search for a wicket.
RR: 122/1 (10 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH: Samson packs Umran Malik
Two bouncers from Umran Malik and two boundaries for Sanju Samson. RR captain looking in fine rhythm at the moment. SRH need to take wickets if they want to keep themselves in the contest.
RR: 104/1 (7.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score: Jos Buttler Departs After Fiery Fifty
Bowled! Jos Buttler 54 (22) out bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. What a bowl by the left-arm pacer. SRH finally get the wicket they were desperate for. This is the highest score in the powerplay of Royals history.
RR: 85/1 (6 Overs)
IPL 2023 LIVE SRH vs RR score & updates: Buttler attacks Sundar
Jos Buttler is on fire at the moment as he smashes Washington Sundar for back to back sixes. Jaiswal along side him is also batting on a fiery strike-rate. SRH desperate for a wicket at the moment.
RR: 54/0 (3.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score & updates: RR off to a good start
Rajasthan Royals are off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Sunrisers Hyderabad clueless at the moment as both batters look in fine rhythm at the moment.
RR: 37/0 (2.5 Overs)
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR score & updates: Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi
LIVE IPL 2023 RR vs SRH score & update: Toss report
Bhuvneshwar Kumar wins the toss and elects to bowl first. Rajasthan Royals will bat first in match no. 4 of the IPL 2023.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR score & updates: Toss coming up shortly
Captains Sanju Samson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be coming out for toss at 3:00 PM (IST). The clash between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad is taking place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR score and updates: Markram missing
The permanent skipper of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Aiden Markram is missing due to international duty. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead SRH in his absence against the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals.
LIVE SRH vs RR IPL 2023 score and updates: Weather report
Good news for cricket fans is that the chances of rain in Hyderabad are zero as per the weather report during the clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. The temperature is expected to be between 35 degree celsius to 32.
Sunrisers vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE: RR's key players
Jos Buttler smashed 863 runs in 17 matches at an average of 57.53 and strike rate of 149.05, slamming four fifties and ton each. But he needs the help of RR's top order to ensure they sail smoothly in the competition. The likes of Devdutt Padikkal, Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer will need shine too with the bat.
IPL 2023 LIVE SRH vs RR: What is the toss time?
The toss for the SRH vs RR afternoon game today will be at 3 pm IST.
#SRHvRR, A Sunday blockbuster that you don't want to miss! _
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: Kane Williamson ruled out
This is not match-related news yet a very important development from tournament point of view as GT's Kane Williamson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to a knee injury.
SRH vs RR LIVE: Markram to miss opening match
Sunrisers Hyderabad's new captain Aiden Markram will miss his team's opening match vs RR as he has still not arrived in India and is playing ODIs for South Africa back home. Markram is expected to join the squad ahead of their 2nd IPL match on April 7 vs LSG.
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: LIVE Streaming Details
RR have raised hopes after making it to final of IPL 2022. The franchise and the fans will expect for an even better show in IPL 2023. SRH is their first hurdle as they play Sunrisers in the afternoon game today.
Read all about live streaming and broadcast details related to SRH vs RR clash
SRH vs RR LIVE: Check RR's jersey for IPL 2023
Take a look at how Royals from Rajasthan are going to look like in IPL 2023. Their new jersey below.
SRH vs RR LIVE: Check Probable 11s
SRH Probable Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, HC Brook, RA Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, T Natarajan, AJ Hosein, B Kumar(C), Umran Malik
RR Probable Playing XI: Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal
SRH vs RR LIVE Updates: Match start time
In the Sunday double-header of IPL 2023, SRH vs RR is the first clash. The game starts at 3.30 pm IST while the toss will take place half an hour before the first ball. Watch this space for all latest updates.
IPL 2023 LIVE Updates: LSG beat DC
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals in Match 3 of IPL 2023 last night in Lucknow to collect their first points. The chief architect of the win was pacer Mark Wood who grabbed his first five-wicket haul in IPL with sheer pacer.
SRH vs RR LIVE: Take a look at squads
Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Donavon Ferreira, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, KM Asif, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Navdeep Saini, Murugan Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Jason Holder, Joe Root
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma
LIVE IPL 2023 SRH vs RR: Kumar On Umran Malik
"The bowling unit is very experienced now. Umran is the youngest (bowler in the team), but he is also experienced and has played for the country. He did well in the last season as well. It is a matter of going out there and doing well," Kumar said in the pre-match press conference.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023. For all the key updates of the match, stay tuned!
