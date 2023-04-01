SRH: 95-8 (17.5) | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Cricket Live Score And Updates: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes 4th Wicket, RR On Top

After winning the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad's skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar opted to field first, and Rajasthan Royals finished their innings at 203 runs after 20 overs in their opening match of IPL 2023. The Royals are known for their fighting spirit and balanced squad, led by Sanju Samson, with a potent spin attack featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Adam Zampa. In IPL 2022, Chahal emerged as the leading wicket-taker with 27 scalps, while Ashwin showed good form in the recent Border-Gavaskar Test series. The Royals' batting lineup is equally impressive, spearheaded by Jos Buttler, with Joe Root, Shimron Hetmyer, and Jason Holder providing depth.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, in contrast, has struggled in the past two IPL seasons, finishing last on both occasions. Their top order looks uncertain, but they have the reliable Glenn Phillips in the middle order. Their strength lies in their pace attack, featuring Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Marco Jansen. Bhuvneshwar, who has captained the side seven times, knows the team well and will lead them in their opening match against the Rajasthan Royals.

