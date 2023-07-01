LIVE Updates | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629152
WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Pressure on Windies to qualify for the tournament in India

 

West Indies vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes
West Indies take on Scotland in match number 3 of the Super Sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The Shai Hope-led squad is under extreme pressure to deliver the goods after losing their last two matches of the group stage. The two-time World Cup champions lost to Zimbabwe by 35 runs before going down against Netherlands. The loss vs Netherlands hurt them the most as they failed to defend a target of 375. And lost in the Super Over with Jason Holder getting smashed for 30 runs in a single over. 

Scotland are in good form. They can do what Netherlands did to West Indies and hence, the Caribbean side must watch out for them. A win is very crucial here for both the sides. A loss can massively hurt their chances of qualifying for the ten-team mega event scheduled to take place in India in October and November.

Windies vs Scotland LIVE: Check squads

Scotland Squad: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Jack Jarvis, Chris Sole, Alasdair Evans, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Shamarh Brooks, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Yannic Cariah

West Indies vs Scotland LIVE: Hope vs Berrington

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the WI vs SCO clash in Super Sixes. Pressure on Windies to deliver after losing to Zimbabwe and Netherlands in back-to-back matches. Watch this space for all latest updates from the match.

