LIVE Updates | WI vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Check Both The Squads

West Indies take on Scotland in match number 3 of the Super Sixes in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers. The Shai Hope-led squad is under extreme pressure to deliver the goods after losing their last two matches of the group stage. The two-time World Cup champions lost to Zimbabwe by 35 runs before going down against Netherlands. The loss vs Netherlands hurt them the most as they failed to defend a target of 375. And lost in the Super Over with Jason Holder getting smashed for 30 runs in a single over.

Scotland are in good form. They can do what Netherlands did to West Indies and hence, the Caribbean side must watch out for them. A win is very crucial here for both the sides. A loss can massively hurt their chances of qualifying for the ten-team mega event scheduled to take place in India in October and November.

