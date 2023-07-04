SCO 234-8 (50) | ZIM vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scotland Bounce Back

Scotland managed to score just above 230, thanks to Leask and Watt stepping up towards the end. It's a bit below what they were hoping for, but at least they have something to defend. Zimbabwe's bowling was impressive, keeping a tight grip on the game and not giving Scotland's batters much room to score. They missed a couple of chances early on, but it didn't make much of a difference as Scotland struggled to pick up the pace.

Sean Williams was the standout player, taking three quick wickets and putting Zimbabwe in control. He got rid of key players like Cross, McMullen, and Berrington, slowing down Scotland's scoring. They kept losing wickets regularly after that. Leask and Watt's late push saved Scotland from ending with a total under 200. Zimbabwe had a few missed opportunities in the field that could have cost them more runs. Despite that, Zimbabwe still believes they can chase this down and secure a spot in the World Cup.

