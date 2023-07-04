SCO 234-8 (50) | ZIM vs SCO, ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket Live Score: Scotland Bounce Back
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Leask and Watt step up as Scotland bounce back.
Scotland managed to score just above 230, thanks to Leask and Watt stepping up towards the end. It's a bit below what they were hoping for, but at least they have something to defend. Zimbabwe's bowling was impressive, keeping a tight grip on the game and not giving Scotland's batters much room to score. They missed a couple of chances early on, but it didn't make much of a difference as Scotland struggled to pick up the pace.
Sean Williams was the standout player, taking three quick wickets and putting Zimbabwe in control. He got rid of key players like Cross, McMullen, and Berrington, slowing down Scotland's scoring. They kept losing wickets regularly after that. Leask and Watt's late push saved Scotland from ending with a total under 200. Zimbabwe had a few missed opportunities in the field that could have cost them more runs. Despite that, Zimbabwe still believes they can chase this down and secure a spot in the World Cup.
LIVE SCO vs ZIM Score: All eyes on Williams
All eyes on Sean Williams as Zimbabwe look to chase their target of 235 runs set by Scotland. The conditions are good for the batters, Scotland have to pull out something magical from their bowling attack to win this one.
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Mid-innings
Scotland managed to reach a total just above 230, thanks to crucial contributions from Leask and Watt lower down the order. Although it fell slightly below expectations, it still provides a target to defend in the second innings, giving Scotland some hope. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, delivered an outstanding bowling performance. Despite struggling to take wickets initially, they maintained tight control over the game, denying the Scottish batsmen any scoring opportunities. Although they missed a couple of early chances, it didn't prove costly as Scotland struggled to accelerate and got stuck. Sean Williams emerged as the star performer, claiming three quick wickets and putting Zimbabwe in a dominant position. His dismissals included the well-set Matt Cross, McMullen, and skipper Berrington, which significantly affected Scotland's scoring rate. Subsequently, Scotland continued to lose wickets at regular intervals. If not for a late surge from Leask and Watt, their total could have been even lower, possibly under 200. Zimbabwe missed a few chances in the field, which could have restricted Scotland further, and they may reflect on how those missed opportunities cost them extra runs. Nevertheless, Zimbabwe remains confident in their ability to chase down the target and qualify for the World Cup.
Live Score SCO 234/8 (50) CRR: 4.68
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland 8 Down
Leask, looking to attack, hits the ball towards deep mid-wicket, but unfortunately, he finds Madhevere stationed perfectly on the boundary. The bowler, Chatara, delivers a slower ball that turns into a low full toss. Leask, positioned deep in his crease, crouches down and swings his bat powerfully. Despite making good contact, the ball doesn't have enough elevation to clear Madhevere, who was patrolling the fence. Although falling short of a boundary, Leask's innings of 48 runs from 34 balls, including 3 fours and 2 sixes, holds significant importance for Scotland, providing them with a glimmer of hope. The wicket falls as Leask is caught by Madhevere off the bowling of Chatara.
Live Score SCO 231/8 (49.4) CRR: 4.65
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Leask's Boundaries Boost Scotland's Total
Summary: Blessing Muzarabani returns to the attack, bowling a mix of short and full deliveries. Mark Watt and Michael Leask struggle to score initially, with Leask missing a slog. However, Leask manages a boundary by backing away. Richard Ngarava's final over includes a full-toss six by Leask and a missed run-out chance.
Live Score SCO 206/7 (48) CRR: 4.29
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Williams and Ngarava Bowl Steadily as Scotland Adds Runs Slowly
In the 45th over, Williams delivers a mix of full and wide balls, resulting in singles for Leask and Mark Watt. Ngarava follows with a slower delivery, restricting Scotland to singles with Watt attempting a ramp shot.
Live Score SCO 186/7 (46) CRR: 4.04
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland 7 Down
Leask and Williams involved in a mix-up and disaster strikes for Scotland! The team's innings continues to crumble as history repeats itself. The delivery was flatter and shorter outside off, prompting Leask to make his way down the track. However, he misjudged the shot and ended up guiding the ball straight into the waiting hands of backward point. Complete chaos ensued between the two batsmen, and in the end, it was Greaves who fell victim to a run-out while attempting to reach the striker's end. The fielder's throw was exceptional, perfectly placed for the keeper to swiftly collect the ball and dislodge the bails. Zimbabwe is unstoppable in their performance, leaving the crowd enthralled. Greaves departs after scoring just 1 run off 2 deliveries, becoming a victim of the run-out caused by the combination of Madhevere and Gumbie.
Live Score SCO 170/7 (43.1) CRR: 3.94
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Mackintosh Run Out Adds to Scotland's Woes
In an unfortunate turn of events, TS Mackintosh is run out by Muzarabani. Mackintosh hits the ball back towards the stumps at the non-striker's end, Muzarabani gets a touch on it, causing the ball to hit the stumps. Despite diving, Mackintosh fails to make his ground. Scotland's innings faces further setbacks. Mackintosh departs for 13 runs off 21 balls, including one boundary.
Live Score SCO 158/5 (41.2) CRR: 3.82
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Munsey and Mackintosh Push Scotland Forward with Singles
In the 36th over, Munsey and Mackintosh take turns in pushing singles, while Raza and Muzarabani struggle to break through. The score reaches 141-4 after 37 overs, with Munsey at 23 and Mackintosh at 7.
Live Score SCO 150/4 (39) CRR: 3.85
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Munsey and Mackintosh steady Scotland innings
In the 34th over, Raza and Williams bowled tightly, restricting Munsey and Mackintosh to singles and dot balls. Munsey survived some close calls while Mackintosh struggled, resulting in Scotland reaching 132-4 after 35 overs.
Live Score SCO 137/4 (36) CRR: 3.81
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Munsey's Steady Innings Keeps Scotland Going
In the 33rd over, Munsey played defensively, knocking the ball towards cover and leg-side, while Mackintosh contributed with singles. Raza bowled flatter deliveries, restricting the batsmen. Munsey's steady innings helped Scotland maintain their momentum at 121-4 after 33 overs.
Live Score SCO 127/4 (34) CRR: 3.74
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland's Berrington falls as Williams claims another crucial catch
Berrington departs, adding to Scotland's woes as Kaia takes a catch off Williams' delivery. Berrington attempted to loft the ball back over the bowler but the slower pace caused him to mistime it. The ball caught the outer half of the bat and flew to long-off, where it was safely held. Berrington is out for 7 runs off 18 balls.
Live Score SCO 118/4 (31.5) CRR: 3.71
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Zimbabwe celebrates as Williams claims crucial wicket of McMullen
Rewrite: McMullen's impressive form comes to an end as he is caught by Muzarabani off Williams' delivery. McMullen attempted a forceful slog across the line but mistimed it due to the slower pace. The fielder at long-on made a fantastic tumbling catch, leaving Scotland in a precarious position. McMullen departs after scoring 34 runs off 34 balls, including six boundaries.
Live Score SCO 109/3 (28.2) CRR: 3.85
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Cross departs after a scratchy innings as Scotland seek momentum
Williams dismisses Cross with a full, slower delivery on middle. Cross attempts a slogged shot across the line but misses, resulting in the ball crashing into the stumps. Despite his struggle, Scotland sees an opportunity for a new batsman to inject momentum into their innings. Cross is out for 38 (75), including two boundaries.
Live Score SCO 102/2 (25.5) CRR: 3.95
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: McMullen and Cross steady Scotland
In the 23rd over, Williams bowls a mix of deliveries, with McMullen missing a sweep, slicing one to backward point, and getting an inside edge. Cross scores a boundary with a slog sweep. In the previous over, Raza keeps it tight, while McMullen and Cross rotate the strike.
Live Score SCO 100/1 (24.1) CRR: 4.14
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: McMullen's Power Boosts Scotland in 21st Over
In the 21st over, Sean Williams came into the attack. McMullen swept the first ball for a boundary. He then blocked the next two deliveries, punched one for a single, and defended the last ball. The score after 21 overs was 85-1, with Cross at 29 and McMullen at 25. In the previous over, Chatara bowled three dot balls to Cross and McMullen, but McMullen hit back-to-back boundaries on the fourth and fifth deliveries.
Live Score SCO 91/1 (22) CRR: 4.14
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: McMullen and Cross Drive Scotland's Inning Forward
In the 19th over, Masakadza's slower delivery allows McMullen to punch it wide of cover for a single, while Cross eases the ball to long-on. The previous over by Chatara sees McMullen aggressively hitting a four-over mid-on and defending well, scoring 4 runs in total.
Live Score SCO 84/1 (20.2) CRR: 4.13
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland 1 Down
Chatara seeks redemption as he delivers a crucial blow to Christopher McBride, dismissing him with a clean bowled! Earlier, Chatara had dropped McBride, but now he has made amends. The Zimbabwean crowd, their twelfth man, deserves credit for their energetic support, with drums beating and songs filling the air. The atmosphere seems to have sparked a turnaround. It was a well-pitched delivery, deceiving McBride as it jagged in sharply. Caught off guard, McBride leaves a significant gap between his bat and pad, allowing the ball to sneak through and shatter the middle stump. McBride departs after contributing 28 runs from 45 balls, including two boundaries.
Live Score SCO 60/1 (16.4) CRR: 3.6
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Chatara's Brilliance Restrains Scotland's Progress
In the 14th over, Chatara creates chances as Cross survives an LBW appeal. McBride chips one over the bowler, narrowly escaping a run-out. Masakadza's spin slows the scoring, with McBride and Cross managing singles.
Live Score SCO 52/0 (15) CRR: 3.47
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Steady Scotland Advances, No Team Scores Mentioned
In the 11th and 12th overs, Cross and McBride of Scotland added singles and a couple of boundaries, steadily advancing against Zimbabwe's bowlers, including Wellington Masakadza and Tendai Chatara.
Live Score SCO 46/0 (13) CRR: 3.54
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Zimbabwe's Review Fails
In the 9th over, Muzarabani delivers a bouncer that McBride leaves untouched. McBride defends the next ball, and Zimbabwe loses a review on the third ball. The fourth ball results in a dropped catch by Chatara, giving McBride a lifeline.
Live Score SCO 35/0 (10) CRR: 3.5
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: McBride's Resilient Batting
In the 7th over, McBride scored runs off a push to third man and a sliced shot for four. Muzarabani bowled a leg bye and a wide, while Ngarava conceded singles and blocked shots.
Live Score SCO 33/0 (8.1) CRR: 4.04
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Cross survives close calls as McBride struggles against Ngarava
McBride struggles against Ngarava, beaten outside edge, while Cross survives close calls, including chasing outside off without edging. Cross plays with soft hands and flicks the ball to square leg.
Live Score SCO 22/0 (6) CRR: 3.67
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Scotland Openers Look For Quick Runs
In the 3.6 over, McBride hits a drive behind square for 2 runs. In the 3.5 over, Cross dabs the ball towards backward point for a single. McBride steals an easy single in the 3.4 over. McBride defends in the 3.3 over. McBride hits the ball off the inner half to square leg in the 3.2 over. McBride gets a thick inside edge in the 3.1 over. After 3 overs, Scotland is at 11-0, with McBride at 6(6) and Cross at 5(12).
Live Score SCO 15/0 (4.2) CRR: 3.46
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Steady Start For Scotland
In the first over, Muzarabani concedes a boundary, bowls a dot ball, and allows a single and a run to third man. Cross defends the remaining deliveries, including a close leave. Ngarava's over sees Cross scoring three runs and McBride getting off the mark.
Live Score SCO 9/0 (2) CRR: 4.5
Zimbabwe opt to bowl
LIVE Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Both Team Captains At The Toss
Richie Berrington: We would have looked to bowl first. The wicket looks good though it is used. We have to get through the new ball and then take it from there. We have played some exciting cricket and knew there would come a point where the games will be like knockout. Same team.
Craig Ervine: We are going to have a bowl today. There has been something in the first 10 overs and hope we utilise that today. We came into this tournament wanting to win and that has not changed. That was a disappointing performance but we put that behind us. We have two changes.
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Playing 11 HERE
Here are the Playing 11 for Zimbabwe vs Scotland Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super 6 match at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.
Zimbabwe: Joylord Gumbie(w), Craig Ervine(c), Innocent Kaia, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
Scotland: Christopher McBride, Matthew Cross(w), Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Richie Berrington(c), Tomas Mackintosh, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Craig Ervine wins toss, elects to bowl first
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine has won the toss and elected to bowl first in their third and final Super Six match against Scotland at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Toss to take place soon
Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine and Scotland skipper Richie Berrington will be out in the middle soon for the toss for their Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today.
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Hosts Zimbabwe have checked-in
Hosts Zimbabwe have arrived at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo ahead of their Super Six clash against Scotland in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier. A win for Zimbabwe will help them qualify for the ODI World Cup 2023 in India later this year.
Our lads are now at Queens Sports Club! _#ZIMvSCO | #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/j8grYblnWF
— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) July 4, 2023
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Sean Williams or Branden McMullen? Craig Ervine or Richie Berrington? Who should be your top fantasy picks?
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Richard Ngarava leading wicket-taker
Pacer Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe in the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier with 13 scalps in 6 matches. Ngarava is also the second-highest wicket-taker in this year's qualifiers with Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana, behind only Wanindu Hasaranga.
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier Super 6: Brandon McMullen is all-round threat
Scotland all-rounder Brandon McMullen is enjoying a wonderful time at the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier in Zimbabwe. McMullen is the leading run-getter for Scots with 224 runs in 5 matches with 1 century and 1 fifty. He is also second highest wickettaker for them with 10 wickets in 5 games.
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Sean Williams in sensational form
Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams has been in sensational form with the bat, scoring 588 runs in his last six matches with 3 hundreds and 2 fifties so far. Can Williams continue his blazing form against Scotland today?
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Thrilling tie in last match between these two sides
Zimbabwe and Scotland played out a thrilling tie in their last ODI match back in 2018 in Bulawayo. Blessing Muzarabani defended one run in the final over to snatch a tie for Zimbabwe. Will Zimbabwe and Scotland play out another thrilling match today?
Zimbabwe vs Scotland, Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier: Check Livestreaming Details
Zimbabwe will take on Scotland in their third and final match of the Super Six stages of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today.
ZIM vs SCO, CWC 2023 Qualifier: Zimbabwe look to seal qualification berth
Zimbabwe can book their berth in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a win over Scotland in their third Super Six match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier today. Sri Lanka have already qualified last week and Zimbabwe can seal the second and final spot with a win today.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier Super Sixes match today.