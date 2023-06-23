LIVE Updates | ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Craig Ervine Vs Shai Hope

In the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Zimbabwe and West Indies are set to face off at Harare Sports Club. This highly anticipated clash features two unbeaten teams, making it an exciting contest with one team bound to maintain their undefeated record.

Zimbabwe showcased their dominance in their previous matches. They secured an impressive 8-wicket victory over Nepal, thanks to an outstanding unbeaten partnership between skipper Craig Ervine (121* off 128) and Sean Williams (102* off 70). In their second match against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe continued their winning streak. Sikandar Raza played a pivotal role by taking 4 wickets and then smashing the fastest ODI century for Zimbabwe in just 54 balls. With these triumphs behind them, the hosts, Zimbabwe, aim to extend their winning streak further.

Meanwhile, West Indies have also exhibited their strength in the tournament. They emerged victorious against the United States of America, triumphing by 39 runs. In their encounter with Nepal, West Indies claimed a comprehensive 101-run win. The team is eager to secure their third consecutive triumph in the CWC Qualifiers 2023.