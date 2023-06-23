ZIM:268 (49.5) | ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score & Updates: West Indies Need 269 Runs To Win
Zimbabwe vs West Indies, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier Match Cricket LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: West Indies need 269 runs to win.
Trending Photos
In the 13th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Zimbabwe were asked to bat first after West Indies captain Shai Hope won the toss at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 268 after 49.5 overs. This highly anticipated clash features two unbeaten teams, making it an exciting contest with one team bound to maintain their undefeated record.
Zimbabwe showcased their dominance in their previous matches. They secured an impressive 8-wicket victory over Nepal, thanks to an outstanding unbeaten partnership between skipper Craig Ervine (121* off 128) and Sean Williams (102* off 70). In their second match against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe continued their winning streak. Sikandar Raza played a pivotal role by taking 4 wickets and then smashing the fastest ODI century for Zimbabwe in just 54 balls. With these triumphs behind them, the hosts, Zimbabwe, aim to extend their winning streak further.
Meanwhile, West Indies have also exhibited their strength in the tournament. They emerged victorious against the United States of America, triumphing by 39 runs. In their encounter with Nepal, West Indies claimed a comprehensive 101-run win. The team is eager to secure their third consecutive triumph in the CWC Qualifiers 2023.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Mid-Innings
West Indies batted for four hours, recovering after Zimbabwe's strong start. They took four wickets for 49 runs, while Raza and Burl rebuilt the innings. Burl survived an LBW appeal but was wrongly given out after scoring fifty. Raza also reached fifty but fell trying to increase the pace. Zimbabwe's last-wicket stand added 25 runs, setting a below-par target. West Indies are favorites, but a close contest could ensue if they underestimate the hosts. No floodlights at the venue; light could be a concern later.
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe finish at 268
That's it. Zimbabwe finish at 268 runs after 49.5 overs setting a challenging target for the West Indies. Let's see how the opposition performs during their chase. Brilliant knocks from Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and more got their team to this total.
ZIM: 268 (49.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM VS WI WC Qualifier score: Big wicket
Sikandar Raza 68 (58) caught by Alzarri Joseph bowled by Kyle Mayers. Zimbabwe are seven down now as Sikandar Raza departs, Richard Ngarava and Weillington Masakadza are in the middle now.
ZIM: 232/7 (45.5 Overs)
LIVE ZIM VS WI WC Qualifier score: Raza on fire
Sikandar Raza is batting on 64 off 54 balls with 6 fours and 2 maximums so far. Zimbabwe have bouned back into this contest in style and they will now eye at least 280 runs on the board with 5 wickets in hand.
ZIM: 225/5 (44.2 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Burl hits fifty
Ryan Burl is shifting gears now as Zimbabwe only have ten overs left with Sikandar Raza and Burl in the middle settled well. Zimbabwe will push the run-rate from here on.
ZIM: 193/4 (40 Overs)
LIVE ZIM vs WI WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe bounce back
Zimbabwe have finally found a way back into this contest as both batters in the middle stitch up a partnership of 71 runs from 81 balls. Raza is batting on 41 off 41 with Ryan 35 (46)*.
ZIM: 183/4 (38.2 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Zimbabwe rebuild
Zimbabwe have stiched up a partnership with Ryal Burl and Sikandar Raza in the middle. They need to put at least 280 runs on the board looking at the conditions at the Harare Sports Club.
ZIM: 173/4 (35.4 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: All eyes on Raza
All eyes are on Sikandar Raza in the middle with Ryan Burl on the other end. Zimbabwe are in desperate need of a partnership. West Indies know they have to dismiss Raza before he gets going and causes trouble.
ZIM: 147/4 (32 Overs)
LIVE WI vs ZIM WC Qualifier: Gone!
Big wicket! Sean Williams 23 (26) caught by Keemo Paul bowled by Alzarri Joseph. West Indies in complete control of the contest as Zimbabwe lose another wicket and it is quite an important one.
ZIM: 115/4 (27 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: Gumbie gone
Joylord Gumbie 26 (50) LBW by Keemo Paul. Zimbabwe lose their opener as West Indies finally break the opening stand with Keemo Paul getting the job done.
ZIM: 71/1 (17.5 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: ZIM looking good
Zimbabwe are off to a fine start as both openers have got a good look at the conditions and it looks like they will eye a huge total from here on.
ZIM: 48/0 (12.2 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: ZIM on top
Zimbabwe are off to a steady start with their captain Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie in the middle. West Indies would be looking to find an early wicket and put some pressure on the opposition.
ZIM: 23/0 (6 Overs)
LIVE West Indies vs Zimbabwe World Cup: WI eye wickets
West Indies are looking for wickets with Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph starting the bowling for them. Zimbabwe openers Craig Ervine and Joylord Gumbie take their time to settle in.
ZIM: 10/0 (3.3 Overs)
ZIM vs WI, ICC World Cup Qualifier Cricket Live Score: Holder starts with a maiden
Top start from West Indian opening bowler Jason Holder as he bowls six dots on the trot. Good, positive start for West Indies. Alzarri Joseph will share the new ball with him.
ZIM 1/0 (1.1)
LIVE Updates Zimbabwe vs West Indies: Ervine, Gumbie Begin Innings
Gumbie and Ervine open the innings for Zimbabwe. Gumbie take strike. Jason Holder gets the new ball in hand. And Action!
World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Playing 11s
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein
Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani
ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Windies Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
Shai Hope wins the toss for West Indies and the will bowl first vs Zimbabwe in this top of the table clash.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE: Toss Coming Up Soon
We are just fifteen minutes away from the toss time. Shai Hope and Craig Ervine will soon be in the middle for the flip of the coin. Follow this space for the toss news, playing 11 and live updates.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Bowlers Need To Step Up
West Indies have won both the matches but there is one major concern for them. Their bowlers have failed to bowl out opponents on one out of two occasions. USA played out 50 overs, scoring 258 for 7. In the second match, Nepal played 19.4 overs to score 238. It is important to West Indies bowlers to dominate proceedings as they are better teams than most participating in the competition.
LIVE Updates ZIM vs WI: Huge Task For Craig Ervine
Craig Ervine is in great form at the moment with two scores of over fifty in the two matches so far. West Indies are a big challenge. They too have won both of their matches. Ervine must lead with a good show with the bat in hand.
ICC World Cup Qualifiers ZIM vs WI LIVE: Toss at 12 PM IST
The match between Zimbabwe and West Indies will start at 12.30 pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 12 pm IST, half an hour before the match.
Zimbabwe vs West Indies LIVE Updates: Who's The Leading Run-Scorer?
Shayan Jahangir of USA is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with a total of 210 runs from 3 matches so far. Second on the list is Sean Williams of Zimbabwe with 193 runs from 2 matches. Shai Hope is not far behind with 18 runs in 2 games.
Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Windies Key Players
Shai Hope struck his 15th ODI century in the game vs Nepal. Nicholas Pooran was at his brutal best when he scored a ton in the same game. Kyle Mayers has not got going in the tournament so far but he can never be kept out with his all-round skills.
ZIM vs WI Live Score: Key Players For Zimbabwe
Craig Ervine has been in superb form with the bat in hand. He has struck two fifties in the tournament and all eyes will be on him in this crucial tie vs West Indies. Richard Ngarava has been among wickets as well. Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams will also play a big role in the Zimbabwe set up.
ZIM vs WI ODI LIVE: Watch Out For Nicholas Pooran
Nicholas Pooran slammed 115 off just 94 balls in the last match vs Nepal. His innings included 10 fours and 4 sixes respectively. He is looking in good form in this tournament and Windies will hope he fires again vs Zimbabwe in this crucial tie.
ZIM vs WI LIVE Updates: Big blow to Windies
Yannic Cariah underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture to his nose. His return date is not confirmed yet.
_Player News_
Yannic Cariah underwent a surgical procedure to repair a fracture to his nose.
A decision on when he can return to play will be made in the coming days, as the medical team support his recovery. #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/7nCAWSYyCc
— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) June 23, 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers LIVE Updates: Nepal Take On Netherlands
In other match in Group A, Netherlands will take on Nepal. This match will be played in Harare too, at another ground. Netherlands have won 1 out of their 2 games while Nepal have won just one in three.
ZIM vs WI LIVE: Check LIVE Streaming Details
The match will have its TV broadcast on Star Sports Network while it will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app. This is the biggest match of the Qualifier so far in the group stage and it is expected to get good numbers from the viewers.
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies CWC 2023 Qualifier Live
This is the biggest match in the Group stage as two-time World Cup champions take on the hosts of the tournament. Zimbabwe and West Indies have been victorious so far and it will be interesting to see who wins this match. The match will start at 12.30 pm IST.
ZIM vs WI CWC Qualifier LIVE: Full Squads
Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie, Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Roston Chase, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd