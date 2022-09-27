LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Chris Gayle's Gujarat Giants need to chase 223
The Giants have received further boost with ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle also joining the team on Tuesday morning.
Virender Sehwag’s Gujarat Giants will take on Irfan Pathan-led Bhilwara Kings in the next match of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 tournament at the Barabati Cricket Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday (September 27). The Giants are currently on top of the points table with India Capitals on 5 points from 4 matches while the Bhilwara Kings are the bottom with just 3 points after suffering their second defeat of the tournament to Manipal Tigers on Monday night.
This is how the teams rack up after tonight's game!#BossLogonKaGame #LLCT20 #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/OT3Mhwj4n9— Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 26, 2022
The Giants have received further boost with 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle also joining the team on Tuesday morning. It remains to be seen if the fans will get their wish and Gayle will open the batting with the legendary and explosive Sehwag. The league's Cuttack leg began on Monday with Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers defeating Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings in a close-fought match. The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik welcomed Legends League Cricket stars to the state. He also interacted with Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan of Manipal Tigers and other players of the league including Ryan Sidebottom and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.
1...2...3
Let's get ready for some legendary action at Barabati stadium.
It's @GujaratGiants v/s @Bhilwarakings. Who do you think is going to win?#BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 pic.twitter.com/nuT7Hne2QG — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) September 27, 2022
Bhilwara Kings Squad: William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk, Matt Prior(w), Tanmay Srivastava, Jesal Karia, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Tino Best, Tim Bresnan, Fidel Edwards, Shane Watson, S Sreesanth, Monty Panesar, Owais Shah, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Mayank Tehlan, Dinesh Salunkhe, Nick Compton
Gujarat Giants Squad: Kevin O Brien, Tillakaratne Dilshan(c), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Manvinder Bisla(w), Richard Levi, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Ajantha Mendis, Virender Sehwag, Parthiv Patel, Daniel Vettori, Chris Gayle, Chris Tremlett, Ashok Dinda, Stuart Binny, Yashpal Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 9th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
BK 222/4 (20) CRR: 11.1
Gujarat Giants opt to bowl
Massive total set by BK as everyone who came out to bat batted with strike rate of more than 140.
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 9th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
BK 143/2 (14.3) CRR: 9.86
Gujarat Giants opt to bowl
Irfan Pathan and Jesal Karia are out in the middle for BK. After a blistering start. Both set batsmen were dismissed in the span of four balls.
Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, 9th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary
BK 99/0 (8) CRR: 12.38
Gujarat Giants opt to bowl
A blistering start by William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk as BK post 99 runs in just 8 overs. Wyk has played 22 deliveries for 41 and is playing with a strike rate of 186 while William is batting on 54 in just 27 balls.
Toss Report
Bhilwara Kings' Irfan Pathan won the toss and opted to field first against Virender Sehwag's Gujarat Giants in the 9th match of the Legends League Cricket T20 2022 on Tuesday.
Bhilwara Kings (Playing XI): William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, S Sreesanth
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Kevin O Brien, Virender Sehwag(c), Parthiv Patel(w), Lendl Simmons, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Rayad Emrit, Joginder Sharma, KP Appanna, Ashok Dinda
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket 2022 T20. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game. Stay tuned!
