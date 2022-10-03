LIVE Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings, Legends League Cricket 2022 T20 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Irfan Pathan vs Virendra Sehwag
GJG vs BHK Match, LLC 2022 Eliminator Match LIVE Commentary: Follow the live updates of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings in Legends League Cricket 2022
Gujarat Giants finished third in the LLC points table after two of their six games played but they will be looking to turn the tables in the Eliminator as their last 3 matches did not go their way. Kings on the other hand faced a disappointing defeat themselves in their Qualifier 1 against the India Capitals. The winners will book their spot in the finals of the Legends League Cricket 2022. Virender Sehwag-led Gujarat Giants will be keen on making a statement after a disappointing campaign in the LLC 2022.
#LLCT20 fans, brace yourselves to cheer for the first team to make it to the final battle! @CapitalsIndia brought their A-game in the qualifiers and we can't wait to witness them roaring in the finals! Are you excited? #LegendsLeagueCricket #BossLogonKaGame pic.twitter.com/98OLvViqEj — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) October 3, 2022
Full Squads
Gujarat Giants Squad: Lendl Simmons, Chris Gayle, Parthiv Patel(w/c), Kevin O Brien, Yashpal Singh, Thisara Perera, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Rayad Emrit, KP Appanna, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ashok Dinda, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Virender Sehwag, Elton Chigumbura, Richard Levi, Ajantha Mendis, Stuart Binny, Manvinder Bisla, Daniel Vettori
Bhilwara Kings Squad: Morne van Wyk(w), William Porterfield, Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Nick Compton, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Sudeep Tyagi, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah
Hello ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Gujarat Giants vs Bhilwara Kings from the Legends League Cricket 2022 T20. This is your host Akash and I will be taking you through all the important updates from the game. Stay tuned!
