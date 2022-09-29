LIVE IND-L vs AUS-L, Semi-final 1 Road Safety World Series, T20I 2022 Cricket Match Scorecard and Updates: Sachin Tendulkar, Naman Ojha take India Legends off to good start in chase
India Legends vs Australia Legends, T20I 2022 LIVE Score Updates: Follow semi-final 1 live updates of Road Safety World Series T20 2022 between India-Land Australia-L here
Trending Photos
The India Legends vs Australia Legends, semi-final clash of Road Safety World Series 2022 will continue today after the match was washed out yesterday on September 28 (Wednesday) in Raipur. The epic clash between India and Australia returns but in different avatar. The Indian senior men's team recently played and won against the Aussies at home. But this time, the even their seniors are taking on the challenge as India Legends take on Australia Legends in the semi-final 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022. All eyes will be on the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh as these are 2 batters who are defying age in the ongoing tournament.
Yuvraj has looked splendid in stroke making while Sachin continues to turn back the clock in the matches he has played so far in the tournament. In opposition team too, there are likes of Shane Watson, Brad Haddin who can win match for their side on the given day. The only thing can ruin the experience of the fans is the rain, which is expected to fall in Raipur on Wednesday (September 28).
It is important to note that because Semi-final 1 between India Legends and Australia Legends was rescheduled for today, semi-final 2 between Sri Lanka Legends and West Indies Legends will be played tomorrow at 3.30 pm IST.
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Naman Ojha and Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends opener, take the team off to a flier. Ojha, in particular, looking to attack from the word go and India need the same approach to chase down this target of 172.
INDL 14/0 (2)
India Legends need 158 runs
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Australia Legends finish with a strong total of 171/5 in 20 overs. Cameron White and Brad Haddin smash 35 runs in 3 remaining overs bowled today. White made 30 off 18 balls while Brad Haddin made 12 off 8 balls. India Legends will need a special effort from the bat to achieve this target. All eyes will be on captain Sachin Tendulkar now. Chase coming up soon.
AUSL 171/5 (20)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
India Legends Playing 11: Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (c), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Munaf Patel, Abhimanyu Mithun
Australia Legends Playing 11: Shane Watson (c), Alex Doolan, Ben Dunk, Callum Ferguson, Nathan Reardon, Cameron White, Brad Haddin (wk), Bryce McGain, Jason Krejza, Dirk Nannes, Brett Lee
AUSL 136/5 (17)
IND-L vs AUS-L semi-final 1 live score and updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of first semi-final of Road Safety World Series 2022 clash between India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Watson's Australia Legends. Toss will take place at 7 pm IST, match to start at 7.30 pm IST.
The match was supposed to happen yesterday but due to rain only 17 overs could be bowled yesterday. The match winn begin from the same point today.
Check here for all updates here.
More Stories