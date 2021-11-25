LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ajinkya Rahane's boys eye Kiwi scalp

25 November 2021, 08:48 AM
Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid took a close look at the Green Park pitch, which has traditionally been spin friendly.
What does the pitch have in store?
25 November 2021, 08:39 AM
25 November 2021, 08:35 AM
Captains Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson will head out for the toss in less than 30 mins. Stay tuned!
25 November 2021, 08:33 AM
Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur!
