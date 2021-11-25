हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kyle Jamieson gets 1st wicket, Mayank Agarwal out for 13

Check Live updates of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 which taking place in Kanpur on November 25.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, November 25, 2021 - 10:43
Comments |
India captain Ajinkya Rahane (left) with Kane Williamson of New Zealand during toss for the first Test in Kanpur. (Source: Twitter)

A stern examination from the Indian spin attack, led by Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, will await New Zealand when the two teams face each other in the first of the two Tests at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Thursday (November 25). While New Zealand, the current holders of the World Test Championship, will be looking to start the second cycle on a winning note, India will be eager to turn the tables on an opposition which has a 3-2 lead in the last five Test meetings.

For the hosts, who will be the without the services of Virat Kohli (returning for second Test), Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and an injured KL Rahul, it is a chance to try out younger players in the batting department with the South Africa tour immediately following.

Rahul’s absence means that the plan to play Shubman Gill in the middle order will not materialise. With Shreyas Iyer set to debut and bat in middle order, India will be banking a lot on more experienced batters in Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Mayank Agarwal to step up. The one department where India won`t be lacking in firepower will be spin. In the last match between the two teams here in 2016, Ashwin and Jadeja picked 16 of the 20 New Zealand wickets.

Overall, Ashwin became the main tormentor with 27 wickets while Jadeja had 14 to his name, leaving New Zealand in a spin. If the pitch remains the same like it was in 2016, expect Ashwin and Jadeja with Axar Patel, who picked 27 wickets in Tests against England at home earlier this year, to lead the demolition job for India with the ball.

Teams:

India (from): Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Srikar Bharat (2nd wk) and Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand (from): Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wk), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson, William Sommerville, Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra.

25 November 2021, 10:38 AM

Shubman Gill gets 2nd boundary

Shubman Gill clips away Tim Southee through mid-wicket for his second four followed by a couple to move along to 22. India reach 43/1 in 16th over. 

25 November 2021, 10:10 AM

Shubman Gill gets first four

Shubman Gill got his first boundary of the match, cutting left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel powerfully to move along to 15. India reach 31/1 in 11 overs.

25 November 2021, 09:55 AM

Kyle Jamieson sends back Mayank Agarwal

Kyle Jamieson gets first breakthrough for NZ, induces an edge from Mayank Agarwal through to the keeper for 13. India are 21/1.

25 November 2021, 09:54 AM

Mayank Agarwal gets first boundary 

Mayank Agarwal edged Tim Southe along the ground in the 5th over between keeper and first slip to bring up India's first boundary of the Test. India reach 15/0 after 5 overs.

25 November 2021, 09:34 AM

Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill open for India

Opener Mayank Agarwal negotiates first over from Tim Southee with ease. India are 3/0 after opening over. 

25 November 2021, 09:09 AM

India and New Zealand Playing XI:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel

25 November 2021, 08:55 AM

Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and INDIA have decided to BAT FIRST.

25 November 2021, 08:48 AM

Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid took a close look at the Green Park pitch, which has traditionally been spin friendly.

Watch here...

25 November 2021, 08:39 AM

You can catch the Live Stream of Day 1 of the 1st Test between India and New Zealand from Kanpur here

25 November 2021, 08:35 AM

Captains Ajinkya Rahane and Kane Williamson will head out for the toss in less than 30 mins. Stay tuned!

25 November 2021, 08:33 AM

Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of first Test between India and New Zealand in Kanpur!

Must Watch

PT1M8S

Zee Top 10: Major news stories of the day