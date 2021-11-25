LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara consolidate for India

25 November 2021, 11:05 AM
Gill-Pujara bring up 50-run partnership
Shubman Gill and vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara brought up the 50-run stand for second wicket in 23rd over. Gill is unbeaten on 47 while Pujara has nine as India reach 71/1 in 23 overs.
25 November 2021, 10:38 AM
Shubman Gill gets 2nd boundary
Shubman Gill clips away Tim Southee through mid-wicket for his second four followed by a couple to move along to 22. India reach 43/1 in 16th over.
25 November 2021, 10:10 AM
Shubman Gill gets first four
Shubman Gill got his first boundary of the match, cutting left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel powerfully to move along to 15. India reach 31/1 in 11 overs.
25 November 2021, 09:55 AM
Kyle Jamieson sends back Mayank Agarwal
Kyle Jamieson gets first breakthrough for NZ, induces an edge from Mayank Agarwal through to the keeper for 13. India are 21/1.
25 November 2021, 09:54 AM
Mayank Agarwal gets first boundary
Mayank Agarwal edged Tim Southe along the ground in the 5th over between keeper and first slip to bring up India's first boundary of the Test. India reach 15/0 after 5 overs.
25 November 2021, 09:34 AM
Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill open for India
Opener Mayank Agarwal negotiates first over from Tim Southee with ease. India are 3/0 after opening over.
25 November 2021, 09:09 AM
India and New Zealand Playing XI:
India: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Will Sommerville, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel
25 November 2021, 08:55 AM
Ajinkya Rahane wins the toss and INDIA have decided to BAT FIRST.
25 November 2021, 08:48 AM
Team India captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Rahul Dravid took a close look at the Green Park pitch, which has traditionally been spin friendly.
What does the pitch have in store?
25 November 2021, 08:39 AM
25 November 2021, 08:35 AM
25 November 2021, 08:33 AM
