LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score and Updates: India hunt 9 wickets, Kiwis need 280 more runs

29 November 2021, 10:01 AM
Will Somerville gets 4th boundary
Nightwatchman Will Someville got his fourth four of the innings, edging Ishant Sharma through slips. Kiwis reach 32/1 needing another 252 runs to win.
29 November 2021, 09:46 AM
Nightwatchman Will Somerville gets couple of fours
India were frustrated by NZ nightwatchman Will Somerville, who moved along to to 14 with a couple of fours off Umesh Yadav. NZ are 28/1 needed 256 more runs to win.
29 November 2021, 09:24 AM
Watchful start for Black Caps
New Zealand have added just eight runs in the first three overs with opener Tom Latham taking a pain blow on the finger first ball of Day 5. NZ are 12/1 in 7 overs.
29 November 2021, 09:22 AM
Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Harbhajan Singh's record
Ravichandran Ashwin has already sent back Will Young early and will look for a rich haul on the final day now.
Huddle talk
Hello & good morning from Kanpur for the fifth & final day of the Test. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syBazie0Rn
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021
29 November 2021, 09:21 AM
Hello and welcome to coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Kanpur.