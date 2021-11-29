हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kiwis reach 79/1 at lunch, need 205 more to win

Check the LIVE UPDATES of India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 5 which is being played in Kanpur on Monday (November 29).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, November 29, 2021 - 11:36
Comments |
New Zealand's Will Somerville (left) and Tom Latham during their fifty partnership on Day 5 of the 1st Test vs India in Kanpur. (Source: Twitter)

Debutant Shreyas Iyer showed his ice-cool temperament under pressure to stand tall with a fine half-century which placed India in a commanding position as they set up a stiff victory target of 284 for New Zealand on the fourth day of the opening Test in Kanpur on Sunday (November 28). India declared at 234/7 for an overall lead of 283 and gave the Black Caps four tricky overs to face under fading light during which they managed four runs and lost opener Will Young to Ravichandran Ashwin.

With that scalp, Ashwin became the joint third highest wicket-taker in Indian cricket with Harbhajan Singh (417 wickets). The highest ever fourth innings chase by a visiting team in India is 276 by Viv Richards' West Indies against the Dilip Vengsarkar-led India in 1987 at the Feroz Shah Kotla, which placed statistics on the home team’s side.

Check all the LIVE UPDATES of fifth and final day's play between India and New Zealand's first Test in Kanpur here.

29 November 2021, 11:25 AM

Wicketless first session for India on Day 5

New Zealand have gone to lunch at 79/1 on Day 5. The visitors need another 205 runs to win with Tom Latham on 35 and Will Somerville on 36.

29 November 2021, 10:53 AM

Somerville moves to 32

Will Somerville got his fifth four of the innings off Ravichandran Ashwin to move to 32 off 104 balls. NZ reach 70/1 and need another 214 runs to win.  

29 November 2021, 10:50 AM

Latham-Somerville bring up 50 partnership

Opener Tom Latham and nightwatchman Will Somerville continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, bringing up their 50-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. NZ are 57/1 with 227 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 10:09 AM

New Zealand survive first hour on Day 5

New Zealand managed to survive first hour's play on Day 5 without any loss. Kiwis have reached 48/1 needing another 236 runs to win with Will Somerville on 23 and Tom Latham on 20.

29 November 2021, 10:01 AM

Will Somerville gets 4th boundary

Nightwatchman Will Someville got his fourth four of the innings, edging Ishant Sharma through slips. Kiwis reach 32/1 needing another 252 runs to win.

29 November 2021, 09:46 AM

Nightwatchman Will Somerville gets couple of fours

India were frustrated by NZ nightwatchman Will Somerville, who moved along to to 14 with a couple of fours off Umesh Yadav. NZ are 28/1 needed 256 more runs to win.

29 November 2021, 09:24 AM

Watchful start for Black Caps

New Zealand have added just eight runs in the first three overs with opener Tom Latham taking a pain blow on the finger first ball of Day 5. NZ are 12/1 in 7 overs.

29 November 2021, 09:22 AM

Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Harbhajan Singh's record

Ravichandran Ashwin has already sent back Will Young early and will look for a rich haul on the final day now.

29 November 2021, 09:21 AM

Hello and welcome to coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Kanpur.

