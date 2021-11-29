LIVE Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 5 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Kiwis reach 79/1 at lunch, need 205 more to win

29 November 2021, 11:25 AM
Wicketless first session for India on Day 5
New Zealand have gone to lunch at 79/1 on Day 5. The visitors need another 205 runs to win with Tom Latham on 35 and Will Somerville on 36.
29 November 2021, 10:53 AM
Somerville moves to 32
Will Somerville got his fifth four of the innings off Ravichandran Ashwin to move to 32 off 104 balls. NZ reach 70/1 and need another 214 runs to win.
29 November 2021, 10:50 AM
Latham-Somerville bring up 50 partnership
Opener Tom Latham and nightwatchman Will Somerville continued to frustrate Indian bowlers, bringing up their 50-run partnership for the 2nd wicket. NZ are 57/1 with 227 more runs to win.
29 November 2021, 10:09 AM
New Zealand survive first hour on Day 5
New Zealand managed to survive first hour's play on Day 5 without any loss. Kiwis have reached 48/1 needing another 236 runs to win with Will Somerville on 23 and Tom Latham on 20.
29 November 2021, 10:01 AM
Will Somerville gets 4th boundary
Nightwatchman Will Someville got his fourth four of the innings, edging Ishant Sharma through slips. Kiwis reach 32/1 needing another 252 runs to win.
29 November 2021, 09:46 AM
Nightwatchman Will Somerville gets couple of fours
India were frustrated by NZ nightwatchman Will Somerville, who moved along to to 14 with a couple of fours off Umesh Yadav. NZ are 28/1 needed 256 more runs to win.
29 November 2021, 09:24 AM
Watchful start for Black Caps
New Zealand have added just eight runs in the first three overs with opener Tom Latham taking a pain blow on the finger first ball of Day 5. NZ are 12/1 in 7 overs.
29 November 2021, 09:22 AM
Ravichandran Ashwin eyes Harbhajan Singh's record
Ravichandran Ashwin has already sent back Will Young early and will look for a rich haul on the final day now.
Huddle talk
Hello & good morning from Kanpur for the fifth & final day of the Test. #TeamIndia #INDvNZ @Paytm pic.twitter.com/syBazie0Rn
— BCCI (@BCCI) November 29, 2021
29 November 2021, 09:21 AM
Hello and welcome to coverage of Day 5 of the first Test between India and New Zealand from Kanpur.