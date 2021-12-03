LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Toss to take place at 1130am

3 December 2021, 10:01 AM
Toss to take place at 1130am, match starts at 12pm
Umpires seem satisfied with how conditions are drying up. The toss in the first Test will now take place at 1130am and match will start at noon.
3 December 2021, 10:00 AM
It's OFFICIAL! Kane Williamson ruled out
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson looking at a lengthy lay-off with left elbow tendon injury and is ruled out of the 2nd Test. Tom Latham to take up captaincy duties.
Team News | BLACKCAPS captain Kane Williamson will miss the second and final Test against India in Mumbai as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021. More | https://t.co/VClIKxKI8Q #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/wGeA46LN4g
— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 3, 2021
3 December 2021, 09:36 AM
Next inspection at 1030am
The ground at Wankhede is still too wet to resume. Next inspection by the umpires will take place at 1030am.
3 December 2021, 09:22 AM
Ishant Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane out with injuries
Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai.
Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.
3 December 2021, 09:10 AM
Kane Williamson ruled out?
BIG news from Mumbai, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson may be sitting out 2nd Test vs India. "Williamson has been battling tennis elbow issue and it gets difficult for him to recover for back-to-back Test," says former India batsman and Williamson's mentor at Sunrisers Hyderabad VVS Laxman.
3 December 2021, 09:08 AM
Umpires give their views
Umpire Nitin Menon says, "Our main concern is the 30-yard (circle) and the bowlers' run-ups. The conditions will not be 100 per cent because it has rained last two days. But once the sunshine is out, we may get better conditions."
While umpire Anil Chaudhary says, "Safety is the only thing, the rest is fine."
3 December 2021, 09:07 AM
Weather and Pitch report
You can check the Weather and Pitch report for the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand here.
3 December 2021, 09:06 AM
Run-up and wet outfield concern umpires
Pitch inspection will take place at 930am. The wet patches on the bowlers' run-up and in the outfield are areas of concern for the umpires.
3 December 2021, 08:48 AM
Toss delayed, Inspection at 930am
There is some bad news from Mumbai. Due to overnight rain, the toss for the 2nd Test will be delayed, inspection scheduled at 930am.
3 December 2021, 08:47 AM
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of India vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1 at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.