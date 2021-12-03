LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score and Updates: Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara fall for duck

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday (December 2) indicated that they may field an extra pacer in the second Test against New Zealand to exploit the likely change in conditions if persistent rainfall continues. Mumbai is witnessing heavy unseasonal rain which has caused a sharp drop in temperature. The overcast conditions would bring seam and swing bowlers into the equation due to underlying moisture content.

“There is a weather change and we have to keep that into account and pick the combination accordingly,” Kohli said on the eve of the match, hinting that the three-spinner strategy could be revised for this game.

It could pave the way for Mohammed Siraj’s inclusion in the playing XI. “At the end of the day, you cannot assume weather conditions will remain like this over the five days. So, we need to see what bowling combination should be picked that can tackle in different conditions. If we reach a common understanding and if everyone agrees, we go in with that combination,” Kohli said.

The captain didn’t give any definitive answer about Ajinkya Rahane’s place in the side but to a slightly tweaked question how one communicates with players who are dropped, he gave an elaborate reply.