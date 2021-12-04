LIVE Ind vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score and Updates: Ajaz Patel bags all 10 wickets to dismiss India for 325

4 December 2021, 13:03 PM
Ajaz Patel creates history
New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel has created history by picking all 10 wickets in India's first innings. He joins Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the rare list.
4 December 2021, 12:23 PM
Fifty for Axar Patel
Axar Patel hits fifty, which is the maiden Test half-century for the all-rounder. A much-needed innings by the southpaw.
4 December 2021, 12:00 PM
Mayank departs after hitting 150
Mayank Agarwal completed his 150 but got out on the very next delivery as he was removed by Ajaz Patel, who bagged his seventh wicket of the match. Mayank c Blundell b Ajaz Patel 150(311) [4s-17 6s-4]
4 December 2021, 11:34 AM
India 285/6 at Lunch
Mayank Agarwal and Axar Patel have hold the fort after Saha and Ashwin's dismissal. India 285/6 (Mayank Agarwal 146*, Axar Patel 32*; Ajaz Patel 6-103) vs New Zealand
4 December 2021, 09:44 AM
Axar, Mayank stable India's innings
Axar Patel and Mayank Agarwal have stable India's innings after two early setbacks on day 2.
4 December 2021, 09:40 AM
Ashwin goes for a golden duck
Ajaz strikes once again as he removes Ashwin on his first ball. The delivery drifted in and just turned enough to beat Ashwin's forward press and went on to hit the off-stump. India are six down. Ashwin b Ajaz Patel 0(1)
4 December 2021, 09:31 AM
Five-wicket haul for Ajaz Patel
Ajaz Patel is on a roll as he removes Wriddhiman Saha early on day 2 to complete his five-wicket haul. India are now five down. W Saha lbw b Ajaz Patel 27(62) [4s-3 6s-1]
4 December 2021, 09:28 AM
Mayank, Saha resume innings for India
Centurion Mayank Agarwal and Wriddhiman Saha resume the innings for India on Day 2 as Tim Southee bowls the first over of the day.
Weather update: Plenty of blue skies overhead and the forecast is for a clear day. New Zealand in a huddle and Southee will start for the visitors
Session timings for today: 1st session: 9:30 am - 11:30 am. 2nd session: 12:10 pm - 2:40 pm, 3rd session: 3 pm - 5 pm. A total of 98 overs to be bowled.